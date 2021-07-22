Black and White dithering for the canvas element
First, install the package using npm:
npm install canvas-dither --save
Then, require the package and use it like so:
let Dither = require('canvas-dither');
// Assume we have an existing canvas element with a 2D context
// Retrieve the image data of the canvas
let image = context.getImageData(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
// Dither the data using the Atkinson algoritm
image = Dither.atkinson(image);
// Place the image data back on the canvas
context.putImageData(image, 0, 0);
This package contains the following algorithms:
A simple threshold which will make all pixels with a luminance over the threshold white and under the threshold black.
Dither.threshold(imageData, threshold);
Using a Bayer matrix the image is converted to black and white with a cross-hatch pattern.
Dither.bayer(imageData, threshold);
Altough there is nothing random about this algorithm, the results looks like a random scattering of dots, making especially photos seem very natural.
Dither.floydsteinberg(imageData);
An improved version of the Floyd-Steinberg algorithm created by Bill Atkinson of MacPaint fame. This algorithm creates less noise in almost white backgrounds compared to Floyd-Steinberg, but has more contrast as a result.
Dither.atkinson(imageData);
MIT