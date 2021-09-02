A command line tool that check to see if
npm publish is possible.
All check list is passed, exit status will be
0.
private:true
package@version is already published in npm registry
Install with npm:
npm install can-npm-publish
Usage
$ can-npm-publish [directory|package.json path]
Options
--verbose show detail of errors
Examples
$ can-npm-publish
$ echo $? # 0 or 1
All check list is passed, exit status will be
0.
If has any error, exit status will be
1.
If you want to know details of the error, you can use
--verbose flag.
$ can-npm-publish --verbose
almin@0.13.10 is already published
$ echo $?
1
Run
can-npm-publish before
npm publish:
You can use it for publishing without choice.
For example, it is useful for using with lerna.
Publish all packages if it is possible.
lerna exec --bail=false -- "can-npm-publish && npm publish"
In this use-case, you should use @monorepo-utils/publish instead of
can-npm-publish.
Because, @monorepo-utils/publish wrapped
can-npm-publish.
See Releases page.
Install devDependencies and Run
npm test:
npm i -d && npm test
Pull requests and stars are always welcome.
For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT © azu