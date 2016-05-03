Lightweight 3D physics for the web

Inspired by three.js and ammo.js, and driven by the fact that the web lacks a physics engine, here comes cannon.js. The rigid body physics engine includes simple collision detection, various body shapes, contacts, friction and constraints.

Demos - Documentation - Rendering hints - NPM package - CDN

Browser install

Just include cannon.js or cannon.min.js in your html and you're done:

< script src = "cannon.min.js" > </ script >

Node.js install

Install the cannon package via NPM:

npm install --save cannon

Alternatively, point to the Github repo directly to get the very latest version:

npm install --save schteppe/cannon.js

Example

The sample code below creates a sphere on a plane, steps the simulation, and prints the sphere simulation to the console. Note that Cannon.js uses SI units (metre, kilogram, second, etc.).

var world = new CANNON.World({ gravity : new CANNON.Vec3( 0 , 0 , -9.82 ) }); var radius = 1 ; var sphereBody = new CANNON.Body({ mass : 5 , position : new CANNON.Vec3( 0 , 0 , 10 ), shape : new CANNON.Sphere(radius) }); world.addBody(sphereBody); var groundBody = new CANNON.Body({ mass : 0 }); var groundShape = new CANNON.Plane(); groundBody.addShape(groundShape); world.addBody(groundBody); var fixedTimeStep = 1.0 / 60.0 ; var maxSubSteps = 3 ; var lastTime; ( function simloop ( time ) { requestAnimationFrame(simloop); if (lastTime !== undefined ){ var dt = (time - lastTime) / 1000 ; world.step(fixedTimeStep, dt, maxSubSteps); } console .log( "Sphere z position: " + sphereBody.position.z); lastTime = time; })();

If you want to know how to use cannon.js with a rendering engine, for example Three.js, see the Examples.

Features

Rigid body dynamics

Discrete collision detection

Contacts, friction and restitution

Constraints PointToPoint (a.k.a. ball/socket joint) Distance Hinge (with optional motor) Lock ConeTwist

Gauss-Seidel constraint solver and an island split algorithm

Collision filters

Body sleeping

Experimental SPH / fluid support

Various shapes and collision algorithms (see table below)

Sphere Plane Box Convex Particle Heightfield Trimesh Sphere Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Plane - - Yes Yes Yes - Yes Box - - Yes Yes Yes Yes (todo) Cylinder - - Yes Yes Yes Yes (todo) Convex - - - Yes Yes Yes (todo) Particle - - - - - (todo) (todo) Heightfield - - - - - - (todo) Trimesh - - - - - - -

Todo

The simpler todos are marked with @todo in the code. Github Issues can and should also be used for todos.

Help

Create an issue if you need help.