openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
can

cannon

by Stefan Hedman
0.6.2 (see all)

A lightweight 3D physics engine written in JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript 3D

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

cannon.js

Lightweight 3D physics for the web

Inspired by three.js and ammo.js, and driven by the fact that the web lacks a physics engine, here comes cannon.js. The rigid body physics engine includes simple collision detection, various body shapes, contacts, friction and constraints.

Demos - Documentation - Rendering hints - NPM package - CDN

Browser install

Just include cannon.js or cannon.min.js in your html and you're done:

<script src="cannon.min.js"></script>

Node.js install

Install the cannon package via NPM:

npm install --save cannon

Alternatively, point to the Github repo directly to get the very latest version:

npm install --save schteppe/cannon.js

Example

The sample code below creates a sphere on a plane, steps the simulation, and prints the sphere simulation to the console. Note that Cannon.js uses SI units (metre, kilogram, second, etc.).

// Setup our world
var world = new CANNON.World({
   gravity: new CANNON.Vec3(0, 0, -9.82) // m/s²
});

// Create a sphere
var radius = 1; // m
var sphereBody = new CANNON.Body({
   mass: 5, // kg
   position: new CANNON.Vec3(0, 0, 10), // m
   shape: new CANNON.Sphere(radius)
});
world.addBody(sphereBody);

// Create a plane
var groundBody = new CANNON.Body({
    mass: 0 // mass == 0 makes the body static
});
var groundShape = new CANNON.Plane();
groundBody.addShape(groundShape);
world.addBody(groundBody);

var fixedTimeStep = 1.0 / 60.0; // seconds
var maxSubSteps = 3;

// Start the simulation loop
var lastTime;
(function simloop(time){
  requestAnimationFrame(simloop);
  if(lastTime !== undefined){
     var dt = (time - lastTime) / 1000;
     world.step(fixedTimeStep, dt, maxSubSteps);
  }
  console.log("Sphere z position: " + sphereBody.position.z);
  lastTime = time;
})();

If you want to know how to use cannon.js with a rendering engine, for example Three.js, see the Examples.

Features

  • Rigid body dynamics
  • Discrete collision detection
  • Contacts, friction and restitution
  • Constraints
    • PointToPoint (a.k.a. ball/socket joint)
    • Distance
    • Hinge (with optional motor)
    • Lock
    • ConeTwist
  • Gauss-Seidel constraint solver and an island split algorithm
  • Collision filters
  • Body sleeping
  • Experimental SPH / fluid support
  • Various shapes and collision algorithms (see table below)
SpherePlaneBoxConvexParticleHeightfieldTrimesh
SphereYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Plane--YesYesYes-Yes
Box--YesYesYesYes(todo)
Cylinder--YesYesYesYes(todo)
Convex---YesYesYes(todo)
Particle-----(todo)(todo)
Heightfield------(todo)
Trimesh-------

Todo

The simpler todos are marked with @todo in the code. Github Issues can and should also be used for todos.

Help

Create an issue if you need help.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nikita RykovUkraine, Kharkiv40 Ratings14 Reviews
Let's code! Tomorrow...
3 months ago

Alternatives

thr
threeJavaScript 3D Library.
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant
cesiumAn open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps :earth_americas:
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@xeokit/xeokit-sdkOpen source JavaScript SDK for viewing high-detail, full-precision 3D BIM and AEC models in the Web browser.
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mapillary-jsInteractive, extendable street imagery map experiences in the browser, powered by WebGL
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vt
vanilla-tiltA smooth 3D tilt javascript library.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial