canvas-constructor An ES6 chainable class for node-canvas with built-in utilities.

Installation

This module requires one of the following packages to be installed for Node.js:

Note: If you are building a website, no extra dependencies are required.

How to use it:

Node.js:

const { Canvas } = require ( 'canvas-constructor/skia' ); new Canvas( 300 , 300 ) .setColor( '#AEFD54' ) .printRectangle( 5 , 5 , 290 , 290 ) .setColor( '#FFAE23' ) .setTextFont( '28px Impact' ) .printText( 'Hello World!' , 130 , 150 ) .toBuffer();

Browser:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/canvas-constructor" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const canvasElement = document .getElementById( 'canvas' ); new CanvasConstructor.Canvas(canvasElement) .setColor( '#AEFD54' ) .printRectangle( 5 , 5 , 290 , 290 ) .setColor( '#FFAE23' ) .setTextFont( '28px Impact' ) .printText( 'Hello World!' , 130 , 150 ); </ script >

That will create a canvas with size of 300 pixels width, 300 pixels height.

Set the color to #AEFD54

Draw a rectangle with the previous color, covering all the pixels from (5, 5) to (290 + 5, 290 + 5)

Set the color to #FFAE23

Set the font size to 28 pixels with font Impact.

Write the text 'Hello World!' in the position (130, 150)

Return a buffer.

Now, let's suppose we want to add images, we'll use Canvas.resolveImage , which works in both Node.js and browser:

const { Canvas, resolveImage } = require ( 'canvas-constructor/skia' ); async function createCanvas ( ) { const image = await resolveImage( './images/kitten.png' ); return new Canvas( 300 , 400 ) .printImage(image, 0 , 0 , 300 , 400 ) .setColor( '#FFAE23' ) .setTextFont( '28px Impact' ) .setTextAlign( 'center' ) .printText( 'Kitten!' , 150 , 370 ) .toBufferAsync(); }

That will create a canvas with size of 300 pixels width, 400 pixels height.

Draw an image, given a Buffer (the image from the images folder).

Set the color to #FFAE23

Set the font size to 28 pixels with font Impact.

Set the text alignment to center.

Write the text 'Kitten!' in the position (150, 370)

Return a buffer.

And now, you have created an image with a kitten in the background and some centred text in the bottom of it.