openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

canduit

by uber-archive
1.3.1 (see all)

Node.js Phabricator Conduit API client. This project is deprecated and not maintained.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

373

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

canduit

Build status bitHound Score bitHound Dependencies bitHound Dev Dependencies

(This project is deprecated and not maintained.)

Node.js Phabricator Conduit API client.

Getting Started

var createCanduit = require('canduit');

// Create and authenticate client
createCanduit(function (err, canduit) {

  // Execute a conduit API call
  canduit.exec('user.query', {
    usernames: ['aleksey']
  }, function (err, users) {

    console.log(users);
  });
});

Documentation

Canduit(config, callback)

The Canduit constructor takes an optional config parameter, and a callback(error, conduit) function. The callback fires after the canduit client instance has successfully authenticated with the server.

The first argument of the callback function is an error (if present), and the second is the reference to the conduit client instance for convenience.

The config object can take the following configuration parameters:

  • configFile - file to read the Arcanist configuration parameters. By default, canduit reads ~/.arcrc for host and authentication configuration.

You can also programmatically override the Conduit host and credentials:

  • user - conduit username,
  • api - conduit api root,
  • cert - conduit certificate
  • token - token obtined via arc install-certificate

canduit.exec(route, params, callback)

Call a conduit API endpoint.

  • route is the name of the endpoint, and

  • params object contains the parameters to pass.

  • callback(error, result) a callback function that fires when the conduit server responds.

    In case of client, server, or conduit-specific errors, the error parameter holds the Error instance, and the result is falsy. If the call suceeds, the result is set to an object containing response data.

canduit.authenticate(callback)

Re-authenticate the client with the server. Called internally by the constructor, but exposed in case you encounter an authentication timeout.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm lint and test via npm test.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Uber

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial