node-canvas is a Cairo-backed Canvas implementation for Node.js.
$ npm install canvas
By default, binaries for macOS, Linux and Windows will be downloaded. If you want to build from source, use
npm install --build-from-source and see the Compiling section below.
The minimum version of Node.js required is 6.0.0.
If you don't have a supported OS or processor architecture, or you use
--build-from-source, the module will be compiled on your system. This requires several dependencies, including Cairo and Pango.
For detailed installation information, see the wiki. One-line installation instructions for common OSes are below. Note that libgif/giflib, librsvg and libjpeg are optional and only required if you need GIF, SVG and JPEG support, respectively. Cairo v1.10.0 or later is required.
|OS
|Command
|OS X
|Using Homebrew:
brew install pkg-config cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib librsvg
|Ubuntu
sudo apt-get install build-essential libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev libjpeg-dev libgif-dev librsvg2-dev
|Fedora
sudo yum install gcc-c++ cairo-devel pango-devel libjpeg-turbo-devel giflib-devel
|Solaris
pkgin install cairo pango pkg-config xproto renderproto kbproto xextproto
|OpenBSD
doas pkg_add cairo pango png jpeg giflib
|Windows
|See the wiki
|Others
|See the wiki
Mac OS X v10.11+: If you have recently updated to Mac OS X v10.11+ and are experiencing trouble when compiling, run the following command:
xcode-select --install. Read more about the problem on Stack Overflow.
If you have xcode 10.0 or higher installed, in order to build from source you need NPM 6.4.1 or higher.
const { createCanvas, loadImage } = require('canvas')
const canvas = createCanvas(200, 200)
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
// Write "Awesome!"
ctx.font = '30px Impact'
ctx.rotate(0.1)
ctx.fillText('Awesome!', 50, 100)
// Draw line under text
var text = ctx.measureText('Awesome!')
ctx.strokeStyle = 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)'
ctx.beginPath()
ctx.lineTo(50, 102)
ctx.lineTo(50 + text.width, 102)
ctx.stroke()
// Draw cat with lime helmet
loadImage('examples/images/lime-cat.jpg').then((image) => {
ctx.drawImage(image, 50, 0, 70, 70)
console.log('<img src="' + canvas.toDataURL() + '" />')
})
See the changelog for a guide to upgrading from 1.x to 2.x.
For version 1.x documentation, see the v1.x branch.
This project is an implementation of the Web Canvas API and implements that API as closely as possible. For API documentation, please visit Mozilla Web Canvas API. (See Compatibility Status for the current API compliance.) All utility methods and non-standard APIs are documented below.
createCanvas(width: number, height: number, type?: 'PDF'|'SVG') => Canvas
Creates a Canvas instance. This method works in both Node.js and Web browsers, where there is no Canvas constructor. (See
browser.js for the implementation that runs in browsers.)
const { createCanvas } = require('canvas')
const mycanvas = createCanvas(200, 200)
const myPDFcanvas = createCanvas(600, 800, 'pdf') // see "PDF Support" section
createImageData(width: number, height: number) => ImageData
createImageData(data: Uint8ClampedArray, width: number, height?: number) => ImageData
// for alternative pixel formats:
createImageData(data: Uint16Array, width: number, height?: number) => ImageData
Creates an ImageData instance. This method works in both Node.js and Web browsers.
const { createImageData } = require('canvas')
const width = 20, height = 20
const arraySize = width * height * 4
const mydata = createImageData(new Uint8ClampedArray(arraySize), width)
loadImage() => Promise<Image>
Convenience method for loading images. This method works in both Node.js and Web browsers.
const { loadImage } = require('canvas')
const myimg = loadImage('http://server.com/image.png')
myimg.then(() => {
// do something with image
}).catch(err => {
console.log('oh no!', err)
})
// or with async/await:
const myimg = await loadImage('http://server.com/image.png')
// do something with image
registerFont(path: string, { family: string, weight?: string, style?: string }) => void
To use a font file that is not installed as a system font, use
registerFont() to register the font with Canvas. This must be done before the Canvas is created.
