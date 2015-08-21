____ __ / \ _` \ / \ \ _ _ \ \ \ / \ _ \ __ ___ \ \ ,_ \ __ __ ___ \ \ \ / _/_ /'__` \ /' _ ` \ \ \ / /'__` \ /'__` \ / ' _ ` \ \ \ \ L \ \ / \ \ L \ . \ _ / \ \ / \ \ \ \ _ / \ __// \ __// \ \ / \ \ \ \ _ ___/ \ \ _ _/. \ _ \ \ _ \ \ _ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ ___ \ \ _ ___ \ \ _ \ \ _ \ \ / ___/ \ / __/ \ / _/ \ / _/ \ / _/ \ / __/ \ / ____/ \ / ____/ \ / _/ \ / _/

Overview

Canteen is an open source JavaScript library which makes it super easy to test canvas outputs in a cross browser, and cross browser version way. The name "Canteen" is obtained by shortening the phrase "Canvas in Test Environments".

Features

All drawing instructions are recorded as a stack data structure, including method calls and attribute changes

Developers can access the stack via context.stack(), context.json(), or context.hash()

Developers can capture instructions in a strict mode or loose mode. Strict mode captures method calls and arguments, as well as property changes and values. Loose mode only captures method calls and property changes. Use strict mode if you care about the arguments and values, and use loose mode if you just care about the sequence of drawing instructions.

Developers can round numeric values from method parameters or property values by setting the decimalPoints property to a number like 2, 1, or 0. A value of 0 means that all numeric values are rounded to the nearest integer

Examples

< script src = "canteen.min.js" > </ script >