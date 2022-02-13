An integrated modeling solution for BPMN, DMN, and Forms based on bpmn.io.
Build the app in a Posix environment. On Windows that is Git Bash or WSL. Make sure you have installed all the necessary tools to install and compile Node.js C++ addons.
# checkout a tag
git checkout master
# install dependencies
npm install
# execute all checks (lint, test and build)
npm run all
# build the application to ./dist
npm run build
Spin up the application for development, all strings attached:
npm run dev
Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.
MIT
Uses bpmn-js, dmn-js, and cmmn-js, licensed under the bpmn.io license.