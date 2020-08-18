Categories
can
canvacord
●
by Snowflake107
●
5.2.3 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Powerful image manipulation package for beginners.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i canvacord
Popularity
Downloads/wk
15.6K
Maintenance
No Maintenance Data Available
Package
Dependencies
6
License
GPL-3.0
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
Categories
Node.js Image Manipulation
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
Readme
No Readme
Alternatives
sha
sharp
High performance Node.js image processing, the fastest module to resize JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF and TIFF images. Uses the libvips library.
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
40
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
6
Performant
looks-same
Node.js library for comparing images
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
45K
ima
imagizer
JavaScript library for image manipulation
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
lwi
lwip
Light Weight Image Processor for NodeJS
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1K
ni
node-imagemagick
Imagemagick module for NodeJS
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
395
See 15 Alternatives
Tutorials
canvacord.js.org
Canvacord
Powerful image manipulation tool to manipulate images easily
opensourcelibs.com
Canvacord - Simple & easy to use image manipulation module for beginners. - (canvacord)
Canvacord is an open source software project. Simple & easy to use image manipulation module for beginners..
codesandbox.io
canvacord examples - CodeSandbox
Learn how to use canvacord by viewing and forking canvacord example apps on CodeSandbox
cnpmjs.org
Package - canvacord
Powerful image manipulation tool to manipulate images easily.
pythonrepo.com
A Python version of Canvacord | PythonRepo
BlazenBoi/canvacord, A copy of canvacord made in python! Table of contents Installation Examples Creating Images Links Downloads Installation Run any of these commands in