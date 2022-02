camshaft

Analysis library to create data views from queries.

Library intentions and responsibilities: TBA.

Limitations

TBA.

Internals

See docs/INTERNALS.md.

Dependencies

Node >= 10.x

npm >= 6.x

Install

To install the rest of the dependencies just run:

npm install

Tests

Tests suite can be run with:

npm test

That will (js)lint and run the tests.