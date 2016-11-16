CanvasCompress

Compressing image with HTML5 canvas.

Browser Compatibility

Browser Version IE 10+ Chrome 22+ Firefox 16+ Safari 8+ Android Browser 4+ Chrome for Android 32+ iOS Safarri 7+

Dependencies

Exif.js ES6 Promise polyfill.

Install

Via npm:

npm install canvas-compress --save

Via bower:

bower install canvas-compress --save

Usage

import CanvasCompress from 'canvas-compress' ; const compressor = new CanvasCompress({ type : CanvasCompress.MIME.JPEG, width : 1000 , height : 618 , quality : 0.9 , }); compressor.process(fileBlob).then( ( { source, result } ) => { const { blob, width, height } = result; ... });

Options

There're four optional properties for options object:

type: string : output type, default is CanvasCompress.MIME.JPEG

width: number : output width, default is 1000

height: number : ouput height, default is 618

quality: number : output quality, defalut is 0.9

Use third-party Promise

CanvasCompress.usePromise( require ( 'bluebird' ));

Supported output MIME types

Since canvas-compress uses canvas.toDataUrl() method to convert canvas to binary, the following MIME types are supported:

'image/png'

'image/jpeg'

'image/webp'

You can get MIME type via CanvasCompress.MIME , or use CanvasCompress.isSupportedType(MIMEtype: string) to check if it's a valid MIME type.

About alpha channel

Alpha channel is not available with MIME type image/jpeg , so when you are trying to turn an image into jpeg, you'll get a full white background( rgb(255, 255, 255) ) instead of transparent black( rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) ).

License

MIT.