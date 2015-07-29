openbase logo
canvas-browserify

by Dominic Tarr
1.1.3 (see all)

wrap canvas module so the same code works in node or browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

404

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

canvas-browserify

wrap canvas so you can load it the same in node or the client!

Example

draw a green circle in both the browser or node.

//example.js
var Canvas = require('./')

var dia = 200
var canvas = new Canvas(dia, dia)
var ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')

var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
var centerX = canvas.width / 2;
var centerY = canvas.height / 2;
var radius = (dia - 5)/2;

context.beginPath();
context.arc(centerX, centerY, radius, 0, 2 * Math.PI, false);
context.fillStyle = 'green';
context.fill();
context.lineWidth = 5;
context.strokeStyle = '#003300';
context.stroke();

if(process.title == 'browser') {
  document.body.appendChild(canvas)
} else {
  canvas.pngStream().pipe(process.stdout)
}

run it in node...

node example.js > circle.png

bundle and run in the browser

browserify example | indexhtmlify > index.html
open index.html

License

MIT

