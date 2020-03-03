Multiple designers demo: https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/Canvas-Designer/multiple.html

"Collaborative" Canvas Designer i.e. Canvas-Drawing tool allows you draw bezier/quadratic curves, rectangles, circles and lines. You can also set strokes, back/forth colors and much more. You can draw using pencils, erase drawing, type texts etc. You can easily add your own tools.

The specialty of this drawing-tool is that, it generates Canvas2D code for you; so simply draw and get the code! That code can be used in any javascript Canvas2D application.

Also, you can collaborate your drawing with up to 15 users; and everything is synced from all users. So, if you draw a line and your friend-A draws quadratic curve and friend-B draws rectangle then everything will be synced among all users!

You can use designer.setSelected or designer.setTools for below tools.

line --- to draw straight lines pencil --- to write/draw shapes dragSingle --- to drag/ove and especially resize last selected shape dragMultiple --- to drag/move all shapes eraser --- to erase/clear specific portion of shapes rectangle --- to draw rectangles arc --- to draw circles bezier --- to draw bezier curves quadratic --- to draw quadratic curves text --- to write texts on single or multiple lines, select font families/sizes and more image --- add external images arrow --- draw arrow lines marker --- draw markers lineWidth --- set line width colorsPicker --- background and foreground colors picker extraOptions --- extra options eg. lineCap, lineJoin, globalAlpha, globalCompositeOperation etc. pdf --- to import PDF code --- to enable/disable code view undo --- undo recent shapes

The correct name for dragSingle should be: drag-move-resize last-selected-shape .

The correct name for dragMultiple should be: drag-move all-shapes .

Allow users to add video-streams or screen-streams or existing-webm-mp4-videos Resize all shapes at once (currently you can resize last selected shape only)

Features

Draw single or multiple shapes of any kind (according to toolbox) Drag/resize/adjust all the shapes in any possible direction Rectangles and images can be resized in 4-directions Red transparent small circles helps you understand how to resize. Undo drawings using ctrl+z keys (undo all shapes, undo last 10 or specific shapes, undo range of shapes or undo last shape) Drag/move single or all the shapes without affecting any single coordinate

More importantly, you can use unlimited designers on a single page. Each will have its own surface and its own tools.

Chinese, Arabic, other languages

You can install following chrome extension for multi-language input tools:

Now type your own language text in any <input> box or anywhere, and simply copy that text.

Now click T tool icon from the tool-box and press ctrl+v to paste your own language's text.

To repeat it:

Type your own language texts anywhere and make sure to copy to clipboard using ctrl+v Then click T icon, and then press ctrl+v to paste your copied text

You can paste any text: English, Arabic, Chinese etc.

How to Use

Download/link canvas-designer-widget.js from this github repository. Set designer.widgetHtmlURL and designer.widgetJsURL in your HTML file. Use this command to append widget in your HTML page: var designer = new CanvasDesigner(); designer.appendTo(document.body);

< script src = "https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/Canvas-Designer/canvas-designer-widget.js" > </ script > < script > var designer = new CanvasDesigner(); designer.widgetHtmlURL = 'https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/Canvas-Designer/widget.html' ; designer.widgetJsURL = 'https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/Canvas-Designer/widget.js' ; </ script > < script > designer.appendTo( document .body || document .documentElement); </ script >

Complete Usage

var designer = new CanvasDesigner(); websocket.onmessage = function ( event ) { designer.syncData( JSON .parse(event.data) ); }; designer.addSyncListener( function ( data ) { websocket.send( JSON .stringify(data)); }); designer.setSelected( 'pencil' ); designer.setTools({ pencil : true , text : true }); designer.appendTo( document .documentElement);

It is having designer.destroy() method as well.

webrtc.onmessage = function ( event ) { designer.syncData( event.data ); }; designer.addSyncListener( function ( data ) { webrtc.send(data); });

Use Socket.io

socket.on( 'message' , function ( data ) { designer.syncData( data ); }); designer.addSyncListener( function ( data ) { socket.emit( 'message' , data); });

API Reference

widgetHtmlURL

You can place widget.html file anywhere on your site.

designer.widgetHtmlURL = '/html-files/widget.html' ;

By default widget.html is placed in the same directory of index.html .

designer.widgetHtmlURL = 'widget.html' ;

Remember, widget.html is loaded using <iframe> .

widgetJsURL

Note: This file is internally used by widget.html .

