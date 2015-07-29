wrap canvas so you can load it the same in node or the client!

Example

draw a green circle in both the browser or node.

var Canvas = require ( './' ) var dia = 200 var canvas = new Canvas(dia, dia) var ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) var context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); var centerX = canvas.width / 2 ; var centerY = canvas.height / 2 ; var radius = (dia - 5 )/ 2 ; context.beginPath(); context.arc(centerX, centerY, radius, 0 , 2 * Math .PI, false ); context.fillStyle = 'green' ; context.fill(); context.lineWidth = 5 ; context.strokeStyle = '#003300' ; context.stroke(); if (process.title == 'browser' ) { document .body.appendChild(canvas) } else { canvas.pngStream().pipe(process.stdout) }

run it in node...

node example .js > circle .png

bundle and run in the browser

browserify example | indexhtmlify > index .html open index .html

License

MIT