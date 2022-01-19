openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cannon-es

by pmndrs
0.18.0 (see all)

💣 A lightweight 3D physics engine written in JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.8K

GitHub Stars

847

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cannon-es

This is a maintained fork of cannon.js, originally created by Stefan Hedman @schteppe.

It's a type-safe flatbundle (esm and cjs) which allows for tree shaking and usage in modern environments.

These minor changes and improvements were also made:

If instead you're using three.js in a React environment with react-three-fiber, check out use-cannon! It's a wrapper around cannon-es.

Installation

yarn add cannon-es

Usage

import { World } from 'cannon-es'

// ...

or, if you're using webpack, you can import it like this while still taking advantage of tree shaking:

import * as CANNON from 'cannon-es'

// ...

Documentation

Examples

TO DO:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial