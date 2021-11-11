WARNING: This npm package is for the CanJS client-side MV* libraries. It was formerly the node-can project which has been moved to socketcan. A HUGE thanks to Sebastian Haas for letting us use the can name!

NOTE: The canjs NPM package name is deprecated. Use can instead.

CanJS is a collection of the following client-side JavaScript architectural libraries:

Core Collection

The best, most hardened and generally useful libraries in CanJS.

Custom elements — can-component

Observable… Values — can-compute Custom types — can-define Lists — can-define/list/list Objects — can-define/map/map

Data connection and service modeling — can-connect and can-set

Routing — can-route and can-route-pushstate

Live binding templates — can-stache, can-stache/helpers/route and can-stache-bindings

Infrastructure Collection

Utility libraries that power the core and ecosystem collections.

Unique identifiers — can-cid

Inheritable constructor functions — can-construct

Declarative event bindings — can-control

Event handling utilities — can-event, can-event/async/async, can-event/batch/batch, can-event/lifecycle/lifecycle

An environment agnostic container for global variables - can-globals

Namespace where can packages are registered — can-namespace

Observable hooks needed by every other observable — can-observation

Reflection for gets/sets, events, and type inference across object types - can-reflect

Reflection to treat Promises as objects with value and state - can-reflect-promise

Simple observable — can-simple-map

A Symbol polyfill - can-symbol

A stateful container for CanJS type information — can-types

Common DOM and JS utilities — can-util

View helpers Register custom elements or attributes in templates — can-view-callbacks Keeps part of the DOM up to date with a compute — can-view-live Read a view model from a custom element — can-view-model Maintains — can-view-nodelist Parses HTML and magic tags — can-view-parser Lookup scope within a stache template — can-view-scope A fast-path compile target — can-view-target



Ecosystem Collection

Useful libraries that extend or add important features to the core collection.

Integrate can-connect with a FeathersJS Client (can-connect-feathers) or a SignalR Hub (can-connect-signalr)

Call base functions from inside inheriting functions — can-construct-super

Define property values using streams — can-define-stream

Add validation methods and observables to a can-define/map/map using validate.js — can-define-validate-validatejs

Simulate ajax requests (can-fixture) and socket.io services (can-fixture-socket)

Cross-bind can events and jquery events — can-jquery

Provides a set of converters useful for two-way binding with form elements — can-stache-converters

Convert observable values into streams — can-stream and can-stream-kefir

Shared utilities and type definitions to process validation errors — can-validate and can-validate-validatejs

A virtual DOM that is able to run CanJS's templates — can-vdom

Automatically render templates found in the document — can-view-autorender

Import dependencies in CanJS views — can-view-import

A context for tracking asynchronous activity in JavaScript applications — can-zone and a compatible memory-based storage — can-zone-storage

A StealJS extension that allows stache templates as dependencies — steal-stache

Legacy Collection

Former libraries that we still accept patches for, but are not under active development.

