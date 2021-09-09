Determine the maximum size and custom dimension support of an HTML
<canvas> element.
<canvas> test results for various platforms and browsers
The HTML canvas element is widely supported by modern and legacy browsers, but each browser and platform combination imposes unique size limitations that will render a canvas unusable when exceeded. Unfortunately, browsers do not provide a way to determine what their limitations are, nor do they provide any kind of feedback after an unusable canvas has been created. This makes working with large canvas elements a challenge, especially for applications that support a variety of browsers and platforms.
This micro-library provides the maximum area, height, and width of an HTML canvas element supported by the browser as well as the ability to test custom canvas dimensions. By collecting this information before a new canvas element is created, applications are able to reliably set canvas dimensions within the size limitations of each browser/platform.
Browser Support
|IE
|Edge
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|9+
|12+
|4+
|3.6+
|4+
NPM:
npm install canvas-size
import canvasSize from 'canvas-size';
canvasSize.maxArea({
// ...
});
CDN (jsdelivr.com shown, also on unpkg.com):
<!-- ES5 (latest v1.x.x) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/canvas-size@1"></script>
<!-- ES6 Module (latest v1.x.x) -->
<script type="module">
import canvasSize from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/canvas-size@1/dist/canvas-size.esm.min.js';
canvasSize.maxArea({
// ...
});
</script>
Single tests
Single tests return a
boolean to indicate if the specified canvas dimensions are supported by the browser. Failed tests will return almost immediately. Successful test times are dependent upon the browser, hardware, and canvas dimensions used.
var isValidCanvas = canvasSize.test({
width : 8192,
height: 8192
});
console.log(isValidCanvas); // true|false
Multiple tests using callbacks
When multiple tests are performed using
maxArea(),
maxHeight(),
maxWidth(), or
test() with multiple
sizes defined, the
onError callback will be invoked for each failed test until the first successful test invokes the
onSuccess callback.
canvasSize.maxArea({
onError: function(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Error', width, height, benchmark);
},
onSuccess: function(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Success', width, height, benchmark);
}
});
// Error 16387 16387 0.001
// Error 16386 16386 0.001
// Error 16385 16385 0.001
// Success 16384 16384 0.250
Multiple tests using Promises
Browsers with ES6 Promise support (native or via polyfill) can set
usePromise:true to handle test results using
promise.then() and
promise.catch() methods instead of using callbacks. Although promises are typically used for asynchronous tasks, canvas tests will still be synchronous when
usePromise is
true due to testing requirements, performance implications, and browser compatibility. For asynchronous canvas tests, see the next section.
canvasSize.maxArea({
usePromise: true
})
.then(function(result) {
console.log('Success', result);
})
.catch(function(result) {
console.log('Error', result);
});
// Success { width: 16384, height: 16384, benchmark: 0.250 }
// or
// Error { width: 1, height: 1, benchmark: 0.001 }
Asynchronous tests using Web Workers & OffscreenCanvas
Browsers that support web workers and OffscreenCanvas can set
useWorker:true to have canvas tests performed asynchronously on a separate thread. This can prevent the browser from becoming unresponsive while testing on the browser's main thread. Browser without support for web workers and OffscreenCanvas will ignore this option and perform tests synchronously as described above.
Unfortunately, at this time browser support for OffscreenCanvas is limited. In addition, canvas tests that fail immediately on the main thread can take significantly more time using the OffscreenCanvas API (most likely a bug during these early days of OffscreenCanvas support). As a result, the
useWorker option can improve application performance by reducing the workload on the main browser thread, but doing so will result in longer test times if/when tests fail.
