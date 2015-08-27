Small module for fitting a canvas element within the bounds of its parent. Useful, for example, for making a canvas fill the screen. Works with SVG elements too!
Creates a
resize function for your
canvas element. Calling this function
will resize the canvas to fit its parent element.
Here's a simple example to make your canvas update its dimensions when resizing the window:
var fit = require('canvas-fit')
var canvas = document.createElement('canvas')
window.addEventListener('resize', fit(canvas), false)
You might want to override the
parent element that the canvas should be
fitting within: in which case, pass that element in as your second argument:
window.addEventListener('resize'
, fit(canvas, window)
, false
)
You can also set the scale of the canvas element relative to its styled size
on the page using the
scale argument – for example, passing in
window.devicePixelRatio here will scale the canvas resolution up on retina
displays.
resize.scale = <Number>
Dynamically change the canvas' target
scale. Note that you still need to
manually trigger a resize after doing this.
resize.parent = <DOMElement>
Dynamically change the canvas'
parent element. Note that you still need
to manually trigger a resize after doing this.
resize.parent = () => [width, height]
Instead of filling a given element, explicitly set the width and height
of the canvas. Note that this value will still be scaled up according
to
resize.scale
resize.parent = function() {
return [ window.innerWidth - 300, window.innerHeight ]
}
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.