You can place widget.html file anywhere on your site.

designer.widgetJsURL = '/js-files/widget.min.js' ;

By default widget.min.js is placed in the same directory of index.html .

designer.widgetJsURL = 'widget.min.js' ;

Remember, widget.js is loaded using <iframe> .

syncData

Pass array-of-points that are shared by remote users using socket.io or websockets or XMPP or WebRTC.

designer.syncData(arrayOfPoints);

An example to pass custom data on Canvas-Designer:

var x = 0 ; var y = 0 ; var width = designer.iframe.clientWidth; var height = designer.iframe.clientHeight; var image = 'https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/images/RTCMultiConnection-STUN-TURN-usage.png' ; var points = [ [ 'image' , [image, x, y, width, height, 1 ], [ '2' , '#6c96c8' , 'rgba(0,0,0,0)' , '1' , 'source-over' , 'round' , 'round' , '15px "Arial"' ]] ]; designer.syncData({ startIndex : 0 , points : points });

clearCanvas

Remove and clear all drawings from the canvas:

designer.clearCanvas();

renderStream

Call this method internally to fix video rendering issues.

designer.renderStream();

addSyncListener

This callback is invoked as soon as something new is drawn. An array-of-points is passed over this function. That array MUST be shared with remote users for collaboration.

designer.addSyncListener( function ( data ) { designer.send( JSON .stringify(data)); });

setSelected

This method allows you select specific tools.

See list of all tools

designer.setSelected( 'rectangle' );

This method allows you choose between tools that should be displayed in the tools-panel.

See list of all tools

designer.setTools({ line : true , arrow : true , pencil : true , marker : true , dragSingle : true , dragMultiple : true , eraser : true , rectangle : true , arc : true , bezier : true , quadratic : true , text : true , image : true , pdf : true , zoom : true , lineWidth : true , colorsPicker : true , extraOptions : true , code : true , undo : true });

icons

You can force/set your own tool-icons:

designer.icons = { line : '/icons/line.png' , arrow : '/icons/arrow.png' , pencil : '/icons/pencil.png' , dragSingle : '/icons/dragSingle.png' , dragMultiple : '/icons/dragMultiple.png' , eraser : '/icons/eraser.png' , rectangle : '/icons/rectangle.png' , arc : '/icons/arc.png' , bezier : '/icons/bezier.png' , quadratic : '/icons/quadratic.png' , text : '/icons/text.png' , image : '/icons/image.png' , pdf : '/icons/pdf.png' , pdf_next : '/icons/pdf-next.png' , pdf_prev : '/icons/pdf-prev.png' , marker : '/icons/marker.png' , zoom : '/icons/zoom.png' , lineWidth : '/icons/lineWidth.png' , colorsPicker : '/icons/colorsPicker.png' , extraOptions : '/icons/extraOptions.png' , code : '/icons/code.png' };

You can set like this as well:

designer.icons.line = '/icons/line.png' ;

Default values are NULL to force icons from /dev/data-dris.js .

appendTo

CanvasDesigner is a widget; that widget should be appended to a DOM object. This method allows you pass <body> or any other HTMLDOMElement.

designer.appendTo( document .body || document .documentElement); designer.appendTo( document .body || document .documentElement, function ( ) { alert( 'iframe load callback' ); });

The correct name for appendTo is: append-iframe to target HTML-DOM-element

destroy

If you want to remove the widget from your HTMLDOMElement.

designer.destroy();

iframe

You can access designer iframe as following:

designer.iframe.style.border = '5px solid red' ; window .open(designer.iframe.src);

designer.iframe will be null/undefined until you call appendTo . So always use this code-block:

if (!designer.iframe) { designer.appendTo( document .body); } designer.iframe.style.border = '5px solid red' ;

toDataURL

Get data-URL of your drawings!

designer.toDataURL( 'image/png' , function ( dataURL ) { window .open(dataURL); });

sync

You can manually sync drawings by invoking designer.sync method:

designer.sync();

Here is a real usecase:

webrtcDataChannel.onopen = function ( ) { if (designer.pointsLength > 0 ) { designer.sync(); } };

captureStream

Get MediaStream object and share in realtime using RTCPeerConnection.addStream API.

< script src = "dev/webrtc-handler.js" > </ script > < script > designer.captureStream( function (stream) { var url = URL.createObjectURL(stream); videoPreview.src = url; rtcPeerConnection.addStream(stream); rtcPeerConnection.createOffer(success, failure, params); }); </ script >

pointsLength

Each shape is considered as a point . This value allows you check number of shapes that are already drawn on the canvas-designer.

( function looper ( ) { document .getElementById( 'number-of-shapes' ).inenrHTML = designer.pointsLength; setTimeout(looper, 1000 ); })();

Or a real usage:

websocket.onopen = function ( ) { if (designer.pointsLength > 0 ) { designer.sync(); } };

undo

You can either undo drawings by pressing ctrl+z on windows and command+z on Mac; however you can undo using designer.undo method as well:

designer.undo(); designer.undo( -1 ); designer.undo( 0 ); designer.undo( 'all' ); designer.undo({ numberOfLastShapes : 10 }) designer.undo( 'pencil' ); designer.undo( 'arrow' ); designer.undo( 'rect' );

designer.pointsLength shows number of shapes; and designer.undo accepts shape-index as well.

