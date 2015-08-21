____ __
/\ _`\ /\ \__
\ \ \/\_\ __ ___\ \ ,_\ __ __ ___
\ \ \/_/_ /'__`\ /' _ `\ \ \/ /'__`\ /'__`\/' _ `\
\ \ \L\ \/\ \L\.\_/\ \/\ \ \ \_/\ __//\ __//\ \/\ \
\ \____/\ \__/.\_\ \_\ \_\ \__\ \____\ \____\ \_\ \_\
\/___/ \/__/\/_/\/_/\/_/\/__/\/____/\/____/\/_/\/_/
Canteen is an open source JavaScript library which makes it super easy to test canvas outputs in a cross browser, and cross browser version way. The name "Canteen" is obtained by shortening the phrase "Canvas in Test Environments".
<script src="canteen.min.js"></script>
var canvas = document.getElementById('canvas');
// when getContext() is called, Canteen automatically instantiates
// and returns a Canteen canvas context wrapper
var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
// draw stuff
context.beginPath();
context.arc(50, 50, 30, 0, Math.PI * 2, false);
context.fillStyle = 'red';
context.fill();
// return a strict array of the instruction stack
var stack = context.stack();
// return a strict json string of the instruction stack, i.e. [{"method":"beginPath","arguments":[]},{"method":"arc","arguments":[50,50,30,0,6.283,false]},{"attr":"fillStyle","val":"red"},{"method":"fill","arguments":[]}]
var json = context.json();
// return a strict md5 hash of the instruction stack, i.e. "ae4a4d42eb0d3701ab31125bf2cb2ba8"
var hash = context.hash();
// return a loose array of the instruction stack
var stack = context.stack({
loose: true
});
// return a loose json string of the instruction stack, i.e. ["beginPath","arc","fillStyle","fill"]
var json = context.json({
loose: true
});
// return a loose md5 hash of the instruction stack, i.e. "7f2734b2c8027e5f8a1429e83361cb5c"
var hash = context.hash({
loose: true
});
// return json string of the instruction stack with numeric values rounded to 2 decimal points (the default is 3)
var json = context.json({
decimalPoints: 2
});
// return json string of the instruction stack with numeric values rounded to integers
var json = context.json({
decimalPoints: 0
});
// example unit test assertion
assert.equal(context.hash(), 'ae4a4d42eb0d3701ab31125bf2cb2ba8'); // test passes
// clear the stack
context.clear();