canvacord

by Snowflake107
5.2.3 (see all)

Powerful image manipulation package for beginners.

Downloads/wk

15.6K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Node.js Image Manipulation

5.0/52
1Easy to Use

Readme

No Readme

100
Andromeda55 Ratings0 Reviews
They call me Andromeda
August 18, 2020

sha
sharpHigh performance Node.js image processing, the fastest module to resize JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF and TIFF images. Uses the libvips library.
22K
2M
4.8/ 5
40
7Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
6Performant
looks-sameNode.js library for comparing images
428
45K
imagizerJavaScript library for image manipulation
1
19
lwipLight Weight Image Processor for NodeJS
2K
1K
node-imagemagickImagemagick module for NodeJS
7
395
