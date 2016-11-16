openbase logo
canvas-compress

by Daofeng Wu
1.1.5 (see all)

Image compression with the magic of canvas.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

252

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CanvasCompress

Compressing image with HTML5 canvas.

Browser Compatibility

BrowserVersion
IE10+
Chrome22+
Firefox16+
Safari8+
Android Browser4+
Chrome for Android32+
iOS Safarri7+

Dependencies

  1. Exif.js
  2. ES6 Promise polyfill.

Install

Via npm:

npm install canvas-compress --save

Via bower:

bower install canvas-compress --save

Usage

import CanvasCompress from 'canvas-compress';

const compressor = new CanvasCompress({
    type: CanvasCompress.MIME.JPEG,
    width: 1000,
    height: 618,
    quality: 0.9,
});

compressor.process(fileBlob).then(({ source, result }) => {
    // const { blob, width, height } = source;
    const { blob, width, height } = result;
    ...
});

Options

There're four optional properties for options object:

  • type: string: output type, default is CanvasCompress.MIME.JPEG

  • width: number: output width, default is 1000

  • height: number: ouput height, default is 618

  • quality: number: output quality, defalut is 0.9

Use third-party Promise

CanvasCompress.usePromise(require('bluebird'));

Supported output MIME types

Since canvas-compress uses canvas.toDataUrl() method to convert canvas to binary, the following MIME types are supported:

  • 'image/png'
  • 'image/jpeg'
  • 'image/webp'

You can get MIME type via CanvasCompress.MIME, or use CanvasCompress.isSupportedType(MIMEtype: string) to check if it's a valid MIME type.

About alpha channel

Alpha channel is not available with MIME type image/jpeg, so when you are trying to turn an image into jpeg, you'll get a full white background(rgb(255, 255, 255)) instead of transparent black(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)).

License

MIT.

