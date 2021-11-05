Implement your BPMN Service Task in NodeJS.
NodeJS >= v10 is required
npm install -s camunda-external-task-client-js
Or:
yarn add camunda-external-task-client-js
const { Client, logger } = require("camunda-external-task-client-js");
// configuration for the Client:
// - 'baseUrl': url to the Process Engine
// - 'logger': utility to automatically log important events
const config = { baseUrl: "http://localhost:8080/engine-rest", use: logger };
// create a Client instance with custom configuration
const client = new Client(config);
// susbscribe to the topic: 'creditScoreChecker'
client.subscribe("creditScoreChecker", async function({ task, taskService }) {
// Put your business logic
// complete the task
await taskService.complete(task);
});
Note: Although the examples used in this documentation use async await for handling asynchronous calls, you can also use Promises to achieve the same results.
External Tasks are service tasks whose execution differs particularly from the execution of other service tasks (e.g. Human Tasks). The execution works in a way that units of work are polled from the engine before being completed.
camunda-external-task-client.js allows you to create easily such client in NodeJS.
Done through polling.
// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
// Put your business logic
// Complete the task
await taskService.complete(task);
});
// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
// Put your business logic
// Handle a Failure
await taskService.handleFailure(task, {
errorMessage: "some failure message",
errorDetails: "some details",
retries: 1,
retryTimeout: 1000
});
});
// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
// Put your business logic
// Create some variables
const variables = new Variables().set('date', new Date());
// Handle a BPMN Failure
await taskService.handleBpmnError(task, "BPMNError_Code", "Error message", variables);
});
// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
// Put your business logic
// Extend the lock time
await taskService.extendLock(task, 5000);
});
// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
// Put your business logic
// Unlock the task
await taskService.unlock(task);
});
// Susbscribe to the topic: 'topicName'
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
// Task is locked by default
// Put your business logic, unlock the task or let the lock expire
// Lock a task again
await taskService.lock(task, 5000);
});
const { Variables } = require("camunda-external-task-client-js");
client.subscribe("topicName", async function({ task, taskService }) {
// get the process variable 'score'
const score = task.variables.get("score");
// set a process variable 'winning'
const processVariables = new Variables();
processVariables.set("winning", score > 5);
// set a local variable 'winningDate'
const localVariables = new Variables();
localVariables.set("winningDate", new Date());
// complete the task
await taskService.complete(task, processVariables, localVariables);
});
Have a look at our contribution guide for how to contribute to this repository.
The source files in this repository are made available under the Apache License Version 2.0.