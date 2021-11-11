openbase logo
canes

by canjs
5.16.1 (see all)

Build CRUD apps in fewer lines of code.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

256

Package

Dependencies

95

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CanJS

Sauce Test Status

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/canjs/canjs npm version Build Status Greenkeeper badge

WARNING: This npm package is for the CanJS client-side MV* libraries. It was formerly the node-can project which has been moved to socketcan. A HUGE thanks to Sebastian Haas for letting us use the can name!

NOTE: The canjs NPM package name is deprecated. Use can instead.

CanJS is a collection of the following client-side JavaScript architectural libraries:

Core Collection

The best, most hardened and generally useful libraries in CanJS.

Infrastructure Collection

Utility libraries that power the core and ecosystem collections.

Ecosystem Collection

Useful libraries that extend or add important features to the core collection.

Legacy Collection

Former libraries that we still accept patches for, but are not under active development.

Support / Contributing

Before you make an issue, please read our Contributing guide.

You can find the core team in Gitter chat.

Release History

See Releases.

License

MIT License.

