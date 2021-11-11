WARNING: This npm package is for the CanJS client-side MV* libraries. It was formerly the node-can project which has been moved to socketcan. A HUGE thanks to Sebastian Haas for letting us use the
canname!
NOTE: The
canjsNPM package name is deprecated. Use
caninstead.
CanJS is a collection of the following client-side JavaScript architectural libraries:
The best, most hardened and generally useful libraries in CanJS.
Utility libraries that power the core and ecosystem collections.
Useful libraries that extend or add important features to the core collection.
Former libraries that we still accept patches for, but are not under active development.
Before you make an issue, please read our Contributing guide.
You can find the core team in Gitter chat.
See Releases.