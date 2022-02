Most web applications encounter problems of latency because they process data discretely instead of in streams. ndjsonstream() converts a ReadableStream of raw ndjson data into a ReadableStream of Javascript objects.

Documentation

Read the can-ndjson-stream API docs on CanJS.com.

Changelog

See the latest releases on GitHub.

Contributing

The contribution guide has information on getting help, reporting bugs, developing locally, and more.

License

MIT