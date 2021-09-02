A command line tool that check to see if npm publish is possible.

Check list

All check list is passed, exit status will be 0 .

Check that the package's name is valid validate-npm-package-name

Check that the package's name is valid Check that the package is not private:true

Check that the package is not Check that package@version is already published in npm registry

Install

Install with npm:

npm install can-npm-publish

Usage

Usage $ can-npm-publish [directory|package.json path ] Options Examples $ can-npm-publish $ echo $? # 0 or 1

All check list is passed, exit status will be 0 . If has any error, exit status will be 1 .

If you want to know details of the error, you can use --verbose flag.

can-npm-publish --verbose almin@0.13.10 is already published echo $? 1

UseCase

Run can-npm-publish before npm publish :

You can use it for publishing without choice.

For example, it is useful for using with lerna.

Publish all packages if it is possible.

lerna exec --bail= false -- "can-npm-publish && npm publish"

In this use-case, you should use @monorepo-utils/publish instead of can-npm-publish . Because, @monorepo-utils/publish wrapped can-npm-publish .

Changelog

See Releases page.

Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test :

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

License

MIT © azu