Use node.js to interact with Campfire.

Example

Install node.js. Change YOUR_ACCOUNT , YOUR_TOKEN and ROOM_ID in examples/ping.js. Run the example with node examples/ping.js . Send a "PING" message to the room you set in the configuration via the web interface.

Sample Output

$ node examples/ping.js PING received. PONG sent at 2010/01/13 01:00:00 +0000. Received unknown message: { "body" : "PONG" , "type" : "TextMessage" , "id" : 1, "user_id" : 1, "room_id" : 1, "created_at" : "2010-01-13 01:00:00" }

License

node-campfire uses the MIT license. See LICENSE for more details.