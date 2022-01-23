This module requires one of the following packages to be installed for Node.js:
Note: If you are building a website, no extra dependencies are required.
How to use it:
Node.js:
const { Canvas } = require('canvas-constructor/skia');
// or `canvas-constructor/cairo` if you are using `canvas`
new Canvas(300, 300)
.setColor('#AEFD54')
.printRectangle(5, 5, 290, 290)
.setColor('#FFAE23')
.setTextFont('28px Impact')
.printText('Hello World!', 130, 150)
.toBuffer();
Browser:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/canvas-constructor"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
const canvasElement = document.getElementById('canvas');
new CanvasConstructor.Canvas(canvasElement)
.setColor('#AEFD54')
.printRectangle(5, 5, 290, 290)
.setColor('#FFAE23')
.setTextFont('28px Impact')
.printText('Hello World!', 130, 150);
</script>
Now, let's suppose we want to add images, we'll use
Canvas.resolveImage, which works in both Node.js and browser:
const { Canvas, resolveImage } = require('canvas-constructor/skia');
async function createCanvas() {
const image = await resolveImage('./images/kitten.png');
return new Canvas(300, 400)
.printImage(image, 0, 0, 300, 400)
.setColor('#FFAE23')
.setTextFont('28px Impact')
.setTextAlign('center')
.printText('Kitten!', 150, 370)
.toBufferAsync();
}
And now, you have created an image with a kitten in the background and some centred text in the bottom of it.
If you experience issues with
skia-canvas or
canvas, please refer to their respective package repositories, this
package is just a convenient wrapper for the two.