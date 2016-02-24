Canvas Particle Network

Overview

In this experiment, I set out to build a simple, sexy, interactive, and animated particle network using Canvas and JavaScript. Fully plug n' play, modular (via Browserify and WebPack), and customisable, just drop it in any webpage.

See it live on CodePen

Alternatively, fork the repo and open demo.html to give it a whirl; the minified version comes in at just under a cheeky 4KB uncompressed, and 1.3KB when gzipped!

Usage

The plugin is available as canvas-particle-network via Bower or NPM. Alternatively, you can simply clone this repository.

For a barebones implementation, simply add a HTML div to your body. You may specify its dimensions via CSS/JavaScript without any issues, as well as specify multiple instances. Then, simply add the JavaScript file to the end of your body and create a ParticleNetwork instance using your canvas ID.

< body > < div id = "particle-canvas" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "particle-network.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var particleCanvas = new ParticleNetwork(canvasDiv, options); </ script > </ body >

Additionally, a number of options are supported (see below). Simply append any of these options to your arguments on creation.

var options = { particleColor : '#fff' , background : '#1a252f' , interactive : true , speed : 'fast' , density : 'medium' }; var particleCanvas = new ParticleNetwork( document .getElementById( 'particle-canvas' ), options);

Options

Type: String

Default: #ffffff

Color of the particles. Must be a valid hexadecimal code.

Type: String

Default: #1a252f

Specifies a background color or image to the canvas. Must be a valid image URL (e.g. img/demo-bg.jpg ) or hexadecimal code.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Allow users to click on the canvas to create a new particle. Its velocity will depend on the specified speed (see below).

Type: String

Default: medium

Velocity of the particles. Must be one of the following:

none

slow

medium

fast

Type: String or Number

Default: medium (alias for 10000 )

Density of the particles. Actual amount depends on the canvas size, and is calculate by dividing the total canvas size by the density. The following values are accepted:

low (or 20000 )

(or ) medium (or 10000 )

(or ) high (or 5000 )

(or ) Any number

Please note that the higher the density, the more computationally intensive / slower each animation step becomes!

Roadmap

Have a suggestion? Let me know!

Contributors

A heartfelt thanks to the following people for making this project possible:

Julian Laval (@JulianLaval) - lead

Alex Schwartzberg (@aeksco) - committer

Filip Wieland (@FLamparski) - committer

If you would like to contribute, please submit a pull request that passes the grunt eslint task.

Acknowledgements

This experiment was inspired by the following resources:

"About the squad", Nick Ano - https://dribbble.com/shots/2188571-About-the-squad

"Particle Network Animations in JS", Alex Wendland - http://blog.alexwendland.com/2015/particle-network-js-animations/

Release History

v1.5.0 | 2016-02-24 | Custom particle density support

License

