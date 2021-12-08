openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
can

cancellationtoken

by Conrad Reuter
2.2.0 (see all)

A composable token for cancelling asynchronous operations.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cancellation Token

npm

Cancellation tokens are composable entities that allow cancelling asynchronous operations.

The implementation roughly follows these TC39 proposals:

The implementation is written in TypeScript and therefore comes with typings already bundled.

Installation

Install the library via your favourite package manager.

npm install cancellationtoken

or

yarn add cancellationtoken

Usage

You can create a new cancellation token along with a function to cancel it via create. Functions can consume tokens by accessing the ìsCancelled property.

import CancellationToken from 'cancellationtoken'

const { cancel, token } = CancellationToken.create()
console.log(token.isCancelled) // prints false
cancel()
console.log(token.isCancelled) // prints true

Documentation

Coming soon! Meanwhile you can use the TypeScript definitions and examples.

Examples

git clone https://github.com/conradreuter/cancellationtoken
cd cancellationtoken/
yarn
yarn example 01-usage

Contributors


conradreuter
💻 📖 💡 ⚠️
Andrew Arnott
💻 🐛 📖 ⚠️

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial