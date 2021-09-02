openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cnp

can-npm-publish

by azu
1.3.6 (see all)

A command line tool that check to see if `npm publish` is possible.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

can-npm-publish Actions Status: test

A command line tool that check to see if npm publish is possible.

Check list

All check list is passed, exit status will be 0.

  • Check that the package's name is valid
  • Check that the package is not private:true
  • Check that package@version is already published in npm registry

Install

Install with npm:

npm install can-npm-publish

Usage

Usage
  $ can-npm-publish [directory|package.json path]

Options
  --verbose  show detail of errors

Examples
  $ can-npm-publish
  $ echo $? # 0 or 1

All check list is passed, exit status will be 0. If has any error, exit status will be 1.

If you want to know details of the error, you can use --verbose flag.

$ can-npm-publish --verbose
almin@0.13.10 is already published
$ echo $?
1

UseCase

Run can-npm-publish before npm publish:

You can use it for publishing without choice.

For example, it is useful for using with lerna.

Publish all packages if it is possible.

lerna exec --bail=false -- "can-npm-publish && npm publish"

In this use-case, you should use @monorepo-utils/publish instead of can-npm-publish. Because, @monorepo-utils/publish wrapped can-npm-publish.

Changelog

See Releases page.

Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test:

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

License

MIT © azu

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial