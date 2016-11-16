Compressing image with HTML5 canvas.
|Browser
|Version
|IE
|10+
|Chrome
|22+
|Firefox
|16+
|Safari
|8+
|Android Browser
|4+
|Chrome for Android
|32+
|iOS Safarri
|7+
Via npm:
npm install canvas-compress --save
Via bower:
bower install canvas-compress --save
import CanvasCompress from 'canvas-compress';
const compressor = new CanvasCompress({
type: CanvasCompress.MIME.JPEG,
width: 1000,
height: 618,
quality: 0.9,
});
compressor.process(fileBlob).then(({ source, result }) => {
// const { blob, width, height } = source;
const { blob, width, height } = result;
...
});
There're four optional properties for options object:
type: string: output type, default is
CanvasCompress.MIME.JPEG
width: number: output width, default is
1000
height: number: ouput height, default is
618
quality: number: output quality, defalut is
0.9
CanvasCompress.usePromise(require('bluebird'));
Since canvas-compress uses
canvas.toDataUrl() method to convert canvas to binary, the following MIME types are supported:
'image/png'
'image/jpeg'
'image/webp'
You can get MIME type via
CanvasCompress.MIME, or use
CanvasCompress.isSupportedType(MIMEtype: string) to check if it's a valid MIME type.
Alpha channel is not available with MIME type
image/jpeg, so when you are trying to turn an image into jpeg, you'll get a full white background(
rgb(255, 255, 255)) instead of transparent black(
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)).
MIT.