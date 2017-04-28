openbase logo
caniuse-cmd

by Sam Gentle
1.3.1 (see all)

Caniuse command line tool

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

caniuse-cmd

Just what you've always wanted, it's a caniuse command line tool! All the power of caniuse.com with none of the nice UI or interactivity!

How do?

Install with npm install -g caniuse-cmd.

Then type things like this:

$ caniuse websockets
Web Sockets  85.22%  1.35% [W3C Candidate Recommendation]
  Bidirectional communication technology for web apps #JSAPI

  IE  5.5+  10+
  Firefox  2+  4  6+ᵖ²  11+
  Chrome  4  15  16+
  Safari  3.1+  5  6  7+
  Opera  9+  11  12.1+

    ¹Partial support refers to the websockets implementation using an older version of the protocol and/or the
    implementation being disabled by default (due to security issues with the older protocol).
    ²Partial support refers to lacking support for binary data.

(The output has truly marvellous colours that this markdown is too narrow to contain.)

Or this:

$ caniuse input
caniuse input
HTML5 form features  4.21%  82.39%
  IE  5.5+  10+ Firefox  2+  4+ Chrome   Safari  3.1+  4+ Opera  9+  15+
Spellcheck attribute  60.31%  31.63%
  IE  5.5+  10+ Firefox   Chrome  4+  9+ Safari  3.1+  5.1+ Opera  9+  10.5+
Range input type  87.46%  1.18%
  IE  5.5+  10+ Firefox  2+  23+ Chrome  4+  5+ Safari   Opera 
Date and time input types  60.76%  0%
  IE   Firefox   Chrome  4+  20+ Safari   Opera 
Color input type  60.93%  3.84%
  IE   Firefox  2+  29+ Chrome  4+  20+ Safari   Opera  9+  11+  15+  17+
Number input type  49.95%  38.03%
  IE  5.5+  10+ Firefox  2+  29+ Chrome  4+  6+ Safari  3.1+  5+ Opera 
input placeholder attribute  88.04%  1.15%
  IE  5.5+  10+ Firefox  2+  4+ Chrome   Safari  3.1+  5+ Opera  9+  11+  11.5+
Pointer events  8.5%  1.67%
  IE  5.5+  10+ᵖ  11+ Firefox   Chrome   Safari  3.1+  6.1+ Opera 
Web Speech API
  IE   Firefox   Chrome  4+  25+ᵖ Safari  3.1+  6.1+ᵖ  7.1+ Opera 
Multiple file selection  67.63%  0%
  IE  5.5+  10+ Firefox  2+  3.6+ Chrome  4+  5+ Safari  3.1+  4+ Opera  9+  10.6+
Gamepad API  46.08%  0%
  IE   Firefox  2+  29+ Chrome  4+  21+ᵖ  25+ Safari   Opera  9+  24+
Pattern attribute for input fields  72.88%  0.7%
  IE  5.5+  10+ Firefox  2+  4+ Chrome  4+  10+ Safari   Opera  9+  9.5-9.6+

Does it have lots of command line options?

Yes!

$ caniuse --help
Options:
Options:
  --short, -s            Short output: show browsers on one line and don't
                         display notes or description (default when displaying
                         multiple results)                             [boolean]
  --long, -l             Long output: show more information (default when
                         displaying a single result)                   [boolean]
  --oneline, -1          One-line output: just global percentages, no per-
                         browser info                 [boolean] [default: false]
  --oneline-browser, -2  One-line output with browser info, implies --abbrev and
                         --current                    [boolean] [default: false]
  --abbrev, -a           Abbreviate browser names     [boolean] [default: false]
  --percentages, -p      Include browser version usage percentages
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --future, -f           Include future browser versions
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --current, -c          Don't include old browser versions, equivalent to --era
                         e0                           [boolean] [default: false]
  --era, -e              How many versions back to go, e0 to e-40       [string]
  --mobile, -m           Include mobile browsers      [boolean] [default: false]
  --desktop, -d          Include desktop browsers      [boolean] [default: true]
  --browser, -b          Show results for these browsers, comma-separated (ie,
                         edge,firefox,chrome,safari,opera,ios_saf,op_mini,
                         android,bb,op_mob,and_chr,and_ff,ie_mob,and_uc)
                                                                        [string]
  --web, -w              Go to the search page on caniuse.com
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --config, -C           Path to JSON config file
                                 [string] [default: "/Users/user/.caniuse.json"]
  --ascii, -A            UTF-8 symbols replacement with ASCII description
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --help                 Show help                                     [boolean]

Woah, that's a lot of options! Can haz config file?

Yes! You can specify your own defaults by creating a file called .caniuse.json and putting it in your home directory.

For example, if you're primarily interested in mobile browsers two versions back:

{
  "era": "e-2",
  "mobile": true,
  "desktop": false
}

