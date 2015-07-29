wrap canvas so you can load it the same in node or the client!
draw a green circle in both the browser or node.
//example.js
var Canvas = require('./')
var dia = 200
var canvas = new Canvas(dia, dia)
var ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
var centerX = canvas.width / 2;
var centerY = canvas.height / 2;
var radius = (dia - 5)/2;
context.beginPath();
context.arc(centerX, centerY, radius, 0, 2 * Math.PI, false);
context.fillStyle = 'green';
context.fill();
context.lineWidth = 5;
context.strokeStyle = '#003300';
context.stroke();
if(process.title == 'browser') {
document.body.appendChild(canvas)
} else {
canvas.pngStream().pipe(process.stdout)
}
run it in node...
node example.js > circle.png
bundle and run in the browser
browserify example | indexhtmlify > index.html
open index.html
MIT