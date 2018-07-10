request the caniuse data to check browsers compatibilities

Installation

yarn add caniuse-api

Usage

const caniuse = require ( 'caniuse-api' ) caniuse.getSupport( 'border-radius' ) caniuse.isSupported( 'border-radius' , 'ie 8, ie 9' ) caniuse.setBrowserScope( '> 5%, last 1 version' ) caniuse.getSupport( 'border-radius' )

API

ask since which browsers versions a feature is available

y : Since which browser version the feature is available

: Since which browser version the feature is available n : Up to which browser version the feature is unavailable

: Up to which browser version the feature is unavailable a : Up to which browser version the feature is partially supported

: Up to which browser version the feature is partially supported x : Up to which browser version the feature is prefixed

caniuse.getSupport( 'border-radius' , true )

ask if a feature is supported by some browsers

caniuse.isSupported( 'border-radius' , 'ie 8, ie 9' ) caniuse.isSupported( 'border-radius' , 'ie 9' )

search for a caniuse feature name

Ex:

caniuse.find( 'radius' ) caniuse.find( 'nothingness' ) caniuse.find( 'css3' )

get the current version for each browser

caniuse.getLatestStableBrowsers()

returns a list of browsers currently used for the scope of operations

caniuse.getBrowserScope()

if you do not like the default browser scope, you can set it globally by using this method

browserscope should be a 'autoprefixer' formatted string