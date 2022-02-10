A smaller version of caniuse-db, with only the essentials!
The full data behind Can I use is incredibly useful for any front end developer, and on the website all of the details from the database are displayed to the user. However in automated tools, many of these fields go unused; it's not a problem for server side consumption but client side, the less JavaScript that we send to the end user the better.
caniuse-lite then, is a smaller dataset that keeps essential parts of the data
in a compact format. It does this in multiple ways, such as converting
null
array entries into empty strings, representing support data as an integer rather
than a string, and using base62 references instead of longer human-readable
keys.
This packed data is then reassembled (via functions exposed by this module) into a larger format which is mostly compatible with caniuse-db, and so it can be used as an almost drop-in replacement for caniuse-db for contexts where size on disk is important; for example, usage in web browsers. The API differences are very small and are detailed in the section below.
import * as lite from 'caniuse-lite';
lite.agents
caniuse-db provides a full
data.json file which contains all of the features
data. Instead of this large file, caniuse-lite provides this data subset
instead, which has the
browser,
prefix,
prefix_exceptions,
usage_global
and
versions keys from the original.
In addition, the subset contains the
release_date key with release dates (as timestamps) for each version:
{
"release_date": {
"6": 998870400,
"7": 1161129600,
"8": 1237420800,
"9": 1300060800,
"10": 1346716800,
"11": 1381968000,
"5.5": 962323200
}
}
lite.feature(js)
The
feature method takes a file from
data/features and converts it into
something that more closely represents the
caniuse-db format. Note that only
the
title,
stats and
status keys are kept from the original data.
lite.features
The
features index is provided as a way to query all of the features that
are listed in the
caniuse-db dataset. Note that you will need to use the
feature method on values from this index to get a human-readable format.
lite.region(js)
The
region method takes a file from
data/regions and converts it into
something that more closely represents the
caniuse-db format. Note that only
the usage data is exposed here (the
data key in the original files).
The data in this repo is available for use under a CC BY 4.0 license (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/). For attribution just mention somewhere that the source is caniuse.com. If you have any questions about using the data for your project please contact me here: http://a.deveria.com/contact
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.