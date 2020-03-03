Multiple designers demo: https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/Canvas-Designer/multiple.html
"Collaborative" Canvas Designer i.e. Canvas-Drawing tool allows you draw bezier/quadratic curves, rectangles, circles and lines. You can also set strokes, back/forth colors and much more. You can draw using pencils, erase drawing, type texts etc. You can easily add your own tools.
The specialty of this drawing-tool is that, it generates Canvas2D code for you; so simply draw and get the code! That code can be used in any javascript Canvas2D application.
Also, you can collaborate your drawing with up to 15 users; and everything is synced from all users. So, if you draw a line and your friend-A draws quadratic curve and friend-B draws rectangle then everything will be synced among all users!
You can use
designer.setSelected or
designer.setTools for below tools.
line --- to draw straight lines
pencil --- to write/draw shapes
dragSingle --- to drag/ove and especially resize last selected shape
dragMultiple --- to drag/move all shapes
eraser --- to erase/clear specific portion of shapes
rectangle --- to draw rectangles
arc --- to draw circles
bezier --- to draw bezier curves
quadratic --- to draw quadratic curves
text --- to write texts on single or multiple lines, select font families/sizes and more
image --- add external images
arrow --- draw arrow lines
marker --- draw markers
lineWidth --- set line width
colorsPicker --- background and foreground colors picker
extraOptions --- extra options eg. lineCap, lineJoin, globalAlpha, globalCompositeOperation etc.
pdf --- to import PDF
code --- to enable/disable code view
undo --- undo recent shapes
The correct name for
dragSingle should be:
drag-move-resize last-selected-shape.
The correct name for
dragMultiple should be:
drag-move all-shapes.
Draw single or multiple shapes of any kind (according to toolbox)
Drag/resize/adjust all the shapes in any possible direction
Rectangles and images can be resized in 4-directions
Red transparent small circles helps you understand how to resize.
Undo drawings using
ctrl+z keys (undo all shapes, undo last 10 or specific shapes, undo range of shapes or undo last shape)
Drag/move single or all the shapes without affecting any single coordinate
More importantly, you can use unlimited designers on a single page. Each will have its own surface and its own tools.
You can install following chrome extension for multi-language input tools:
Now type your own language text in any
<input> box or anywhere, and simply copy that text.
Now click
T tool icon from the tool-box and press
ctrl+v to paste your own language's text.
To repeat it:
ctrl+v
T icon, and then press
ctrl+v to paste your copied text
You can paste any text: English, Arabic, Chinese etc.
Download/link
canvas-designer-widget.js from this github repository.
Set
designer.widgetHtmlURL and
designer.widgetJsURL in your HTML file.
Use this command to append widget in your HTML page:
var designer = new CanvasDesigner();
designer.appendTo(document.body);
<!-- 1st step -->
<script src="https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/Canvas-Designer/canvas-designer-widget.js"></script>
<!-- 2nd step -->
<script>
var designer = new CanvasDesigner();
// both links are mandatory
// widget.html will internally use widget.js
designer.widgetHtmlURL = 'https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/Canvas-Designer/widget.html'; // you can place this file anywhere
designer.widgetJsURL = 'https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/Canvas-Designer/widget.js'; // you can place this file anywhere
</script>
<!-- 3rd i.e. last step -->
<script>
// <iframe> will be appended to "document.body"
designer.appendTo(document.body || document.documentElement);
</script>
var designer = new CanvasDesigner();
websocket.onmessage = function(event) {
designer.syncData( JSON.parse(event.data) );
};
designer.addSyncListener(function(data) {
websocket.send(JSON.stringify(data));
});
designer.setSelected('pencil');
designer.setTools({
pencil: true,
text: true
});
designer.appendTo(document.documentElement);
It is having
designer.destroy() method as well.
webrtc.onmessage = function(event) {
designer.syncData( event.data );
};
designer.addSyncListener(function(data) {
webrtc.send(data);
});
socket.on('message', function(data) {
designer.syncData( data );
});
designer.addSyncListener(function(data) {
socket.emit('message', data);
});
widgetHtmlURL
You can place
widget.html file anywhere on your site.
designer.widgetHtmlURL = '/html-files/widget.html';
By default
widget.html is placed in the same directory of
index.html.
// here is default value
designer.widgetHtmlURL = 'widget.html';
Remember,
widget.html is loaded using
<iframe>.
widgetJsURL
Note: This file is internally used by
widget.html.
You can place
widget.html file anywhere on your site.
designer.widgetJsURL = '/js-files/widget.min.js';
By default
widget.min.js is placed in the same directory of
index.html.
// here is default value
designer.widgetJsURL = 'widget.min.js';
Remember,
widget.js is loaded using
<iframe>.
syncData
Pass array-of-points that are shared by remote users using socket.io or websockets or XMPP or WebRTC.
designer.syncData(arrayOfPoints);
An example to pass custom data on Canvas-Designer:
var x = 0;
var y = 0;
var width = designer.iframe.clientWidth;
var height = designer.iframe.clientHeight;
var image = 'https://www.webrtc-experiment.com/images/RTCMultiConnection-STUN-TURN-usage.png';
var points = [
['image', [image, x, y, width, height, 1], ['2', '#6c96c8', 'rgba(0,0,0,0)', '1', 'source-over', 'round', 'round', '15px "Arial"']]
];
designer.syncData({
startIndex: 0,
points: points
});
clearCanvas
Remove and clear all drawings from the canvas:
designer.clearCanvas();
renderStream
Call this method internally to fix video rendering issues.
designer.renderStream();
addSyncListener
This callback is invoked as soon as something new is drawn. An array-of-points is passed over this function. That array MUST be shared with remote users for collaboration.
designer.addSyncListener(function(data) {
designer.send(JSON.stringify(data));
});
setSelected
This method allows you select specific tools.
designer.setSelected('rectangle');
setTools
This method allows you choose between tools that should be displayed in the tools-panel.
designer.setTools({
line: true,
arrow: true,
pencil: true,
marker: true,
dragSingle: true,
dragMultiple: true,
eraser: true,
rectangle: true,
arc: true,
bezier: true,
quadratic: true,
text: true,
image: true,
pdf: true,
zoom: true,
lineWidth: true,
colorsPicker: true,
extraOptions: true,
code: true,
undo: true
});
icons
You can force/set your own tool-icons:
designer.icons = {
line: '/icons/line.png',
arrow: '/icons/arrow.png',
pencil: '/icons/pencil.png',
dragSingle: '/icons/dragSingle.png',
dragMultiple: '/icons/dragMultiple.png',
eraser: '/icons/eraser.png',
rectangle: '/icons/rectangle.png',
arc: '/icons/arc.png',
bezier: '/icons/bezier.png',
quadratic: '/icons/quadratic.png',
text: '/icons/text.png',
image: '/icons/image.png',
pdf: '/icons/pdf.png',
pdf_next: '/icons/pdf-next.png',
pdf_prev: '/icons/pdf-prev.png',
marker: '/icons/marker.png',
zoom: '/icons/zoom.png',
lineWidth: '/icons/lineWidth.png',
colorsPicker: '/icons/colorsPicker.png',
extraOptions: '/icons/extraOptions.png',
code: '/icons/code.png'
};
You can set like this as well:
designer.icons.line = '/icons/line.png';
Default values are
NULL to force icons from
/dev/data-dris.js.
appendTo
CanvasDesigner is a widget; that widget should be appended to a DOM object. This method allows you pass
<body> or any other HTMLDOMElement.
designer.appendTo(document.body || document.documentElement);
// or
designer.appendTo(document.body || document.documentElement, function() {
alert('iframe load callback');
});
The correct name for
appendTo is:
append-iframe to target HTML-DOM-element
destroy
If you want to remove the widget from your HTMLDOMElement.
designer.destroy();
iframe
You can access designer iframe as following:
designer.iframe.style.border = '5px solid red';
window.open(designer.iframe.src);
designer.iframe will be
null/undefined until you call
appendTo. So always use this code-block:
if(!designer.iframe) {
designer.appendTo(document.body);
}
designer.iframe.style.border = '5px solid red';
toDataURL
Get data-URL of your drawings!
designer.toDataURL('image/png', function(dataURL) {
window.open(dataURL);
});
sync
You can manually sync drawings by invoking
designer.sync method:
designer.sync();
Here is a real usecase:
webrtcDataChannel.onopen = function() {
if(designer.pointsLength > 0) {
// you seems having data to be synced with new user!
designer.sync();
}
};
captureStream
Get
MediaStream object and share in realtime using
RTCPeerConnection.addStream API.
<script src="dev/webrtc-handler.js"></script>
<script>
designer.captureStream(function(stream) {
var url = URL.createObjectURL(stream);
videoPreview.src = url;
rtcPeerConnection.addStream(stream);
rtcPeerConnection.createOffer(success, failure, params);
});
</script>
pointsLength
Each shape is considered as a
point. This value allows you check number of shapes that are already drawn on the canvas-designer.
(function looper() {
document.getElementById('number-of-shapes').inenrHTML = designer.pointsLength;
setTimeout(looper, 1000);
})();
Or a real usage:
websocket.onopen = function() {
if(designer.pointsLength > 0) {
// you seems having data to be synced with existing users!
designer.sync();
}
};
undo
You can either undo drawings by pressing
ctrl+z on windows and
command+z on Mac; however you can undo using
designer.undo method as well:
designer.undo(); // undo last shape
designer.undo(-1); // undo last shape
// undo shape from specific index
designer.undo(0);
// undo all shapes
designer.undo('all');
// undo last 10 shapes
designer.undo({
numberOfLastShapes: 10
})
// to remove all occurrences of a specific shape
designer.undo('pencil');
designer.undo('arrow');
designer.undo('rect');
designer.pointsLength shows number of shapes; and
designer.undo accepts shape-index as well.