const { registerFont, createCanvas } = require('canvas')
registerFont('comicsans.ttf', { family: 'Comic Sans' })
const canvas = createCanvas(500, 500)
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
ctx.font = '12px "Comic Sans"'
ctx.fillText('Everyone hates this font :(', 250, 10)
The second argument is an object with properties that resemble the CSS properties that are specified in
@font-face rules. You must specify at least
family.
weight, and
style are optional and default to
'normal'.
img.src: string|Buffer
As in browsers,
img.src can be set to a
data: URI or a remote URL. In addition, node-canvas allows setting
src to a local file path or
Buffer instance.
const { Image } = require('canvas')
// From a buffer:
fs.readFile('images/squid.png', (err, squid) => {
if (err) throw err
const img = new Image()
img.onload = () => ctx.drawImage(img, 0, 0)
img.onerror = err => { throw err }
img.src = squid
})
// From a local file path:
const img = new Image()
img.onload = () => ctx.drawImage(img, 0, 0)
img.onerror = err => { throw err }
img.src = 'images/squid.png'
// From a remote URL:
img.src = 'http://picsum.photos/200/300'
// ... as above
// From a `data:` URI:
img.src = ''
// ... as above
Note: In some cases,
img.src= is currently synchronous. However, you should always use
img.onload and
img.onerror, as we intend to make
img.src= always asynchronous as it is in browsers. See https://github.com/Automattic/node-canvas/issues/1007.
img.dataMode: number
Applies to JPEG images drawn to PDF canvases only.
Setting
img.dataMode = Image.MODE_MIME or
Image.MODE_MIME|Image.MODE_IMAGE enables MIME data tracking of images. When MIME data is tracked, PDF canvases can embed JPEGs directly into the output, rather than re-encoding into PNG. This can drastically reduce filesize and speed up rendering.
const { Image, createCanvas } = require('canvas')
const canvas = createCanvas(w, h, 'pdf')
const img = new Image()
img.dataMode = Image.MODE_IMAGE // Only image data tracked
img.dataMode = Image.MODE_MIME // Only mime data tracked
img.dataMode = Image.MODE_MIME | Image.MODE_IMAGE // Both are tracked
If working with a non-PDF canvas, image data must be tracked; otherwise the output will be junk.
Enabling mime data tracking has no benefits (only a slow down) unless you are generating a PDF.
canvas.toBuffer((err: Error|null, result: Buffer) => void, mimeType?: string, config?: any) => void
canvas.toBuffer(mimeType?: string, config?: any) => Buffer
Creates a
Buffer object representing the image contained in the canvas.
callback If provided, the buffer will be provided in the callback instead of being returned by the function. Invoked with an error as the first argument if encoding failed, or the resulting buffer as the second argument if it succeeded. Not supported for mimeType
raw or for PDF or SVG canvases.
mimeType A string indicating the image format. Valid options are
image/png,
image/jpeg (if node-canvas was built with JPEG support),
raw (unencoded data in BGRA order on little-endian (most) systems, ARGB on big-endian systems; top-to-bottom),
application/pdf (for PDF canvases) and
image/svg+xml (for SVG canvases). Defaults to
image/png for image canvases, or the corresponding type for PDF or SVG canvas.
config
For
image/jpeg, an object specifying the quality (0 to 1), if progressive compression should be used and/or if chroma subsampling should be used:
{quality: 0.75, progressive: false, chromaSubsampling: true}. All properties are optional.
For
image/png, an object specifying the ZLIB compression level (between 0 and 9), the compression filter(s), the palette (indexed PNGs only), the the background palette index (indexed PNGs only) and/or the resolution (ppi):
{compressionLevel: 6, filters: canvas.PNG_ALL_FILTERS, palette: undefined, backgroundIndex: 0, resolution: undefined}. All properties are optional.
Note that the PNG format encodes the resolution in pixels per meter, so if you specify
96, the file will encode 3780 ppm (~96.01 ppi). The resolution is undefined by default to match common browser behavior.
