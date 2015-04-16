draw a image on a canvas dependent on Exif Orientation.
var CanvasExifOrientation = require('canvas-exif-orientation');
// drawn canvas element.
var canvas = CanvasExifOrientation.drawImage(img, orientation);
npm install canvas-exif-orientation
The 0th row is at the visual top of the image, and the 0th column is the visual left-hand side.
The 0th row is at the visual top of the image, and the 0th column is the visual right-hand side.
The 0th row is at the visual bottom of the image, and the 0th column is the visual right-hand side.
The 0th row is at the visual bottom of the image, and the 0th column is the visual left-hand side.
The 0th row is the visual left-hand side of the image, and the 0th column is the visual top.
The 0th row is the visual right-hand side of the image, and the 0th column is the visual top.
The 0th row is the visual right-hand side of the image, and the 0th column is the visual bottom.
The 0th row is the visual left-hand side of the image, and the 0th column is the visual bottom.