cd

caniuse-db

by Alexis Deveria
1.0.30001286 (see all)

Raw browser/feature support data from caniuse.com

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

4.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

909

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-4.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

caniuse

Build Status

About

This repo contains raw data from the caniuse.com support tables. It serves two purposes:

  1. The ability for anyone interested to update or add to the support data on the site. If you are interested in this, please read the CONTRIBUTING file.

  2. Access to the site's data for other projects. For this use the data.json file which includes all support data.

The data in this repo is available for use under a CC BY 4.0 license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/). For attribution just mention somewhere that the source is caniuse.com. If you have any questions about using the data for your project please contact me here: http://a.deveria.com/contact

Browserstack

Caniuse.com is created and maintained by Alexis Deveria
https://caniuse.com/
https://a.deveria.com/

