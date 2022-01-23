CandyGraph

A flexible and fast-by-default 2D plotting library tuned for rendering huge datasets on the GPU at interactive speeds.

Adopts D3's elegant concept of scales, but implements them on the GPU to maximize data throughput and handle scale changes with no additional cost.

Performs all rendering on the GPU, even axes and text. This keeps rendering and compositing fast and simple - no need to overlay a canvas or svg over your plot.

Provides a small but growing set of highly optimized primitives that are tuned for handling huge datasets.

Provides a set of higher-level composite objects composed of primitives to simplify common rendering tasks.

CandyGraph is still in major version zero; the API should be considered unstable.

Example