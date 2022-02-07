Demo - City of Chicago government employee list. Thanks to data.gov.
Slack Support (message author for invite)
Download latest version (minified)
With npm
npm install canvas-datagrid
Place the single source file
./dist/canvas-datagrid.js in your web page using a script tag that points to the source or use webpack.
<script src="dist/canvas-datagrid.js"></script>
Alternatively, instead of downloading and installing, you can link directly to an NPM CDN like unpkg.com.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/canvas-datagrid"></script>
A function will be added to the global scope of the web page called
canvasDatagrid as well as module loader definitions.
Works with webpack, without webpack or as a web component.
No matter how you load it,
canvasDatagrid is declared in the global scope.
Canvas-datagrid is a Web Component when
in a compatible browser, otherwise it is a
<canvas> tag.
var grid = canvasDatagrid();
document.body.appendChild(grid);
grid.data = [
{ col1: 'row 1 column 1', col2: 'row 1 column 2', col3: 'row 1 column 3' },
{ col1: 'row 2 column 1', col2: 'row 2 column 2', col3: 'row 2 column 3' },
];
<canvas-datagrid class="myGridStyle" data="data can go here too"
>[ {"col1": "row 1 column 1", "col2": "row 1 column 2", "col3": "row 1 column
3"}, {"col1": "row 2 column 1", "col2": "row 2 column 2", "col3": "row 2
column 3"} ]</canvas-datagrid
>
or
var grid = document.createElement('canvas-datagrid');
grid.data = [
{ col1: 'row 1 column 1', col2: 'row 1 column 2', col3: 'row 1 column 3' },
{ col1: 'row 2 column 1', col2: 'row 2 column 2', col3: 'row 2 column 3' },
];
<canvas-datagrid :data.prop="[{"col1": "row 1 column 1"}]"></canvas-datagrid>
Note about XHR paging demo: Thanks to jservice for the use of the free paging API. You must "load unsafe scripts" or relevant command to allow HTTPS (github) to make XHR requests to HTTP (Jeopardy Questions API). There is nothing unsafe about this.
To install development dependencies. Required to build or test.
npm install
To build production and debug versions:
npm run build
To build documentation:
npm run build:docs
To build types:
npm run build:types
To run tests. Note: Headless tests will mostly fail due to lack of headless canvas pixel detection support. Use VM testing or your browser.
npm test
This is info for wsl version 1. v2 seems to be different.
CHROME_BIN needs to be set to the location of your Google Chrome exe in Windows. (e.g.
/mnt/c/Program Files (x86)/Google/Chrome/Application/chrome.exe)
in WSL,
export CHROME_BIN='path/to/chrome'
tmp folder on the same Windows drive as your repo.
TEMP to a folder that exists on the same Windows drive as your repo. (matching capitalization probably matters)
in WSL,
export TEMP='/Temp/karma', if your repo is on drive C, then create folder C:\Temp\karma
ChromeHeadless to
Chrome
customLaunchers: {
ChromeHeadlessNoSandbox: {
base: 'ChromeHeadless',
flags: ['--no-sandbox']
}
}
ChromeHeadless to
ChromeHeadlessNoSandbox