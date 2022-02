can-connect-feathers is a set of behaviors for integrating can-connect with Feathers Client.

The service behavior connects to a Feathers service.

The session behavior connects to the feathers-authentication-client methods on a Feathers Client instance.

Read the can-connect-feathers API docs on CanJS.com.

See the latest releases on GitHub.

The contribution guide has information on getting help, reporting bugs, developing locally, and more.

