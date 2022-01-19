This is a maintained fork of cannon.js, originally created by Stefan Hedman @schteppe.
It's a type-safe flatbundle (esm and cjs) which allows for tree shaking and usage in modern environments.
These minor changes and improvements were also made:
ConvexPolyhedron constructor now accepts an object instead of a list of arguments. #6
Cylinder is now oriented on the Y axis. #30
type property of the
Cylinder is now equal to
Shape.types.CYLINDER. #59
Body.applyImpulse() and
Body.applyForce() are now relative to the center of the body instead of the center of the world 86b0444
World.hasActiveBodies: boolean which will be false when all physics bodies are sleeping. This allows for invalidating frames when physics aren't active for increased performance.
If instead you're using three.js in a React environment with react-three-fiber, check out use-cannon! It's a wrapper around cannon-es.
yarn add cannon-es
import { World } from 'cannon-es'
// ...
or, if you're using webpack, you can import it like this while still taking advantage of tree shaking:
import * as CANNON from 'cannon-es'
// ...
as any assertions, and remove
as any type assertions wherever possible