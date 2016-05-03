Inspired by three.js and ammo.js, and driven by the fact that the web lacks a physics engine, here comes cannon.js. The rigid body physics engine includes simple collision detection, various body shapes, contacts, friction and constraints.
Just include cannon.js or cannon.min.js in your html and you're done:
<script src="cannon.min.js"></script>
Install the cannon package via NPM:
npm install --save cannon
Alternatively, point to the Github repo directly to get the very latest version:
npm install --save schteppe/cannon.js
The sample code below creates a sphere on a plane, steps the simulation, and prints the sphere simulation to the console. Note that Cannon.js uses SI units (metre, kilogram, second, etc.).
// Setup our world
var world = new CANNON.World({
gravity: new CANNON.Vec3(0, 0, -9.82) // m/s²
});
// Create a sphere
var radius = 1; // m
var sphereBody = new CANNON.Body({
mass: 5, // kg
position: new CANNON.Vec3(0, 0, 10), // m
shape: new CANNON.Sphere(radius)
});
world.addBody(sphereBody);
// Create a plane
var groundBody = new CANNON.Body({
mass: 0 // mass == 0 makes the body static
});
var groundShape = new CANNON.Plane();
groundBody.addShape(groundShape);
world.addBody(groundBody);
var fixedTimeStep = 1.0 / 60.0; // seconds
var maxSubSteps = 3;
// Start the simulation loop
var lastTime;
(function simloop(time){
requestAnimationFrame(simloop);
if(lastTime !== undefined){
var dt = (time - lastTime) / 1000;
world.step(fixedTimeStep, dt, maxSubSteps);
}
console.log("Sphere z position: " + sphereBody.position.z);
lastTime = time;
})();
If you want to know how to use cannon.js with a rendering engine, for example Three.js, see the Examples.
|Sphere
|Plane
|Box
|Convex
|Particle
|Heightfield
|Trimesh
|Sphere
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Plane
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Yes
|Box
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|(todo)
|Cylinder
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|(todo)
|Convex
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|(todo)
|Particle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(todo)
|(todo)
|Heightfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(todo)
|Trimesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
The simpler todos are marked with
@todo in the code. Github Issues can and should also be used for todos.
Create an issue if you need help.