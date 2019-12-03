canduit

(This project is deprecated and not maintained.)

Node.js Phabricator Conduit API client.

Getting Started

var createCanduit = require ( 'canduit' ); createCanduit( function ( err, canduit ) { canduit.exec( 'user.query' , { usernames : [ 'aleksey' ] }, function ( err, users ) { console .log(users); }); });

Documentation

The Canduit constructor takes an optional config parameter, and a callback(error, conduit) function. The callback fires after the canduit client instance has successfully authenticated with the server.

The first argument of the callback function is an error (if present), and the second is the reference to the conduit client instance for convenience.

The config object can take the following configuration parameters:

configFile - file to read the Arcanist configuration parameters. By default, canduit reads ~/.arcrc for host and authentication configuration.

You can also programmatically override the Conduit host and credentials:

user - conduit username,

- conduit username, api - conduit api root,

- conduit api root, cert - conduit certificate

- conduit certificate token - token obtined via arc install-certificate

Call a conduit API endpoint.

route is the name of the endpoint, and

params object contains the parameters to pass.

callback(error, result) a callback function that fires when the conduit server responds. In case of client, server, or conduit-specific errors, the error parameter holds the Error instance, and the result is falsy. If the call suceeds, the result is set to an object containing response data.

Re-authenticate the client with the server. Called internally by the constructor, but exposed in case you encounter an authentication timeout.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm lint and test via npm test .

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Uber

Licensed under the MIT license.