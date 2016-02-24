In this experiment, I set out to build a simple, sexy, interactive, and animated particle network using Canvas and JavaScript. Fully plug n' play, modular (via Browserify and WebPack), and customisable, just drop it in any webpage.
Alternatively, fork the repo and open
demo.html to give it a whirl; the minified version comes in at just under a cheeky 4KB uncompressed, and 1.3KB when gzipped!
The plugin is available as
canvas-particle-network via Bower or NPM. Alternatively, you can simply clone this repository.
For a barebones implementation, simply add a HTML
div to your body. You may specify its dimensions via CSS/JavaScript without any issues, as well as specify multiple instances. Then, simply add the JavaScript file to the end of your
body and create a
ParticleNetwork instance using your canvas ID.
<body>
<div id="particle-canvas"></div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="particle-network.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var particleCanvas = new ParticleNetwork(canvasDiv, options);
</script>
</body>
Additionally, a number of options are supported (see below). Simply append any of these options to your arguments on creation.
var options = {
particleColor: '#fff',
background: '#1a252f',
interactive: true,
speed: 'fast',
density: 'medium'
};
var particleCanvas = new ParticleNetwork(document.getElementById('particle-canvas'), options);
Type:
String
Default:
#ffffff
Color of the particles. Must be a valid hexadecimal code.
Type:
String
Default:
#1a252f
Specifies a background color or image to the canvas. Must be a valid image URL (e.g.
img/demo-bg.jpg) or hexadecimal code.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Allow users to click on the canvas to create a new particle. Its velocity will depend on the specified speed (see below).
Type:
String
Default:
medium
Velocity of the particles. Must be one of the following:
none
slow
medium
fast
Type:
String or
Number
Default:
medium (alias for
10000)
Density of the particles. Actual amount depends on the canvas size, and is calculate by dividing the total canvas size by the density. The following values are accepted:
low (or
20000)
medium (or
10000)
high (or
5000)
Please note that the higher the density, the more computationally intensive / slower each animation step becomes!
A heartfelt thanks to the following people for making this project possible:
If you would like to contribute, please submit a pull request that passes the
grunt eslint task.
This experiment was inspired by the following resources:
