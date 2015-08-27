Small module for fitting a canvas element within the bounds of its parent. Useful, for example, for making a canvas fill the screen. Works with SVG elements too!

Usage

resize = fit(canvas[, parent[, scale]])

Creates a resize function for your canvas element. Calling this function will resize the canvas to fit its parent element.

Here's a simple example to make your canvas update its dimensions when resizing the window:

var fit = require ( 'canvas-fit' ) var canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ) window .addEventListener( 'resize' , fit(canvas), false )

You might want to override the parent element that the canvas should be fitting within: in which case, pass that element in as your second argument:

window .addEventListener( 'resize' , fit(canvas, window ) , false )

You can also set the scale of the canvas element relative to its styled size on the page using the scale argument – for example, passing in window.devicePixelRatio here will scale the canvas resolution up on retina displays.

Dynamically change the canvas' target scale . Note that you still need to manually trigger a resize after doing this.

Dynamically change the canvas' parent element. Note that you still need to manually trigger a resize after doing this.

Instead of filling a given element, explicitly set the width and height of the canvas. Note that this value will still be scaled up according to resize.scale

resize.parent = function ( ) { return [ window .innerWidth - 300 , window .innerHeight ] }

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.