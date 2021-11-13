Installation

Nuget:

Install-Package CamlJs

Npm:

npm install camljs

Also check out CamlJs Console - Chrome extension for testing queries with live preview against real lists.

Usage

In browser:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//unpkg.com/camljs" > </ script > < script > alert( new CamlBuilder().View().ToString()); </ script >

In Node.js:

var CamlBuilder = require ( 'camljs' ); console .log( new CamlBuilder().View().ToString());

ES2015 modules:

import * as CamlBuilder from 'camljs' ; console .log( new CamlBuilder().View().ToString());

Basics

Let's assume we need to fetch all Google-related emails from a SharePoint list where your company stores archived project emails. To generate the corresponding query using CamlJs, you could use following javascript code:

var camlBuilder = new CamlBuilder(); var caml = camlBuilder.Where() .TextField( "Email" ).EqualTo( "support@google.com" ) .Or() .TextField( "Email" ).EqualTo( "plus@google.com" ) .Or() .TextField( "Title" ).BeginsWith( "[Google]" ) .Or() .TextField( "Content" ).Contains( "Google" ) .ToString();

This will generate the following CAML code:

< Where > < Or > < Eq > < FieldRef Name = "Email" /> < Value Type = "Text" > support@google.com </ Value > </ Eq > < Or > < Eq > < FieldRef Name = "Email" /> < Value Type = "Text" > plus@google.com </ Value > </ Eq > < Or > < BeginsWith > < FieldRef Name = "Title" /> < Value Type = "Text" > [Google] </ Value > </ BeginsWith > < Contains > < FieldRef Name = "Content" /> < Value Type = "Text" > Google </ Value > </ Contains > </ Or > </ Or > </ Or > </ Where >

It is also possible to generate SP.CamlQuery object, just change .ToString() to .ToCamlQuery() .

Another example:

var caml = camlBuilder.Where() .LookupField( "Category" ).Id().In([ 2 , 3 , 10 ]) .And() .DateField( "ExpirationDate" ).LessThanOrEqualTo(CamlBuilder.CamlValues.Now) .OrderByDesc( "ExpirationDate" ) .ToString()

As you see, the code is pretty clean and readable. The resulting CAML is much more awkward, especially if you imagine it in javascript strings dress, without indentation and highlighting...

< Where > < And > < In > < FieldRef Name = "Category" LookupId = "TRUE" /> < Values > < Value Type = "Integer" > 2 </ Value > < Value Type = "Integer" > 3 </ Value > < Value Type = "Integer" > 10 </ Value > </ Values > </ In > < Leq > < FieldRef Name = "ExpirationDate" /> < Value Type = "Date" > < Now /> </ Value > </ Leq > </ And > </ Where > < OrderBy > < FieldRef Name = "ExpirationDate" Ascending = "FALSE" /> </ OrderBy >

Dynamic queries

It's very easy to create dynamic queries with CamlJs by leveraging the CamlBuilder.Expression() construction. It's like a standalone part of query that can be later used in the final new CamlBuilder.Where() or new CamlBuilder.View() .

var categories = [ "Category 1" , "Category 2" , "Category 3" ]; var categoriesExpressions = categories.map( c => CamlBuilder.Expression().TextField( "Category" ).EqualTo(c)); var caml = new CamlBuilder().Where() .Any(categoriesExpressions), .ToString();

Result:

< Where > < Or > < Eq > < FieldRef Name = "Category" /> < Value Type = "Text" > Category 1 </ Value > </ Eq > < Or > < Eq > < FieldRef Name = "Category" /> < Value Type = "Text" > Category 2 </ Value > </ Eq > < Eq > < FieldRef Name = "Category" /> < Value Type = "Text" > Category 3 </ Value > </ Eq > </ Or > </ Or > </ Where >

While .Any() generates <Or> clauses, .All() will generate <And> .

Elements support

CamlJs supports all Query elements that are described on MSDN.

For example, seldom used Membership element:

var caml = camlBuilder.Where() .UserField( "AssignedTo" ).EqualToCurrentUser() .Or() .UserField( "AssignedTo" ).IsInCurrentUserGroups() .GroupBy( "ProductTitle" ) .OrderBy( "Priority" ).ThenBy( "Title" ) .ToString();

This code will generate following CAML:

< Where > < Or > < Eq > < FieldRef Name = "AssignedTo" /> < Value Type = "Integer" > < UserID /> </ Value > </ Eq > < Membership Type = "CurrentUserGroups" > < FieldRef Name = "AssignedTo" /> </ Membership > </ Or > </ Where > < GroupBy > < FieldRef Name = "ProductTitle" /> </ GroupBy > < OrderBy > < FieldRef Name = "Priority" /> < FieldRef Name = "Title" /> </ OrderBy >

Joins

You can also create the upper-level View element as supported by SP.CamlQuery object. Scope attribute, ViewFields, Joins and ProjectedFields are supported in this case.

Joining lists via CamlJs is very easy. Here's the example:

var query = new CamlBuilder() .View([ "Title" , "Country" , "Population" ]) .LeftJoin( "Country" , "Country" ).Select( "People" , "Population" ) .Query() .Where() .NumberField( "Population" ).LessThan( 10 ) .ToString();

The resulting generated CAML query will be the following:

< View > < ViewFields > < FieldRef Name = "Title" /> < FieldRef Name = "Country" /> < FieldRef Name = "Population" /> </ ViewFields > < Joins > < Join Type = "LEFT" ListAlias = "Country" > < Eq > < FieldRef Name = "Country" RefType = "ID" /> < FieldRef Name = "ID" List = "Country" /> </ Eq > </ Join > </ Joins > < ProjectedFields > < Field ShowField = "People" Type = "Lookup" Name = "Population" List = "Country" /> </ ProjectedFields > < Query > < Where > < Lt > < FieldRef Name = "Population" /> < Value Type = "Number" > 10 </ Value > </ Lt > </ Where > </ Query > </ View >

Modify existing queries

Often you need to modify existing query (e.g. that comes from an existing list view), rather than generate a completely new one. This use case is also supported by CamlJs:

CamlBuilder.FromXml(xml) method will create a CamlBuilder object from existing CAML string

method will create a CamlBuilder object from existing CAML string ReplaceWhere method then allows to replace clause with one generated by CamlJs

method then allows to replace clause with one generated by CamlJs ModifyWhere().AppendAnd() will add new conditions to existing query using "And" operator

will add new conditions to existing query using "And" operator ModifyWhere().AppendOr() will add new conditions to existing query using "Or" operator

Example:

var xml = new CamlBuilder().View().Query().Where() .UserField( "Author" ).EqualToCurrentUser() .ToString(); var query = CamlBuilder.FromXml(xml) .ModifyWhere().AppendAnd() .LookupField( "Country" ).ValueAsText().BeginsWith( "G" );

Result:

< View > < Query > < Where > < And > < Eq > < FieldRef Name = "Author" LookupId = "TRUE" /> < Value Type = "Integer" > < UserID /> </ Value > </ Eq > < BeginsWith > < FieldRef Name = "Country" /> < Value Type = "Text" > G </ Value > </ BeginsWith > </ And > </ Where > </ Query > </ View >

More examples

