NOTE: the
canvas-prebuilt package is deprecated. As of version 2,
canvas itself bundles prebuilt
versions from this repo. Install by running
npm install --save canvas
…and use
canvas as usual.
canvas-prebuilt (deprecated)
This is a drop-in replacement for
canvas that does not require any compiling.
The repo is just a set of scripts that downloads a specific
node-canvas version, builds it
and bundles it on all platforms. It's meant to run on Travis and AppVeyor but it can
be run locally too.
If you still need to use prebuilt 1.x and 2-alpha versions of
canvas,
run
npm install --save canvas-prebuilt
or replace
canvas with
canvas-prebuilt in your dependencies.
In your code, use
require('canvas-prebuilt') wherever you would otherwise use
require('canvas').
Linux users will need glibc >= 2.13.1 (Ubuntu 14.04+, Debian 7+, etc)
If you are using fonts, you might see some FontConfig warnings which are harmless:
|Situation
|Message
|Meaning
|You have an old version of FontConfig on your system
|Fontconfig warning: line 142: blank doesn't take any effect anymore. please remove it from your fonts.conf
|You don't need to do anything, but removing said line or upgrading FontConfig on your system should fix it
|You don't have FontConfig
|Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file
|You don't have any fonts on your system, so if you want to use the text APIs you'll either need to install FontConfig or use
Canvas.registerFont
See the releases page on GitHub to check if your OS, architecture, and node are supported. Currently we're focused on x64 for Windows, Mac and Linux for most recent Node versions.
The bundling scripts just take a regularly compiled executable (canvas.node in this case) and look at which non-system libraries it links against. Those libraries are then copied to the release directory and binaries are updated if necessary to refer to them.
The strategies for bundling could be applied to other projects too since they're general:
/lib is non-system. The custom
binding.gyp compiles
canvas.node to look inside its own directory for dependencies