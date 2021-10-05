openbase logo
camunda-bpm-sdk-js

by camunda
7.7.4-SNAPSHOT (see all)

Javascript client library for connecting to camunda BPM REST Api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Deprecated

This repository moved here: https://github.com/camunda/camunda-bpm-platform/tree/master/webapps/camunda-bpm-sdk-js

camunda-bpm-sdk-js

Javascript client library for Camunda Platform

Install using bower

bower install camunda-bpm-sdk-js --save

Documentation

See https://docs.camunda.org/manual/7.5/reference/embedded-forms/

Development

npm install

grunt auto-build

Testing

Karma

grunt karma

Alternatively, you can use the specific targets

grunt karma:dev-form
# or
grunt karma:dev-form-angularjs

Mocha CLI

grunt mochacli
# or
grunt watch:mochacli

Issues

https://app.camunda.com/jira/browse/CAM/component/12351

Releasing

Release

To create a release:

grunt publish:release --setversion='myReleaseVersion'

This will update the version, commit and tag it, then publish it to bower-camunda-bpm-sdk-js

Snapshot

To create a snapshot release which just builds current head and publishes it to bower-camunda-bpm-sdk-js on a branch named by the current version:

grunt publish:snapshot

Version

If you just want to update the current version:

grunt publish:version --setversion='myNewVersion'

Available options

  • --no-bower -> skip bower release
  • --no-write -> dryRun mode

Examples

Contributing

You are more than welcome to take part in the development of this project!

Coding

Clone the repository, add, fix or improve and send us a pull request. But please take care about the commit messages, our conventions can be found here.

Coding style guide

In place of a guide, just follow the formatting of existing code :-)

License

The source files in this repository are made available under the Apache License Version 2.0.

