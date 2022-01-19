This is a maintained fork of cannon.js, originally created by Stefan Hedman @schteppe.

It's a type-safe flatbundle (esm and cjs) which allows for tree shaking and usage in modern environments.

These minor changes and improvements were also made:

These PRs from the original repo were merged: schteppe/cannon.js#433, schteppe/cannon.js#430, schteppe/cannon.js#418, schteppe/cannon.js#360, schteppe/cannon.js#265, schteppe/cannon.js#392, schteppe/cannon.js#424

The ConvexPolyhedron constructor now accepts an object instead of a list of arguments. #6

constructor now accepts an object instead of a list of arguments. #6 The Cylinder is now oriented on the Y axis. #30

is now oriented on the Y axis. #30 The type property of the Cylinder is now equal to Shape.types.CYLINDER . #59

property of the is now equal to . #59 Body.applyImpulse() and Body.applyForce() are now relative to the center of the body instead of the center of the world 86b0444

and are now relative to the center of the body instead of the center of the world 86b0444 Sleeping bodies now wake up if a force or an impulse is applied to them #61

Added a property World.hasActiveBodies: boolean which will be false when all physics bodies are sleeping. This allows for invalidating frames when physics aren't active for increased performance.

which will be false when all physics bodies are sleeping. This allows for invalidating frames when physics aren't active for increased performance. Add support for Trigger bodies. #83

Deprecated properties and methods have been removed.

The original cannon.js debugger, which shows the wireframes of each body, has been moved to its own repo cannon-es-debugger.

If instead you're using three.js in a React environment with react-three-fiber, check out use-cannon! It's a wrapper around cannon-es.

Installation

yarn add cannon-es

Usage

import { World } from 'cannon-es'

or, if you're using webpack, you can import it like this while still taking advantage of tree shaking:

import * as CANNON from 'cannon-es'

TO DO: