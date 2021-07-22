Black and White dithering for the canvas element

Usage

First, install the package using npm:

npm install canvas-dither --save

Then, require the package and use it like so:

let Dither = require ( 'canvas-dither' ); let image = context.getImageData( 0 , 0 , canvas.width, canvas.height); image = Dither.atkinson(image); context.putImageData(image, 0 , 0 );

This package contains the following algorithms:

Threshold

A simple threshold which will make all pixels with a luminance over the threshold white and under the threshold black.

Dither .threshold ( imageData , threshold );

Bayer

Using a Bayer matrix the image is converted to black and white with a cross-hatch pattern.

Dither .bayer ( imageData , threshold );

Altough there is nothing random about this algorithm, the results looks like a random scattering of dots, making especially photos seem very natural.

Dither .floydsteinberg ( imageData );

Bill Atkinson

An improved version of the Floyd-Steinberg algorithm created by Bill Atkinson of MacPaint fame. This algorithm creates less noise in almost white backgrounds compared to Floyd-Steinberg, but has more contrast as a result.

Dither .atkinson ( imageData );

License

MIT