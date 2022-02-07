openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cd

canvas-datagrid

by Tony Germaneri
0.4.3 (see all)

Canvas based data grid web component. Capable of displaying millions of contiguous hierarchical rows and columns without paging or loading, on a single canvas element.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Table, Vanilla JavaScript Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

canvas-datagrid

Demo - City of Chicago government employee list. Thanks to data.gov.

canvas-datagrid

NPM License Published on webcomponents.org

  • Works with Firefox, Edge, Safari and Chrome.
  • Native support for touch devices (phones and tablets).
  • Rich documentation, tutorials, and slack support.
  • Single canvas element, drawn in immediate mode, data size does not impact performance.
  • Support for unlimited rows and columns without paging or loading.
  • Rich API of events, methods and properties using the familiar W3C DOM interface.
  • Extensible styling, filtering, formatting, resizing, selecting, and ordering.
  • Support for hierarchal drill in style row level inner grids as well grids in cells.
  • Customizable hierarchal context menu.
  • Built in and custom styles.
  • W3C Web Component. Works in all frameworks.
  • Per-user styles, column sizes, row sizes, view preferences and settings using localStorage.
  • Small file size

Documentation

Tutorials

Slack Support (message author for invite)

Style Builder

Download latest version (minified)

Tests

Source Code

Latest Test Coverage

Installation

With npm

npm install canvas-datagrid

Place the single source file ./dist/canvas-datagrid.js in your web page using a script tag that points to the source or use webpack.

<script src="dist/canvas-datagrid.js"></script>

Alternatively, instead of downloading and installing, you can link directly to an NPM CDN like unpkg.com.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/canvas-datagrid"></script>

A function will be added to the global scope of the web page called canvasDatagrid as well as module loader definitions.

Getting started

Works with webpack, without webpack or as a web component. No matter how you load it, canvasDatagrid is declared in the global scope.

Canvas-datagrid is a Web Component when in a compatible browser, otherwise it is a <canvas> tag.

Using pure JavaScript

var grid = canvasDatagrid();
document.body.appendChild(grid);
grid.data = [
  { col1: 'row 1 column 1', col2: 'row 1 column 2', col3: 'row 1 column 3' },
  { col1: 'row 2 column 1', col2: 'row 2 column 2', col3: 'row 2 column 3' },
];

Using Web Component

<canvas-datagrid class="myGridStyle" data="data can go here too"
  >[ {"col1": "row 1 column 1", "col2": "row 1 column 2", "col3": "row 1 column
  3"}, {"col1": "row 2 column 1", "col2": "row 2 column 2", "col3": "row 2
  column 3"} ]</canvas-datagrid
>

or

var grid = document.createElement('canvas-datagrid');
grid.data = [
  { col1: 'row 1 column 1', col2: 'row 1 column 2', col3: 'row 1 column 3' },
  { col1: 'row 2 column 1', col2: 'row 2 column 2', col3: 'row 2 column 3' },
];

Using Vue

<canvas-datagrid :data.prop="[{"col1": "row 1 column 1"}]"></canvas-datagrid>

More Demos

Note about XHR paging demo: Thanks to jservice for the use of the free paging API. You must "load unsafe scripts" or relevant command to allow HTTPS (github) to make XHR requests to HTTP (Jeopardy Questions API). There is nothing unsafe about this.

Building & Testing

To install development dependencies. Required to build or test.

npm install

To build production and debug versions:

npm run build

To build documentation:

npm run build:docs

To build types:

npm run build:types

To run tests. Note: Headless tests will mostly fail due to lack of headless canvas pixel detection support. Use VM testing or your browser.

npm test

Windows 10 WSL Testing

This is info for wsl version 1. v2 seems to be different.

  • CHROME_BIN needs to be set to the location of your Google Chrome exe in Windows. (e.g. /mnt/c/Program Files (x86)/Google/Chrome/Application/chrome.exe) in WSL, export CHROME_BIN='path/to/chrome'
  • Chrome needs access to karma's temp folder.
    • Create a tmp folder on the same Windows drive as your repo.
    • set TEMP to a folder that exists on the same Windows drive as your repo. (matching capitalization probably matters) in WSL, export TEMP='/Temp/karma', if your repo is on drive C, then create folder C:\Temp\karma
  • karma.conf.js needs to be edited
    • Change the browser from ChromeHeadless to Chrome
    • Modify to run ChromeHeadless without sandboxing. This is not ideal, but it seems to be necessary in WSL and Linux containers (see also)
      • Add a custom launcher
        customLaunchers: {
  ChromeHeadlessNoSandbox: {
      base: 'ChromeHeadless',
      flags: ['--no-sandbox']
  }
}
      • Change the browser from ChromeHeadless to ChromeHeadlessNoSandbox

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
301K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
tab
tableFormats data into a string table.
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
24M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
bt
bootstrap-tableAn extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
72K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ag-gridThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial