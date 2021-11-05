openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

camunda-external-task-client-js

by camunda
2.1.1 (see all)

Implement your BPMN Service Task in NodeJS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.8K

GitHub Stars

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

camunda-external-task-client

npm version CI

Implement your BPMN Service Task in NodeJS.

NodeJS >= v10 is required

Installing

npm install -s camunda-external-task-client-js

Or:

yarn add camunda-external-task-client-js

Usage

  1. Make sure to have Camunda running.
  2. Create a simple process model with an External Service Task and define the topic as 'topicName'.
  3. Deploy the process to the Camunda Platform engine.
  4. In your NodeJS script:
const { Client, logger } = require("camunda-external-task-client-js");

// configuration for the Client:
//  - 'baseUrl': url to the Process Engine
//  - 'logger': utility to automatically log important events
const config = { baseUrl: "http://localhost:8080/engine-rest", use: logger };

// create a Client instance with custom configuration
const client = new Client(config);

// susbscribe to the topic: 'creditScoreChecker'
client.subscribe("creditScoreChecker", async function({ task, taskService }) {
  // Put your business logic
  // complete the task
  await taskService.complete(task);
});

Note: Although the examples used in this documentation use async await for handling asynchronous calls, you can also use Promises to achieve the same results.

About External Tasks

External Tasks are service tasks whose execution differs particularly from the execution of other service tasks (e.g. Human Tasks). The execution works in a way that units of work are polled from the engine before being completed.

camunda-external-task-client.js allows you to create easily such client in NodeJS.

Features

Fetch and Lock

Done through polling.

Complete

// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
  // Put your business logic
  // Complete the task
  await taskService.complete(task);
});

Handle Failure

// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
  // Put your business logic
  // Handle a Failure
  await taskService.handleFailure(task, {
    errorMessage: "some failure message",
    errorDetails: "some details",
    retries: 1,
    retryTimeout: 1000
  });

});

Handle BPMN Error

// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
  // Put your business logic

  // Create some variables
  const variables = new Variables().set('date', new Date());

  // Handle a BPMN Failure
  await taskService.handleBpmnError(task, "BPMNError_Code", "Error message", variables);
});

Extend Lock

// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
  // Put your business logic
  // Extend the lock time
  await taskService.extendLock(task, 5000);
});

Unlock

// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
  // Put your business logic
  // Unlock the task
  await taskService.unlock(task);
});

Lock

// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
  // Task is locked by default
  // Put your business logic, unlock the task or let the lock expire

  // Lock a task again
  await taskService.lock(task, 5000);
});

Exchange Process & Local Task Variables

const { Variables } = require("camunda-external-task-client-js");

client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
  // get the process variable 'score'
  const score = task.variables.get("score");

  // set a process variable 'winning'
  const processVariables = new Variables();
  processVariables.set("winning", score > 5);

  // set a local variable 'winningDate'
  const localVariables = new Variables();
  localVariables.set("winningDate", new Date());

  // complete the task
  await taskService.complete(task, processVariables, localVariables);
});

API

Contributing

Have a look at our contribution guide for how to contribute to this repository.

Help and support

License

The source files in this repository are made available under the Apache License Version 2.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

AllanHorst/todo-with-camunda
github.com3 months agoAllanHorst/todo-with-camundaSample repository using Loopback4 and Camunda BPMN - AllanHorst/todo-with-camunda