Note that if
useWorker is
true and the current browser does not support web workers and OffscreenCanvas, tests will be done on the main thread.
canvasSize.maxArea({
useWorker: true,
onError(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Error', width, height, benchmark);
},
onSuccess(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Success', width, height, benchmark);
}
});
// Error 16387 16387 0.001
// Error 16386 16386 0.001
// Error 16385 16385 0.001
// Success 16384 16384 0.250
The
useWorker option can be combined with the
usePromise option as well.
canvasSize.maxArea({
usePromise: true,
useWorker: true,
})
.then(function(result) {
console.log('Success', result);
})
.catch(function(result) {
console.log('Error', result);
});
// Success { width: 16384, height: 16384, benchmark: 0.250 }
// or
// Error { width: 1, height: 1, benchmark: 0.001 }
Determines the maximum area/height/width of an HTML canvas element on the client.
When
options.max is unspecified, an optimized test will be performed using known maximum area/height/width values from previously tested browsers and platforms (see Test Results for details). This will return the maximum canvas area/height/width for in the shortest amount of time.
When
options.max is specified, the value will be used for the initial area/height/width test, then reduced by the
options.step value for each subsequent test until a successful test occurs. This is useful for determining the maximum area/height/width of a canvas element for browser/platform combination not listed in the Test Results section. Note that lower
options.step values will provide more granular (and therefore potentially more accurate) results, but will require more time to complete due the increased number of tests that will run.
Callbacks are invoked after each test.
Options
number
number
1
number
1024
resolve() and
reject() will be an object containing
width,
height, and
benchmark properties (see onError/onSuccess for value details). Requires ES6 Promise support (native or via polyfill for legacy browsers).
boolean
false
boolean
false
function
1 for
maxHeight())
1 for
maxWidth())
function
1 for
maxHeight())
1 for
maxWidth())
Examples
The following examples use
maxArea(). Usage for
maxHeight() and
maxWidth() is identical.
Using callbacks:
// Default (optimized sizes)
canvasSize.maxArea({
onError: function(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Error:', width, height, benchmark);
},
onSuccess: function(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Success:', width, height, benchmark);
}
});
// Custom sizes
canvasSize.maxArea({
max : 16384,
min : 1, // default
step: 1024, // default
onError: function(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Error:', width, height, benchmark);
},
onSuccess: function(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Success:', width, height, benchmark);
}
});
// Same options for maxHeight() and maxWidth()
canvasSize.maxHeight({
// ...
});
canvasSize.maxWidth({
// ...
});
Using ES6 Promises & Web Workers:
// Default (optimized sizes)
canvasSize.maxArea({
usePromise: true,
useWorker : true,
})
.then(({ width, height, benchmark }) => {
console.log(`Success: ${width} x ${height} (${benchmark} ms)`);
})
.catch(({ width, height, benchmark }) => {
console.log(`Error: ${width} x ${height} (${benchmark} ms)`);
});
// Custom sizes
canvasSize.maxArea({
max : 16384,
min : 1, // default
step : 1024, // default
usePromise: true,
useWorker : true,
})
.then(({ width, height, benchmark }) => {
console.log(`Success: ${width} x ${height} (${benchmark} ms)`);
})
.catch(({ width, height, benchmark }) => {
console.log(`Error: ${width} x ${height} (${benchmark} ms)`);
});
// Same options for maxHeight() and maxWidth()
canvasSize.maxHeight({
// ...
});
canvasSize.maxWidth({
// ...
});
Determines if the dimension(s) specified exceed the HTML canvas size limitations of the browser.
To test a single dimension, use
options.width and
options.height. A
boolean will be returned to indicate if the dimensions are within the browser's size limitations. To test multiple dimensions, use
options.sizes to provide an
array of
[width, height] combinations to be tested (see example below). Callbacks are invoked after each test.
Options
number
number
array (see examples below)
resolve() and
reject() will be an object containing
width,
height, and
benchmark properties (see onError/onSuccess for value details). Requires ES6 Promise support (native or via polyfill for legacy browsers).
boolean
false
boolean
false
function
function
Returns
boolean when testing a single dimension. Returns
true if the dimensions are within the browser's size limitations or
false when exceeded.