Open
widget.html and add your new tool-icon HTML.
<div id="tool-box" class="tool-box"> <!-- search for this div; and include your HTML inside this div -->
<canvas id="yourNewToolIcon" width="40" height="40"></canvas> <!-- here is your icon-HTML -->
</div>
Open
decorator.js and decorate your new HTML icon.
var tools = {
yourNewToolIcon: true // add this line to make sure index.html can use it
};
Search for
decorateLine method, and append following snippet quickly after that method:
function decorateYourNewToolIcon() {
var context = getContext('yourNewToolIcon');
context.fillStyle = 'Gray';
context.font = '9px Verdana';
context.fillText('New', 16, 12);
bindEvent(context, 'YourNewToolIconSelected');
}
if (tools.yourNewToolIcon === true) {
decorateYourNewToolIcon();
} else document.getElementById('yourNewToolIcon').style.display = 'none';
Open
common.js and add selection-states for your new tool-icon (i.e. whether your new tool icon is selected or not):
var is = {
isYourNewToolIconSelected: false, // add this line
set: function (shape) {
var cache = this;
cache.isYourNewToolIconSelected = false; // add this line as well.
// ..... don't modify anything else
cache['is' + shape] = true;
}
};
You merely need to set
isYourNewToolIconSelected:true also
cache.isYourNewToolIconSelected=false.
Create new file in the
dev directory. Name this file as
yourNewToolIcon-handler.js.
This file MUST look like this:
var yourNewToolIconHandler = {
ismousedown: false,
mousedown: function(e) {
this.ismousedown = true;
},
mouseup: function(e) {
this.ismousedown = false;
},
mousemove: function(e) {
if(this.ismousedown) { ... }
}
};
You can check other
*-handler.js from
dev directory to get the idea how exactly it works.
Now open
Gruntfile.js#L43 and add link to your new file:
dev/events-handler.js.
Now compile all your changes using
grunt.
Open
events-handler.js and make sure that your above
yourNewToolIconHandler object is called for mouse up/down/move events.
addEvent(canvas, isTouch ? 'touchstart' : 'mousedown', function (e) {
// you merely need to add this line at the end of this method
else if (is.isYourNewToolIconSelected) yourNewToolIconHandler.mousedown(e);
});
addEvent(document, isTouch ? 'touchend' : 'mouseup', function (e) {
// you merely need to add this line at the end of this method
else if (is.isYourNewToolIconSelected) yourNewToolIconHandler.mouseup(e);
});
addEvent(canvas, isTouch ? 'touchmove' : 'mousemove', function (e) {
// you merely need to add this line at the end of this method
else if (is.isYourNewToolIconSelected) yourNewToolIconHandler.mousemove(e);
});
First of all, we are checking whether your tool-icon is selected or not:
is.isYourNewToolIconSelected
Then we are calling
yourNewToolIconHandler dot
mousedown/mouseup/mousemove events respectively.
Open
draw-helper.js. Make sure that your new tool-icon can be drawn on the
<canvas> surface.
yourNewToolIcon: function(context, point, options) {
context.beginPath();
context.moveTo(point[0], point[1]);
context.whateverYouWantToDoHere(point[2], point[3]);
this.handleOptions(context, options);
}
Usually
point[0] is
x coordinates;
point[1] is
y coordinates;
point[2] is
width and
point[3] is
height.
Different shapes can handle these points differently.
There is NO-limit for
point[index]. You can add as many points as you want.
Complex shapes can add 10 or 20 points.
Open
drag-helper.js and make sure that your new shape can be dragged/resized/move.
Search for
p[0] === 'line' and add similar code-blocks for your shape (new-tool-icon) as well.
Open
common.js and make sure that your new shape (tool-icon) is printed on the
<textarea> as well.
This allows end-users to copy your shape's code and use anywhere on their own web-pages.
Open
common.js file; there is a function
updateTextArea inside the "common" object – which is aimed to output into textarea element.
You don't have to change
updateTextArea. For simplicity purpose, code is separated in different functions/properties that you've to edit:
Search for
p[0] === 'line' and add similar code-blocks for your shape (new-tool-icon) as well.
ctrl+t (to display text-fonts box)
ctrl+z (to undo last-single shape)
ctrl+a (to select all shapes)
ctrl+c (copy last-selected shape)
ctrl+v (paste last-copied shape)
ctrl+mousedown allows you quickly copy/paste all shapes. (i.e. ctrl button + mouse down)
Please make pull-request to update this list.
Canvas Designer is released under MIT license . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.