Just what you've always wanted, it's a caniuse command line tool! All the power of caniuse.com with none of the nice UI or interactivity!

How do?

Install with npm install -g caniuse-cmd .

Then type things like this:

$ caniuse websockets Web Sockets ✔ 85.22 % ◒ 1.35 % [W3C Candidate Recommendation] Bidirectional communication technology for web apps IE ✘ 5.5 + ✔ 10 + Firefox ✘ 2 + ◒ 4 +¹ ◒ 6 +ᵖ² ✔ 11 + Chrome ◒ 4 +¹ ◒ 15 +² ✔ 16 + Safari ✘ 3.1 + ◒ 5 +¹ ◒ 6 +² ✔ 7 + Opera ✘ 9 + ◒ 11 +¹ ✔ 12.1 + ¹Partial support refers to the websockets implementation using an older version of the protocol and/or the implementation being disabled by default (due to security issues with the older protocol). ²Partial support refers to lacking support for binary data.

(The output has truly marvellous colours that this markdown is too narrow to contain.)

Or this:

$ caniuse input caniuse input HTML5 form features ✔ 4.21 % ◒ 82.39 % IE ✘ 5.5 + ◒ 10 + Firefox ✘ 2 + ◒ 4 + Chrome ◒ Safari ✘ 3.1 + ◒ 4 + Opera ✔ 9 + ◒ 15 + Spellcheck attribute ✔ 60.31 % ◒ 31.63 % IE ✘ 5.5 + ✔ 10 + Firefox ✔ Chrome ✘ 4 + ✔ 9 + Safari ✘ 3.1 + ✔ 5.1 + Opera ✘ 9 + ✔ 10.5 + Range input type ✔ 87.46 % ◒ 1.18 % IE ✘ 5.5 + ✔ 10 + Firefox ✘ 2 + ✔ 23 + Chrome ‽ 4 + ✔ 5 + Safari ✔ Opera ✔ Date and time input types ✔ 60.76 % ◒ 0 % IE ✘ Firefox ✘ Chrome ✘ 4 + ✔ 20 + Safari ✘ Opera ✔ Color input type ✔ 60.93 % ◒ 3.84 % IE ✘ Firefox ✘ 2 + ✔ 29 + Chrome ✘ 4 + ✔ 20 + Safari ✘ Opera ✘ 9 + ✔ 11 + ✘ 15 + ✔ 17 + Number input type ✔ 49.95 % ◒ 38.03 % IE ✘ 5.5 + ◒ 10 + Firefox ✘ 2 + ✔ 29 + Chrome ✘ 4 + ✔ 6 + Safari ✘ 3.1 + ✔ 5 + Opera ✔ input placeholder attribute ✔ 88.04 % ◒ 1.15 % IE ✘ 5.5 + ✔ 10 + Firefox ✘ 2 + ✔ 4 + Chrome ✔ Safari ◒ 3.1 + ✔ 5 + Opera ✘ 9 + ◒ 11 + ✔ 11.5 + Pointer events ✔ 8.5 % ◒ 1.67 % IE ✘ 5.5 + ◒ 10 +ᵖ ✔ 11 + Firefox ✘ Chrome ✘ Safari ✘ 3.1 + ‽ 6.1 + Opera ✘ Web Speech API IE ✘ Firefox ✘ Chrome ✘ 4 + ◒ 25 +ᵖ Safari ✘ 3.1 + ◒ 6.1 +ᵖ ◒ 7.1 + Opera ✘ Multiple file selection ✔ 67.63 % ◒ 0 % IE ✘ 5.5 + ✔ 10 + Firefox ✘ 2 + ✔ 3.6 + Chrome ✘ 4 + ✔ 5 + Safari ✘ 3.1 + ✔ 4 + Opera ✘ 9 + ✔ 10.6 + Gamepad API ✔ 46.08 % ◒ 0 % IE ✘ Firefox ✘ 2 + ✔ 29 + Chrome ✘ 4 + ✔ 21 +ᵖ ✔ 25 + Safari ✘ Opera ✘ 9 + ✔ 24 + Pattern attribute for input fields ✔ 72.88 % ◒ 0.7 % IE ✘ 5.5 + ✔ 10 + Firefox ✘ 2 + ✔ 4 + Chrome ✘ 4 + ✔ 10 + Safari ✘ Opera ✘ 9 + ✔ 9.5 -9.6 +

Does it have lots of command line options?

Yes!

$ caniuse --help Options: Options: --short, -s Short output: show browsers on one line and don't display notes or description (default when displaying multiple results) [boolean] --long, -l Long output: show more information (default when displaying a single result) [boolean] --oneline, -1 One-line output: just global percentages, no per- browser info [boolean] [default: false ] --oneline-browser, -2 One-line output with browser info, implies --abbrev and --current [boolean] [default: false ] --abbrev, -a Abbreviate browser names [boolean] [default: false ] --percentages, -p Include browser version usage percentages [boolean] [default: false ] --future, -f Include future browser versions [boolean] [default: false ] --current, -c Don't include old browser versions, equivalent to --era e0 [boolean] [default: false ] --era, -e How many versions back to go, e0 to e-40 [string] --mobile, -m Include mobile browsers [boolean] [default: false ] --desktop, -d Include desktop browsers [boolean] [default: true ] --browser, -b Show results for these browsers, comma-separated (ie, edge,firefox,chrome,safari,opera,ios_saf,op_mini, android,bb,op_mob,and_chr,and_ff,ie_mob,and_uc) [string] --web, -w Go to the search page on caniuse.com [boolean] [default: false ] --config, -C Path to JSON config file [string] [default: "/Users/user/.caniuse.json" ] --ascii, -A UTF-8 symbols replacement with ASCII description [boolean] [default: false ] --help Show help [boolean]

Woah, that's a lot of options! Can haz config file?

Yes! You can specify your own defaults by creating a file called .caniuse.json and putting it in your home directory.

For example, if you're primarily interested in mobile browsers two versions back: