The HTML canvas element is widely supported by modern and legacy browsers, but each browser and platform combination imposes unique size limitations that will render a canvas unusable when exceeded. Unfortunately, browsers do not provide a way to determine what their limitations are, nor do they provide any kind of feedback after an unusable canvas has been created. This makes working with large canvas elements a challenge, especially for applications that support a variety of browsers and platforms.

This micro-library provides the maximum area, height, and width of an HTML canvas element supported by the browser as well as the ability to test custom canvas dimensions. By collecting this information before a new canvas element is created, applications are able to reliably set canvas dimensions within the size limitations of each browser/platform.

Features

Determine the maximum area, height, and width of a canvas element

Test custom canvas dimensions

ES6 Promise support

Web Worker and OffscreenCanvas support

UMD and ES6 module available

Lightweight (< 1k min+gzip) and dependency-free

Browser Support

IE Edge Chrome Firefox Safari 9+ 12+ 4+ 3.6+ 4+

Installation

NPM:

npm install canvas-size

import canvasSize from 'canvas-size' ; canvasSize.maxArea({ });

CDN (jsdelivr.com shown, also on unpkg.com):

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/canvas-size@1" > </ script >

< script type = "module" > import canvasSize from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/canvas-size@1/dist/canvas-size.esm.min.js' ; canvasSize.maxArea({ }); </ script >

Usage

Single tests

Single tests return a boolean to indicate if the specified canvas dimensions are supported by the browser. Failed tests will return almost immediately. Successful test times are dependent upon the browser, hardware, and canvas dimensions used.

var isValidCanvas = canvasSize.test({ width : 8192 , height : 8192 }); console .log(isValidCanvas);

Multiple tests using callbacks

When multiple tests are performed using maxArea() , maxHeight() , maxWidth() , or test() with multiple sizes defined, the onError callback will be invoked for each failed test until the first successful test invokes the onSuccess callback.

canvasSize.maxArea({ onError : function ( width, height, benchmark ) { console .log( 'Error' , width, height, benchmark); }, onSuccess : function ( width, height, benchmark ) { console .log( 'Success' , width, height, benchmark); } });

Multiple tests using Promises

Browsers with ES6 Promise support (native or via polyfill) can set usePromise:true to handle test results using promise.then() and promise.catch() methods instead of using callbacks. Although promises are typically used for asynchronous tasks, canvas tests will still be synchronous when usePromise is true due to testing requirements, performance implications, and browser compatibility. For asynchronous canvas tests, see the next section.

canvasSize.maxArea({ usePromise : true }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Success' , result); }) .catch( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Error' , result); });

Asynchronous tests using Web Workers & OffscreenCanvas

Browsers that support web workers and OffscreenCanvas can set useWorker:true to have canvas tests performed asynchronously on a separate thread. This can prevent the browser from becoming unresponsive while testing on the browser's main thread. Browser without support for web workers and OffscreenCanvas will ignore this option and perform tests synchronously as described above.

Unfortunately, at this time browser support for OffscreenCanvas is limited. In addition, canvas tests that fail immediately on the main thread can take significantly more time using the OffscreenCanvas API (most likely a bug during these early days of OffscreenCanvas support). As a result, the useWorker option can improve application performance by reducing the workload on the main browser thread, but doing so will result in longer test times if/when tests fail.

Note that if useWorker is true and the current browser does not support web workers and OffscreenCanvas, tests will be done on the main thread.

canvasSize.maxArea({ useWorker : true , onError(width, height, benchmark) { console .log( 'Error' , width, height, benchmark); }, onSuccess(width, height, benchmark) { console .log( 'Success' , width, height, benchmark); } });

The useWorker option can be combined with the usePromise option as well.

canvasSize.maxArea({ usePromise : true , useWorker : true , }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Success' , result); }) .catch( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Error' , result); });

Methods

Determines the maximum area/height/width of an HTML canvas element on the client.

When options.max is unspecified, an optimized test will be performed using known maximum area/height/width values from previously tested browsers and platforms (see Test Results for details). This will return the maximum canvas area/height/width for in the shortest amount of time.

When options.max is specified, the value will be used for the initial area/height/width test, then reduced by the options.step value for each subsequent test until a successful test occurs. This is useful for determining the maximum area/height/width of a canvas element for browser/platform combination not listed in the Test Results section. Note that lower options.step values will provide more granular (and therefore potentially more accurate) results, but will require more time to complete due the increased number of tests that will run.

Callbacks are invoked after each test.

