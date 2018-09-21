cancellation

A method for making async operations cancellable

Installation

Component:

component install ForbesLindesay/cancellation

NPM:

npm install cancellation

API

Returns a new CancellationTokenSource:

var tokenSource = require ( 'cancellation' ); var source = tokenSource(); callAsyncOperation(arg1, arg2, arg3, source.token); setTimeout( function ( ) { source.cancel( 'Operation timed out' ); }, 1000 );

Returns an 'empty' CancellationToken (one that will never be cancelled).

var tokenSource = require ( 'cancellation' ); function asyncOperation ( arg1, arg2, arg3, cancellationToken ) { cancellationToken = cancellationToken || tokenSource.empty; }

Returns true if the token has been cancelled:

function asyncOperation ( cancellationToken ) { return spawn( function * ( ) { while (!cancellationToken.isCancelled()) { yield NextAsyncOp(); } }) }

Throws the rejection reason if the token has been cancelled:

function asyncOperation ( cancellationToken ) { return spawn( function * ( ) { while ( true ) { cancellationToken.throwIfCancelled() yield NextAsyncOp(); } }) }

Calls cb when the cancellation token is cancelled (this is probably currently the most useful of these methods).

function get ( url, cancellationToken ) { var def = defer(); var req = request(url, function ( err, res ) { if (err) def.reject(err); else def.resolve(res); }); cancellationToken .onCancelled( function ( reason ) { def.reject(reason); req.abort(); }); return def.promise; }

License

MIT