Examples
Using return value:
// Single dimension
var isValidCanvasSize = canvasSize.test({
height: 16384,
width : 16384
});
Using callbacks:
// Multiple dimensions
canvasSize.test({
sizes: [
[16384, 16384],
[8192, 8192],
[4096, 4096]
],
onError: function(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Error:', width, height);
},
onSuccess: function(width, height, benchmark) {
console.log('Success:', width, height);
}
});
Using ES6 Promises & Web Workers:
// Multiple dimensions
canvasSize.test({
sizes: [
[16384, 16384],
[8192, 8192],
[4096, 4096]
],
usePromise: true,
useWorker : true,
})
.then(({ width, height, benchmark }) => {
console.log(`Success: ${width} x ${height} (${benchmark} ms)`);
})
.catch(({ width, height, benchmark }) => {
console.log(`Error: ${width} x ${height} (${benchmark} ms)`);
});
Tests were conducted using virtualized device courtesy of BrowserStack. Results may vary on actual hardware.
|Browser (OS)
|Max Width
|Max Height
|Max Area (Total)
|Chrome >= 73 (Mac, Win)
|65,535
|65,535
|16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456)
|Chrome <= 72 (Mac, Win)
|32,767
|32,767
|16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456)
|Edge >= 80 (Mac, Win)
|65,535
|65,535
|16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456)
|Edge <= 18 (Win)
|16,384
|16,384
|16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456)
|Firefox >= 60 (Mac, Win)
|32,767
|32,767
|11,180 x 11,180 (124,992,400)
|IE 11 (Win)
|16,384
|16,384
|8,192 x 8,192 (67,108,864)
|IE 9 - 10 (Win)
|8,192
|8,192
|8,192 x 8,192 (67,108,864)
|Safari >= 5 (Mac)
|4,194,303
|8,388,607
|16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456)
Be aware that test results can vary between mobile devices running the same platform/browser combination, most notably on older devices with less capable hardware.
|Browser (OS)
|Max Width
|Max Height
|Max Area (Total)
|Chrome 91 (Android 8 - 11)
|65,535
|65,535
|16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456)
|Chrome 91 (Android 7)
|65,535
|65,535
|14,188 x 14,188 (201,299,344)
|Chrome 91 (Android 6)
|65,535
|65,535
|16,384 x 16,384 (268,435,456)
|Chrome 91 (Android 5)
|65,535
|65,535
|11,180 x 11,180 (124,992,400)
|Chrome 68 (Android 7.1 - 9)
|32,767
|32,767
|14,188 x 14,188 (201,299,344)
|Chrome 68 (Android 6)
|32,767
|32,767
|10,836 x 10,836 (117,418,896)
|Chrome 68 (Android 5)
|32,767
|32,767
|11,402 x 11,402 (130,005,604)
|IE (Windows Phone 8.x)
|4,096
|4,096
|4,096 x 4,096 (16,777,216)
|Safari (iOS >= 9)
|4,194,303
|8,388,607
|4,096 x 4,096 (16,777,216)
Some browsers become unresponsive during tests
This is a result of the single-threaded nature of JavaScript and the time required to read data from large HTML canvas elements on the client. To accommodate for the brief delay that may occur when testing extremely large canvas sizes, consider the following:
Virtual environments may produce inconsistent results
Tests conducted on virtual machines may produce results that differ from actual hardware. This is to be expected, as the virtualized hardware used in these environments can impose its own unique size limitations separate from the browser.
In some virtualized environments (mostly with older browsers), canvas-size may produce inconsistent results or fail all tests when calling
maxArea(),
maxHeight(),
maxWidth(), and
test() using
options.sizes. This is a result of the virtual GPU failing after a test canvas exceeds the browser's size limitations, causing all subsequent tests to fail even for canvas dimensions that are actually supported by the browser. The easiest and most reliable way to address these issues is to use a GPU-optimized virtual machine. If this isn't possible and your VM only supports software rendering, avoid iterating over canvas dimensions that exceed the browser's size limitations and instead specify dimensions that are known to be supported by the browser.
This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the MIT LICENSE for details.
