HTML5 inspired canvas implemented in Node.js for rendering PNG images.
Install the canvas-renderer NPM package.
npm install canvas-renderer
The following example renders two triangles to test.png.
const fs = require("fs");
const canvasRenderer = require("canvas-renderer");
var canvas = canvasRenderer.createCanvas(100, 100);
var ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
ctx.fillStyle = "#ff0000";
ctx.beginPath();
ctx.moveTo(10, 10);
ctx.lineTo(90, 10);
ctx.lineTo(10, 90);
ctx.fill();
ctx.fillStyle = "#0000ff";
ctx.beginPath();
ctx.moveTo(90, 90);
ctx.lineTo(90, 50);
ctx.lineTo(50, 90);
ctx.fill();
var testpng = fs.createWriteStream("test.png");
testpng.write(canvas.toPng());
testpng.close();
To create an instance of
Canvas, use the
createCanvas(width, height) method that is exposed
by the module. Use the
getContext() method on the canvas to get a
CanvasContext object.
width (integer)
The width of the canvas in pixels.
height (integer)
The height of the canvas in pixels.
backColor (color)
Specifies the background color. See
fillStyle below for allowed values.
Default is transparent.
toPng([keywords])
Renders the canvas as a PNG data stream and returns it as a
Buffer.
keywords
is an optional dictionary defining the keywords to be written to the PNG stream.
See https://www.w3.org/TR/PNG/#11keywords.
getContext()
Gets a CanvasContext object for drawing on this canvas.
toDataURL([type], [encoderOptions])
Renders the canvas as a dataURI. Note that the two parameters are currently
ignored since the only supported
type is
image/png.
fillStyle (color)
Specifies the fill color that is used when the
fill() method is called. Allowed values are:
0xRRGGBBAA
"transparent"
"#2c4" (#RGB)
"#2c4f" (#RGBA)
"#22cc44" (#RRGGBB)
"#22cc44ff" (#RRGGBBAA)
"rgb(255, 124, 22)"
"rgb(255, 124, 22, 0.5)"
"rgb(255, 124, 22, 50%)"
"rgba(255, 124, 22, 0.5)"
"rgba(255, 124, 22, 50%)"
"rgb(23%, 45%, 75%)"
"rgb(23%, 45%, 75%, 0.5)"
"rgb(23%, 45%, 75%, 50%)"
"rgba(23%, 45%, 75%, 0.5)"
"rgba(23%, 45%, 75%, 50%)"
"hsl(134, 50%, 50%)"
"hsl(134, 50%, 50%, 0.5)"
"hsl(134, 50%, 50%, 50%)"
"hsla(134, 50%, 50%, 0.5)"
"hsla(134, 50%, 50%, 50%)"
"hwb(134, 50%, 50%)"
"hwb(134, 50%, 50%, 0.5)"
"hwb(134, 50%, 50%, 50%)"
beginPath()
Removes all existing subpaths and begins a new path.
moveTo(x, y)
Begins a new subpath by moving the cursor to the specified position.
lineTo(x, y)
Inserts an edge between the last and specified position.
arc(x, y, radius, startAngle, endAngle, [anticlockwise])
Adds an arc to the current subpath. See MDN for details.
closePath()
Starts a new subpath that begins in the same point as the start and end point of the previous one.
clearRect(x, y, width, height)
Fills the specified rectangle with fully transparent black without affecting the current paths.
fill([windingRule])
Fills the defined paths.
windingRule defines the winding rule to be used for
determining which areas are covered by the current path. Valid values are
"evenodd" and
"nonzero". Default is
"nonzero".
fillRect(x, y, width, height)
Fills the specified rectangle without affecting the current paths.
save()
Saves the current transformation and fill style to a stack. The state can be
restored using
restore().
restore()
Restores the last state saved by
save() and removes the state from the
state stack.
resetTransform()
rotate(angle)
scale(x, y)
setTransform(a, b, c, d, e, f)
transform(a, b, c, d, e, f)
translate(x, y)
canvas-renderer is released under the MIT license.