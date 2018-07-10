openbase logo
caniuse-api

by Sébastien Balayn
3.0.0 (see all)

request the caniuse data to check browsers compatibilities

Readme

caniuse-api Build Status Build status

request the caniuse data to check browsers compatibilities

Installation

$ yarn add caniuse-api

Usage

const caniuse = require('caniuse-api')

caniuse.getSupport('border-radius')
caniuse.isSupported('border-radius', 'ie 8, ie 9')
caniuse.setBrowserScope('> 5%, last 1 version')
caniuse.getSupport('border-radius')
// ...

API

caniuse.getSupport(feature)

ask since which browsers versions a feature is available

  • y: Since which browser version the feature is available
  • n: Up to which browser version the feature is unavailable
  • a: Up to which browser version the feature is partially supported
  • x: Up to which browser version the feature is prefixed
caniuse.getSupport('border-radius', true)
/*
{ and_chr: { y: 67 },
  and_ff: { y: 60 },
  and_qq: { y: 1.2 },
  and_uc: { y: 11.8 },
  android: { y: 2.1, x: 2.1 },
  baidu: { y: 7.12 },
  chrome: { y: 4, x: 4 },
  edge: { y: 12 },
  firefox: { a: 2, x: 3.6, y: 3 },
  ie: { n: 8, y: 9 },
  ie_mob: { y: 10 },
  ios_saf: { y: 3.2, x: 3.2 },
  op_mini: {},
  op_mob: { n: 10, y: 11 },
  opera: { n: 10, y: 10.5 },
  safari: { y: 3.1, x: 4 },
  samsung: { y: 4 } }
*/

caniuse.isSupported(feature, browsers)

ask if a feature is supported by some browsers

caniuse.isSupported('border-radius', 'ie 8, ie 9') // false
caniuse.isSupported('border-radius', 'ie 9') // true

caniuse.find(query)

search for a caniuse feature name

Ex:

caniuse.find('radius') // ['border-radius']
caniuse.find('nothingness') // []
caniuse.find('css3')
/*
[ 'css3-attr',
  'css3-boxsizing',
  'css3-colors',
  'css3-cursors-grab',
  'css3-cursors-newer',
  'css3-cursors',
  'css3-tabsize' ]
*/

caniuse.getLatestStableBrowsers()

get the current version for each browser

caniuse.getLatestStableBrowsers()
/*
[ 'and_chr 67',
  'and_ff 60',
  'and_qq 1.2',
  'and_uc 11.8',
  'android 67',
  'baidu 7.12',
  'bb 10',
  'chrome 67',
  'edge 17',
  'firefox 61',
  'ie 11',
  'ie_mob 11',
  'ios_saf 11.3-11.4',
  'op_mini all',
  'op_mob 46',
  'opera 53',
  'safari 11.1',
  'samsung 7.2' ]
*/

caniuse.getBrowserScope()

returns a list of browsers currently used for the scope of operations

caniuse.getBrowserScope()
/*
[ 'and_chr',
  'and_ff',
  'and_qq',
  'and_uc',
  'android',
  'baidu',
  'chrome',
  'edge',
  'firefox',
  'ie',
  'ie_mob',
  'ios_saf',
  'op_mini',
  'op_mob',
  'opera',
  'safari',
  'samsung' ]
*/

caniuse.setBrowserScope(browserscope)

if you do not like the default browser scope, you can set it globally by using this method

  • browserscope should be a 'autoprefixer' formatted string
caniuse.setBrowserScope('> 5%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, Opera 12.1')

Changelog

License

