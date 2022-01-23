openbase logo
canvas-constructor

by Antonio Román
5.0.1 (see all)

An ES6 utility for canvas with built-in functions and chained methods.

Readme

CanvasConstructor Logo

canvas-constructor

An ES6 chainable class for node-canvas with built-in utilities.

npm npm Total alerts GitHub license

Support Server

Installation

This module requires one of the following packages to be installed for Node.js:

Note: If you are building a website, no extra dependencies are required.

How to use it:

Node.js:

const { Canvas } = require('canvas-constructor/skia');
// or `canvas-constructor/cairo` if you are using `canvas`

new Canvas(300, 300)
    .setColor('#AEFD54')
    .printRectangle(5, 5, 290, 290)
    .setColor('#FFAE23')
    .setTextFont('28px Impact')
    .printText('Hello World!', 130, 150)
    .toBuffer();

Browser:

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/canvas-constructor"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
    const canvasElement = document.getElementById('canvas');
    new CanvasConstructor.Canvas(canvasElement)
        .setColor('#AEFD54')
        .printRectangle(5, 5, 290, 290)
        .setColor('#FFAE23')
        .setTextFont('28px Impact')
        .printText('Hello World!', 130, 150);
</script>
  • That will create a canvas with size of 300 pixels width, 300 pixels height.
  • Set the color to #AEFD54
  • Draw a rectangle with the previous color, covering all the pixels from (5, 5) to (290 + 5, 290 + 5)
  • Set the color to #FFAE23
  • Set the font size to 28 pixels with font Impact.
  • Write the text 'Hello World!' in the position (130, 150)
  • Return a buffer.

Now, let's suppose we want to add images, we'll use Canvas.resolveImage, which works in both Node.js and browser:

const { Canvas, resolveImage } = require('canvas-constructor/skia');

async function createCanvas() {
    const image = await resolveImage('./images/kitten.png');

    return new Canvas(300, 400)
        .printImage(image, 0, 0, 300, 400)
        .setColor('#FFAE23')
        .setTextFont('28px Impact')
        .setTextAlign('center')
        .printText('Kitten!', 150, 370)
        .toBufferAsync();
}
  • That will create a canvas with size of 300 pixels width, 400 pixels height.
  • Draw an image, given a Buffer (the image from the images folder).
  • Set the color to #FFAE23
  • Set the font size to 28 pixels with font Impact.
  • Set the text alignment to center.
  • Write the text 'Kitten!' in the position (150, 370)
  • Return a buffer.

And now, you have created an image with a kitten in the background and some centred text in the bottom of it.

If you experience issues with skia-canvas or canvas, please refer to their respective package repositories, this package is just a convenient wrapper for the two.

