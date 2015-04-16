Canvas Exif Orientation

draw a image on a canvas dependent on Exif Orientation.

var CanvasExifOrientation = require ( 'canvas-exif-orientation' ); var canvas = CanvasExifOrientation.drawImage(img, orientation);

install

npm install canvas-exif-orientation

Orientation

1

The 0th row is at the visual top of the image, and the 0th column is the visual left-hand side.

2

The 0th row is at the visual top of the image, and the 0th column is the visual right-hand side.

3

The 0th row is at the visual bottom of the image, and the 0th column is the visual right-hand side.

4

The 0th row is at the visual bottom of the image, and the 0th column is the visual left-hand side.

5

The 0th row is the visual left-hand side of the image, and the 0th column is the visual top.

6

The 0th row is the visual right-hand side of the image, and the 0th column is the visual top.

7

The 0th row is the visual right-hand side of the image, and the 0th column is the visual bottom.

8

The 0th row is the visual left-hand side of the image, and the 0th column is the visual bottom.