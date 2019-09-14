HTML5 inspired canvas implemented in Node.js for rendering PNG images.

Install the canvas-renderer NPM package.

The following example renders two triangles to test.png.

To create an instance of Canvas , use the createCanvas(width, height) method that is exposed by the module. Use the getContext() method on the canvas to get a CanvasContext object.

Specifies the background color. See fillStyle below for allowed values. Default is transparent.

The height of the canvas in pixels.

The width of the canvas in pixels.

Renders the canvas as a dataURI. Note that the two parameters are currently ignored since the only supported type is image/png .

Gets a CanvasContext object for drawing on this canvas.

Renders the canvas as a PNG data stream and returns it as a Buffer . keywords is an optional dictionary defining the keywords to be written to the PNG stream. See https://www.w3.org/TR/PNG/#11keywords .

Specifies the fill color that is used when the fill() method is called. Allowed values are:

beginPath() Removes all existing subpaths and begins a new path.

moveTo(x, y) Begins a new subpath by moving the cursor to the specified position.

lineTo(x, y) Inserts an edge between the last and specified position.

arc(x, y, radius, startAngle, endAngle, [anticlockwise]) Adds an arc to the current subpath. See MDN for details.