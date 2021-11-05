Implement your BPMN Service Task in NodeJS.

NodeJS >= v10 is required

Installing

npm install -s camunda-external-task-client-js

Or:

yarn add camunda-external-task-client-js

Usage

Make sure to have Camunda running. Create a simple process model with an External Service Task and define the topic as 'topicName'. Deploy the process to the Camunda Platform engine. In your NodeJS script:

const { Client, logger } = require ( "camunda-external-task-client-js" ); const config = { baseUrl : "http://localhost:8080/engine-rest" , use : logger }; const client = new Client(config); client.subscribe( "creditScoreChecker" , async function ( { task, taskService } ) { await taskService.complete(task); });

Note: Although the examples used in this documentation use async await for handling asynchronous calls, you can also use Promises to achieve the same results.

About External Tasks

External Tasks are service tasks whose execution differs particularly from the execution of other service tasks (e.g. Human Tasks). The execution works in a way that units of work are polled from the engine before being completed.

camunda-external-task-client.js allows you to create easily such client in NodeJS.

Features

Done through polling.

client.subscribe( "topicName" , async function ( { task, taskService } ) { await taskService.complete(task); });

client.subscribe( "topicName" , async function ( { task, taskService } ) { await taskService.handleFailure(task, { errorMessage : "some failure message" , errorDetails : "some details" , retries : 1 , retryTimeout : 1000 }); });

client.subscribe( "topicName" , async function ( { task, taskService } ) { const variables = new Variables().set( 'date' , new Date ()); await taskService.handleBpmnError(task, "BPMNError_Code" , "Error message" , variables); });

client.subscribe( "topicName" , async function ( { task, taskService } ) { await taskService.extendLock(task, 5000 ); });

client.subscribe( "topicName" , async function ( { task, taskService } ) { await taskService.unlock(task); });

client.subscribe( "topicName" , async function ( { task, taskService } ) { await taskService.lock(task, 5000 ); });

Exchange Process & Local Task Variables

const { Variables } = require ( "camunda-external-task-client-js" ); client.subscribe( "topicName" , async function ( { task, taskService } ) { const score = task.variables.get( "score" ); const processVariables = new Variables(); processVariables.set( "winning" , score > 5 ); const localVariables = new Variables(); localVariables.set( "winningDate" , new Date ()); await taskService.complete(task, processVariables, localVariables); });

