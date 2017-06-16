Documentation

React components for Rackspace's Canon framework

Contributing

For issues or feature requests please submit an issue. For more information on contributing to canon-react, checkout the Contributing Guide

Building

The latest stable release is available under the releases section of the repository. You can also generate a release from master if you wish to live on the edge.

To build a bundled file for release run scripts/cibuild

Releasing

Publishing a new release involves three steps:

Create and merge a pull request which updates the changelog and version number. This may be done automatically by running the create_release_branch.py script. Create a new release and upload a newly-created .tar.gz package. This may be done automatically by running scripts/publish_new_release.py from the main directory. Publish the new version to npm by running npm publish .

Instructions For Including In Your Project

npm install canon-react will install the canon-react module inside of the node_modules directory of your current directory. npm install canon-react -g will install the canon-react module globally.

Using Components

After installation you can use canon react components.

var Component = require ( 'canon-react' ).Component;

ES6:

import {Component} from 'canon-react' ;

An example of how to use canon-react components can be found in node_modules/canon-react/demo/demo.jsx

Roadmap

This is a list of what is planned for the next release

v 1.0.0

What would you like to see? Request Features