Options

max : Maximum canvas height/width to test (area = max * max) Type: number Default: See description above

: Maximum canvas height/width to test (area = max * max) min : Minimum canvas height/width to test (area = min * min) Type: number Default: 1

: Minimum canvas height/width to test (area = min * min) step : Value to subtract from test width/height after each failed test Type: number Default: 1024

: Value to subtract from test width/height after each failed test usePromise : Determines if the method call will return an ES6 Promise. The return value for both resolve() and reject() will be an object containing width , height , and benchmark properties (see onError/onSuccess for value details). Requires ES6 Promise support (native or via polyfill for legacy browsers). Type: boolean Default: false

: Determines if the method call will return an ES6 Promise. The return value for both and will be an object containing , , and properties (see onError/onSuccess for value details). Requires ES6 Promise support (native or via polyfill for legacy browsers). useWorker : Determines if canvas tests will be performed asynchronously on a separate browser thread. Requires modern browser with web worker and OffscreenCanvas support. If web worker and OffscreenCanvas support is not available, tests will be performed on the main browser thread. Type: boolean Default: false

: Determines if canvas tests will be performed asynchronously on a separate browser thread. Requires modern browser with web worker and OffscreenCanvas support. If web worker and OffscreenCanvas support is not available, tests will be performed on the main browser thread. onError : Callback invoked after each unsuccessful test Type: function Arguments: width : Width of canvas element (will be 1 for maxHeight() ) height : Height of canvas element (will be 1 for maxWidth() ) benchmark : Test execution time in milliseconds

: Callback invoked after each unsuccessful test onSuccess : Callback invoked after each successful test Type: function Arguments: width : Width of canvas element (will be 1 for maxHeight() ) height : Height of canvas element (will be 1 for maxWidth() ) benchmark : Test execution time in milliseconds

: Callback invoked after each successful test

Examples

The following examples use maxArea() . Usage for maxHeight() and maxWidth() is identical.

Using callbacks:

canvasSize.maxArea({ onError : function ( width, height, benchmark ) { console .log( 'Error:' , width, height, benchmark); }, onSuccess : function ( width, height, benchmark ) { console .log( 'Success:' , width, height, benchmark); } }); canvasSize.maxArea({ max : 16384 , min : 1 , step : 1024 , onError : function ( width, height, benchmark ) { console .log( 'Error:' , width, height, benchmark); }, onSuccess : function ( width, height, benchmark ) { console .log( 'Success:' , width, height, benchmark); } }); canvasSize.maxHeight({ }); canvasSize.maxWidth({ });

Using ES6 Promises & Web Workers:

canvasSize.maxArea({ usePromise : true , useWorker : true , }) .then( ( { width, height, benchmark } ) => { console .log( `Success: ${width} x ${height} ( ${benchmark} ms)` ); }) .catch( ( { width, height, benchmark } ) => { console .log( `Error: ${width} x ${height} ( ${benchmark} ms)` ); }); canvasSize.maxArea({ max : 16384 , min : 1 , step : 1024 , usePromise : true , useWorker : true , }) .then( ( { width, height, benchmark } ) => { console .log( `Success: ${width} x ${height} ( ${benchmark} ms)` ); }) .catch( ( { width, height, benchmark } ) => { console .log( `Error: ${width} x ${height} ( ${benchmark} ms)` ); }); canvasSize.maxHeight({ }); canvasSize.maxWidth({ });

Determines if the dimension(s) specified exceed the HTML canvas size limitations of the browser.

To test a single dimension, use options.width and options.height . A boolean will be returned to indicate if the dimensions are within the browser's size limitations. To test multiple dimensions, use options.sizes to provide an array of [width, height] combinations to be tested (see example below). Callbacks are invoked after each test.

Options

width : Width of the canvas to test Type: number

: Width of the canvas to test height : Height of the canvas to test Type: number

: Height of the canvas to test sizes : A two-dimensional array of canvas dimensions to test Type: array (see examples below)

: A two-dimensional array of canvas dimensions to test usePromise : Determines if the method call will return an ES6 Promise. The return value for both resolve() and reject() will be an object containing width , height , and benchmark properties (see onError/onSuccess for value details). Requires ES6 Promise support (native or via polyfill for legacy browsers). Type: boolean Default: false

: Determines if the method call will return an ES6 Promise. The return value for both and will be an object containing , , and properties (see onError/onSuccess for value details). Requires ES6 Promise support (native or via polyfill for legacy browsers). useWorker : Determines if canvas tests will be performed asynchronously on a separate browser thread. Requires modern browser with web worker and OffscreenCanvas support. If web worker and OffscreenCanvas support is not available, tests will be performed on the main browser thread. Type: boolean Default: false

: Determines if canvas tests will be performed asynchronously on a separate browser thread. Requires modern browser with web worker and OffscreenCanvas support. If web worker and OffscreenCanvas support is not available, tests will be performed on the main browser thread. onError : Callback invoked after each unsuccessful test Type: function Arguments: width : width of canvas element height : height of canvas element benchmark : Test execution time in milliseconds

: Callback invoked after each unsuccessful test onSuccess : Callback invoked after each successful test Type: function Arguments: width : width of canvas element height : height of canvas element benchmark : Test execution time in milliseconds

: Callback invoked after each successful test

Returns

boolean when testing a single dimension. Returns true if the dimensions are within the browser's size limitations or false when exceeded.