For
application/pdf, an object specifying optional document metadata:
{title: string, author: string, subject: string, keywords: string, creator: string, creationDate: Date, modDate: Date}. All properties are optional and default to
undefined, except for
creationDate, which defaults to the current date. Adding metadata requires Cairo 1.16.0 or later.
For a description of these properties, see page 550 of PDF 32000-1:2008.
Note that there is no standard separator for
keywords. A space is recommended because it is in common use by other applications, and Cairo will enclose the list of keywords in quotes if a comma or semicolon is used.
Return value
If no callback is provided, a
Buffer. If a callback is provided, none.
// Default: buf contains a PNG-encoded image
const buf = canvas.toBuffer()
// PNG-encoded, zlib compression level 3 for faster compression but bigger files, no filtering
const buf2 = canvas.toBuffer('image/png', { compressionLevel: 3, filters: canvas.PNG_FILTER_NONE })
// JPEG-encoded, 50% quality
const buf3 = canvas.toBuffer('image/jpeg', { quality: 0.5 })
// Asynchronous PNG
canvas.toBuffer((err, buf) => {
if (err) throw err // encoding failed
// buf is PNG-encoded image
})
canvas.toBuffer((err, buf) => {
if (err) throw err // encoding failed
// buf is JPEG-encoded image at 95% quality
}, 'image/jpeg', { quality: 0.95 })
// BGRA pixel values, native-endian
const buf4 = canvas.toBuffer('raw')
const { stride, width } = canvas
// In memory, this is `canvas.height * canvas.stride` bytes long.
// The top row of pixels, in BGRA order on little-endian hardware,
// left-to-right, is:
const topPixelsBGRALeftToRight = buf4.slice(0, width * 4)
// And the third row is:
const row3 = buf4.slice(2 * stride, 2 * stride + width * 4)
// SVG and PDF canvases
const myCanvas = createCanvas(w, h, 'pdf')
myCanvas.toBuffer() // returns a buffer containing a PDF-encoded canvas
// With optional metadata:
myCanvas.toBuffer('application/pdf', {
title: 'my picture',
keywords: 'node.js demo cairo',
creationDate: new Date()
})
canvas.createPNGStream(config?: any) => ReadableStream
Creates a
ReadableStream that emits PNG-encoded data.
config An object specifying the ZLIB compression level (between 0 and 9), the compression filter(s), the palette (indexed PNGs only) and/or the background palette index (indexed PNGs only):
{compressionLevel: 6, filters: canvas.PNG_ALL_FILTERS, palette: undefined, backgroundIndex: 0, resolution: undefined}. All properties are optional.
const fs = require('fs')
const out = fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/test.png')
const stream = canvas.createPNGStream()
stream.pipe(out)
out.on('finish', () => console.log('The PNG file was created.'))
To encode indexed PNGs from canvases with
pixelFormat: 'A8' or
'A1', provide an options object:
const palette = new Uint8ClampedArray([
//r g b a
0, 50, 50, 255, // index 1
10, 90, 90, 255, // index 2
127, 127, 255, 255
// ...
])
canvas.createPNGStream({
palette: palette,
backgroundIndex: 0 // optional, defaults to 0
})
canvas.createJPEGStream(config?: any) => ReadableStream
Creates a
ReadableStream that emits JPEG-encoded data.
Note: At the moment,
createJPEGStream() is synchronous under the hood. That is, it runs in the main thread, not in the libuv threadpool.
config an object specifying the quality (0 to 1), if progressive compression should be used and/or if chroma subsampling should be used:
{quality: 0.75, progressive: false, chromaSubsampling: true}. All properties are optional.
const fs = require('fs')
const out = fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/test.jpeg')
const stream = canvas.createJPEGStream()
stream.pipe(out)
out.on('finish', () => console.log('The JPEG file was created.'))
