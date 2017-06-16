React components for Rackspace's Canon framework
For issues or feature requests please submit an issue. For more information on contributing to canon-react, checkout the Contributing Guide
The latest stable release is available under the releases section of the repository. You can also generate a release from master if you wish to live on the edge.
To build a bundled file for release run
scripts/cibuild
Publishing a new release involves three steps:
create_release_branch.py script.
scripts/publish_new_release.py from the main directory.
npm publish.
npm install canon-react will install the canon-react module inside of the
node_modules directory of your current directory.
npm install canon-react -g will install the canon-react module globally.
After installation you can use canon react components.
var Component = require('canon-react').Component;
ES6:
import {Component} from 'canon-react';
An example of how to use canon-react components can be found in
node_modules/canon-react/demo/demo.jsx
This is a list of what is planned for the next release
What would you like to see? Request Features