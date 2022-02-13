Camunda Modeler

An integrated modeling solution for BPMN, DMN, and Forms based on bpmn.io.

Resources

Building the Application

Build the app in a Posix environment. On Windows that is Git Bash or WSL. Make sure you have installed all the necessary tools to install and compile Node.js C++ addons.

git checkout master npm install npm run all npm run build

Development Setup

Spin up the application for development, all strings attached:

npm run dev

Contributing

Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.

Code of Conduct

By participating to this project, please uphold to our Code of Conduct.

License

MIT

Uses bpmn-js, dmn-js, and cmmn-js, licensed under the bpmn.io license.