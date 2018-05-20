Authorize easily.
CanCan provides a simple API for handling authorization of actions.
Permissions are defined and validated using simple
allow() and
can() functions respectively.
CanCan is inspired by Ryan Bates' cancan.
$ npm install --save cancan
const CanCan = require('cancan');
const cancan = new CanCan();
const {allow, can} = cancan;
class User {}
class Product {}
allow(User, 'view', Product);
const user = new User();
const product = new Product();
can(user, 'view', product);
//=> true
can(user, 'edit', product);
//=> false
Adds a new access rule.
Type:
class (
function)
Configure the rule for instances of this class.
Type:
array|string
Name(s) of actions to allow.
If action name is
manage, it allows any action.
Type:
array|class|string
Scope this rule to the instances of this class.
If value is
"all", rule applies to all models.
Type:
object|function
Optional callback to apply additional checks on both target and action performers.
Examples:
// allow users to view all public posts
allow(User, 'view', Post, {public: true});
// allow users to edit and delete their posts
allow(User, ['edit', 'delete'], Post, (user, post) => post.authorId === user.id);
// allow editors to do anything with all posts
allow(Editor, 'manage', Post);
// allow admins to do anything with everything
allow(AdminUser, 'manage', 'all');
Checks if the action is possible on
target by
instance.
Type:
object
Instance that wants to perform the action.
Type:
string
Action name.
Type:
object
Target against which the action would be performed.
Type:
object
Additional data for the rule condition.
Examples:
const user = new User();
const post = new Post();
can(user, 'view', post);
With the use of 'options' parameter
const admin = new User({role: 'administrator'});
const user = new User({role: 'user'});
allow(User, 'update', User, (user, target, options) => {
if (user.role === 'administrator') {
return true;
}
// Don't let regular user update their role
if (user.role === 'user' && options.fields.includes('role')) {
return false;
}
return true;
});
can(admin, 'update', user, {fields: ['role']);
//=> true
can(user, 'update', user, {fields: ['username']);
//=> true
can(user, 'update', user, {fields: ['role']);
//=> false
Inverse of
.can().
Same as
.can(), but throws an error instead of returning
false.