// Disable 2x2 chromaSubsampling for deeper colors and use a higher quality
const stream = canvas.createJPEGStream({
quality: 0.95,
chromaSubsampling: false
})
canvas.createPDFStream(config?: any) => ReadableStream
config an object specifying optional document metadata:
{title: string, author: string, subject: string, keywords: string, creator: string, creationDate: Date, modDate: Date}. See
toBuffer() for more information. Adding metadata requires Cairo 1.16.0 or later.
Applies to PDF canvases only. Creates a
ReadableStream that emits the encoded PDF.
canvas.toBuffer() also produces an encoded PDF, but
createPDFStream() can be used to reduce memory usage.
This is a standard API, but several non-standard calls are supported. The full list of supported calls is:
dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL() // defaults to PNG
dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL('image/png')
dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL('image/jpeg')
dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL('image/jpeg', quality) // quality from 0 to 1
canvas.toDataURL((err, png) => { }) // defaults to PNG
canvas.toDataURL('image/png', (err, png) => { })
canvas.toDataURL('image/jpeg', (err, jpeg) => { }) // sync JPEG is not supported
canvas.toDataURL('image/jpeg', {...opts}, (err, jpeg) => { }) // see Canvas#createJPEGStream for valid options
canvas.toDataURL('image/jpeg', quality, (err, jpeg) => { }) // spec-following; quality from 0 to 1
context.patternQuality: 'fast'|'good'|'best'|'nearest'|'bilinear'
Defaults to
'good'. Affects pattern (gradient, image, etc.) rendering quality.
context.quality: 'fast'|'good'|'best'|'nearest'|'bilinear'
Defaults to
'good'. Like
patternQuality, but applies to transformations affecting more than just patterns.
context.textDrawingMode: 'path'|'glyph'
Defaults to
'path'. The effect depends on the canvas type:
Standard (image)
glyph and
path both result in rasterized text. Glyph mode is faster than
path, but may result in lower-quality text, especially when rotated or translated.
PDF
glyph will embed text instead of paths into the PDF. This is faster to encode, faster to open with PDF viewers, yields a smaller file size and makes the text selectable. The subset of the font needed to render the glyphs will be embedded in the PDF. This is usually the mode you want to use with PDF canvases.
SVG
glyph does not cause
<text> elements to be produced as one might expect (cairo bug). Rather,
glyph will create a
<defs> section with a
<symbol> for each glyph, then those glyphs be reused via
<use> elements.
path mode creates a
<path> element for each text string.
glyph mode is faster and yields a smaller file size.
In
glyph mode,
ctx.strokeText() and
ctx.fillText() behave the same (aside from using the stroke and fill style, respectively).
This property is tracked as part of the canvas state in save/restore.
In addition to all of the standard global composite operations defined by the Canvas specification, the 'saturate' operation is also available.
context.antialias: 'default'|'none'|'gray'|'subpixel'
Sets the anti-aliasing mode.
node-canvas can create PDF documents instead of images. The canvas type must be set when creating the canvas as follows:
const canvas = createCanvas(200, 500, 'pdf')
An additional method
.addPage() is then available to create multiple page PDFs:
// On first page
ctx.font = '22px Helvetica'
ctx.fillText('Hello World', 50, 80)
ctx.addPage()
// Now on second page
ctx.font = '22px Helvetica'
ctx.fillText('Hello World 2', 50, 80)
canvas.toBuffer() // returns a PDF file
canvas.createPDFStream() // returns a ReadableStream that emits a PDF
// With optional document metadata (requires Cairo 1.16.0):
canvas.toBuffer('application/pdf', {
title: 'my picture',
keywords: 'node.js demo cairo',
creationDate: new Date()
})
It is also possible to create pages with different sizes by passing
width and
height to the
.addPage() method:
ctx.font = '22px Helvetica'
ctx.fillText('Hello World', 50, 80)
ctx.addPage(400, 800)
ctx.fillText('Hello World 2', 50, 80)
See also:
node-canvas can create SVG documents instead of images. The canvas type must be set when creating the canvas as follows:
const canvas = createCanvas(200, 500, 'svg')
// Use the normal primitives.
fs.writeFileSync('out.svg', canvas.toBuffer())
If librsvg is available when node-canvas is installed, node-canvas can render SVG images to your canvas context. This currently works by rasterizing the SVG image (i.e. drawing an SVG image to an SVG canvas will not preserve the SVG data).
const img = new Image()
img.onload = () => ctx.drawImage(img, 0, 0)
img.onerror = err => { throw err }
img.src = './example.svg'
node-canvas has experimental support for additional pixel formats, roughly following the Canvas color space proposal.
const canvas = createCanvas(200, 200)
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d', { pixelFormat: 'A8' })
By default, canvases are created in the
RGBA32 format, which corresponds to the native HTML Canvas behavior. Each pixel is 32 bits. The JavaScript APIs that involve pixel data (
getImageData,
putImageData) store the colors in the order {red, green, blue, alpha} without alpha pre-multiplication. (The C++ API stores the colors in the order {alpha, red, green, blue} in native-endian ordering, with alpha pre-multiplication.)
These additional pixel formats have experimental support:
RGB24 Like
RGBA32, but the 8 alpha bits are always opaque. This format is always used if the
alpha context attribute is set to false (i.e.
canvas.getContext('2d', {alpha: false})). This format can be faster than
RGBA32 because transparency does not need to be calculated.
A8 Each pixel is 8 bits. This format can either be used for creating grayscale images (treating each byte as an alpha value), or for creating indexed PNGs (treating each byte as a palette index) (see the example using alpha values with
fillStyle and the example using
imageData).
RGB16_565 Each pixel is 16 bits, with red in the upper 5 bits, green in the middle 6 bits, and blue in the lower 5 bits, in native platform endianness. Some hardware devices and frame buffers use this format. Note that PNG does not support this format; when creating a PNG, the image will be converted to 24-bit RGB. This format is thus suboptimal for generating PNGs.
ImageData instances for this mode use a
Uint16Array instead of a
Uint8ClampedArray.
A1 Each pixel is 1 bit, and pixels are packed together into 32-bit quantities. The ordering of the bits matches the endianness of the
platform: on a little-endian machine, the first pixel is the least-significant bit. This format can be used for creating single-color images. Support for this format is incomplete, see note below.
RGB30 Each pixel is 30 bits, with red in the upper 10, green in the middle 10, and blue in the lower 10. (Requires Cairo 1.12 or later.) Support for this format is incomplete, see note below.
Notes and caveats:
Using a non-default format can affect the behavior of APIs that involve pixel data:
context2d.createImageData The size of the array returned depends on the number of bit per pixel for the underlying image data format, per the above descriptions.
context2d.getImageData The format of the array returned depends on the underlying image mode, per the above descriptions. Be aware of platform endianness, which can be determined using node.js's
os.endianness()
function.
context2d.putImageData As above.
A1 and
RGB30 do not yet support
getImageData or
putImageData. Have a use case and/or opinion on working with these formats? Open an issue and let us know! (See #935.)
A1,
A8,
RGB30 and
RGB16_565 with shadow blurs may crash or not render properly.
The
ImageData(width, height) and
ImageData(Uint8ClampedArray, width) constructors assume 4 bytes per pixel. To create an
ImageData instance with a different number of bytes per pixel, use
new ImageData(new Uint8ClampedArray(size), width, height) or
new ImageData(new Uint16ClampedArray(size), width, height).
First make sure you've built the latest version. Get all the deps you need (see compiling above), and run:
npm install --build-from-source
For visual tests:
npm run test-server and point your browser to http://localhost:4000.
For unit tests:
npm run test.
Benchmarks live in the
benchmarks directory.
Examples line in the
examples directory. Most produce a png image of the same name, and others such as live-clock.js launch an HTTP server to be viewed in the browser.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2010 LearnBoost, and contributors <dev@learnboost.com>
Copyright (c) 2014 Automattic, Inc and contributors <dev@automattic.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