Examples

Using return value:

var isValidCanvasSize = canvasSize.test({ height : 16384 , width : 16384 });

Using callbacks:

canvasSize.test({ sizes : [ [ 16384 , 16384 ], [ 8192 , 8192 ], [ 4096 , 4096 ] ], onError : function ( width, height, benchmark ) { console .log( 'Error:' , width, height); }, onSuccess : function ( width, height, benchmark ) { console .log( 'Success:' , width, height); } });

Using ES6 Promises & Web Workers:

canvasSize.test({ sizes : [ [ 16384 , 16384 ], [ 8192 , 8192 ], [ 4096 , 4096 ] ], usePromise : true , useWorker : true , }) .then( ( { width, height, benchmark } ) => { console .log( `Success: ${width} x ${height} ( ${benchmark} ms)` ); }) .catch( ( { width, height, benchmark } ) => { console .log( `Error: ${width} x ${height} ( ${benchmark} ms)` ); });

Test Results

Tests were conducted using virtualized device courtesy of BrowserStack. Results may vary on actual hardware.

Desktop

Browser (OS) Max Width Max Height Max Area (Total) Chrome >= 73 (Mac, Win) 65,535 65,535 16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456) Chrome <= 72 (Mac, Win) 32,767 32,767 16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456) Edge >= 80 (Mac, Win) 65,535 65,535 16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456) Edge <= 18 (Win) 16,384 16,384 16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456) Firefox >= 60 (Mac, Win) 32,767 32,767 11,180 x 11,180 (124,992,400) IE 11 (Win) 16,384 16,384 8,192 x 8,192 (67,108,864) IE 9 - 10 (Win) 8,192 8,192 8,192 x 8,192 (67,108,864) Safari >= 5 (Mac) 4,194,303 8,388,607 16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456)

Mobile

Be aware that test results can vary between mobile devices running the same platform/browser combination, most notably on older devices with less capable hardware.

Browser (OS) Max Width Max Height Max Area (Total) Chrome 91 (Android 8 - 11) 65,535 65,535 16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456) Chrome 91 (Android 7) 65,535 65,535 14,188 x 14,188 (201,299,344) Chrome 91 (Android 6) 65,535 65,535 16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456) Chrome 91 (Android 5) 65,535 65,535 11,180 x 11,180 (124,992,400) Chrome 68 (Android 7.1 - 9) 32,767 32,767 14,188 x 14,188 (201,299,344) Chrome 68 (Android 6) 32,767 32,767 10,836 x 10,836 (117,418,896) Chrome 68 (Android 5) 32,767 32,767 11,402 x 11,402 (130,005,604) IE (Windows Phone 8.x) 4,096 4,096 4,096 x 4,096 (16,777,216) Safari (iOS >= 9) 4,194,303 8,388,607 4,096 x 4,096 (16,777,216)

Known Issues

Some browsers become unresponsive during tests This is a result of the single-threaded nature of JavaScript and the time required to read data from large HTML canvas elements on the client. To accommodate for the brief delay that may occur when testing extremely large canvas sizes, consider the following: Call the library when tests are least likely to affect the overall user experience.

Cache test results on the client so that tests only need to be performed once per browser. Virtual environments may produce inconsistent results Tests conducted on virtual machines may produce results that differ from actual hardware. This is to be expected, as the virtualized hardware used in these environments can impose its own unique size limitations separate from the browser. In some virtualized environments (mostly with older browsers), canvas-size may produce inconsistent results or fail all tests when calling maxArea() , maxHeight() , maxWidth() , and test() using options.sizes . This is a result of the virtual GPU failing after a test canvas exceeds the browser's size limitations, causing all subsequent tests to fail even for canvas dimensions that are actually supported by the browser. The easiest and most reliable way to address these issues is to use a GPU-optimized virtual machine. If this isn't possible and your VM only supports software rendering, avoid iterating over canvas dimensions that exceed the browser's size limitations and instead specify dimensions that are known to be supported by the browser.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the MIT LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)