First Step

Open widget.html and add your new tool-icon HTML.

< div id = "tool-box" class = "tool-box" > < canvas id = "yourNewToolIcon" width = "40" height = "40" > </ canvas > </ div >

Second Step

Open decorator.js and decorate your new HTML icon.

var tools = { yourNewToolIcon : true };

Search for decorateLine method, and append following snippet quickly after that method:

function decorateYourNewToolIcon ( ) { var context = getContext( 'yourNewToolIcon' ); context.fillStyle = 'Gray' ; context.font = '9px Verdana' ; context.fillText( 'New' , 16 , 12 ); bindEvent(context, 'YourNewToolIconSelected' ); } if (tools.yourNewToolIcon === true ) { decorateYourNewToolIcon(); } else document .getElementById( 'yourNewToolIcon' ).style.display = 'none' ;

Third Step

Open common.js and add selection-states for your new tool-icon (i.e. whether your new tool icon is selected or not):

var is = { isYourNewToolIconSelected : false , set : function ( shape ) { var cache = this ; cache.isYourNewToolIconSelected = false ; cache[ 'is' + shape] = true ; } };

You merely need to set isYourNewToolIconSelected:true also cache.isYourNewToolIconSelected=false .

Fourth Step

Create new file in the dev directory. Name this file as yourNewToolIcon-handler.js .

This file MUST look like this:

var yourNewToolIconHandler = { ismousedown : false , mousedown : function ( e ) { this .ismousedown = true ; }, mouseup : function ( e ) { this .ismousedown = false ; }, mousemove : function ( e ) { if ( this .ismousedown) { ... } } };

You can check other *-handler.js from dev directory to get the idea how exactly it works.

Now open Gruntfile.js#L43 and add link to your new file: dev/events-handler.js .

Now compile all your changes using grunt .

Fifth Step

Open events-handler.js and make sure that your above yourNewToolIconHandler object is called for mouse up/down/move events.

addEvent(canvas, isTouch ? 'touchstart' : 'mousedown' , function ( e ) { else if (is.isYourNewToolIconSelected) yourNewToolIconHandler.mousedown(e); }); addEvent( document , isTouch ? 'touchend' : 'mouseup' , function ( e ) { else if (is.isYourNewToolIconSelected) yourNewToolIconHandler.mouseup(e); }); addEvent(canvas, isTouch ? 'touchmove' : 'mousemove' , function ( e ) { else if (is.isYourNewToolIconSelected) yourNewToolIconHandler.mousemove(e); });

First of all, we are checking whether your tool-icon is selected or not: is.isYourNewToolIconSelected

Then we are calling yourNewToolIconHandler dot mousedown/mouseup/mousemove events respectively.

Sixth Step

Open draw-helper.js . Make sure that your new tool-icon can be drawn on the <canvas> surface.

yourNewToolIcon: function ( context, point, options ) { context.beginPath(); context.moveTo(point[ 0 ], point[ 1 ]); context.whateverYouWantToDoHere(point[ 2 ], point[ 3 ]); this .handleOptions(context, options); }

Usually point[0] is x coordinates; point[1] is y coordinates; point[2] is width and point[3] is height .

Different shapes can handle these points differently.

There is NO-limit for point[index] . You can add as many points as you want.

Complex shapes can add 10 or 20 points.

Seventh Step

Open drag-helper.js and make sure that your new shape can be dragged/resized/move.

Search for p[0] === 'line' and add similar code-blocks for your shape (new-tool-icon) as well.

Eighth Step

Open common.js and make sure that your new shape (tool-icon) is printed on the <textarea> as well.

This allows end-users to copy your shape's code and use anywhere on their own web-pages.

Open common.js file; there is a function updateTextArea inside the "common" object – which is aimed to output into textarea element.

You don't have to change updateTextArea . For simplicity purpose, code is separated in different functions/properties that you've to edit:

Search for p[0] === 'line' and add similar code-blocks for your shape (new-tool-icon) as well.

For more information

Shortcut Keys

ctrl+t ( to display text -fonts box ) ctrl+z ( to undo last-single shape) ctrl+a ( to select all shapes) ctrl+c ( copy last-selected shape) ctrl+v (paste last-copied shape)

ctrl+mousedown allows you quickly copy/paste all shapes. (i.e. ctrl button + mouse down)

Signaling Server

Contributors

Please make pull-request to update this list.

License

Canvas Designer is released under MIT license . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.