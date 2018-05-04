About CaminteJS

CaminteJS is cross-db ORM for nodejs, providing common interface to access most popular database formats.

CaminteJS adapters:

Installation

First install node.js. Then:

$ npm install caminte

Overview

Online model creator

Create CaminteJS Models in few minutes with online model creator.

CLI

Use the command line interface tool, caminte , to quickly create an models.

npm install caminte-cli -g

Create structure:

$ caminte - i - a mysql

Create model:

$ caminte -m User active: int name email password note: text created: date # with tests $ caminte -t -m User active: int name email password note: text created: date

Create Tables:

After created models, you can enable env `AUTOUPDATE` to true , when app initialize, this try create tables structures on database .

Create model and routes:

$ caminte -c Post published: bool title content: text created: date # with tests $ caminte -t -c User active: int name email password note: text created: date

Create model and routes from SQL dump:

$ caminte -d dumpfile. sql

caminte-cli more details.

Usage

var caminte = require ( 'caminte' ); var Schema = caminte.Schema; var schema = new Schema( 'redis' , { port : 6379 }); var Post = schema.define( 'Post' , { title : { type : schema.String, limit : 255 }, userId : { type : schema.Number }, content : { type : schema.Text }, created : { type : schema.Date, default : Date .now }, updated : { type : schema.Date }, published : { type : schema.Boolean, default : false , index : true } }); var User = schema.define( 'User' , { name : { type : schema.String, limit : 255 }, bio : { type : schema.Text }, email : { type : schema.String, limit : 155 , unique : true }, approved : { type : schema.Boolean, default : false , index : true } joinedAt : { type : schema.Date, default : Date .now }, age : { type : schema.Number }, gender : { type : schema.String, limit : 10 } }); Post.afterUpdate = function ( next ) { this .updated = new Date (); this .save(); next(); }; User.prototype.getNameAndAge = function ( ) { return this .name + ', ' + this .age; }; Post.scope( 'active' , { published : true }); User.validatesPresenceOf( 'name' , 'email' ); User.validatesUniquenessOf( 'email' , { message : 'email is not unique' }); User.validatesInclusionOf( 'gender' , { in : [ 'male' , 'female' ]}); User.validatesNumericalityOf( 'age' , { int : true }); User.hasMany(Post, { as : 'posts' , foreignKey : 'userId' }); var user = new User({ name : 'Alex' , email : 'example@domain.aga' , age : 40 , gender : 'male' }); user.isValid( function ( valid ) { if (!valid) { return console .log(user.errors); } user.save( function ( err ) { if (!err) { return console .log(err); } console .log( 'User created' ); }); }) new Post Post.create(cb); Post.all(cb) Post.all({ where : { userId : user.id}, order : 'id' , limit : 10 , skip : 20 }); user.posts(cb) Post.findOne({ where : { published : true }, order : 'date DESC' }, cb); user.posts.build user.posts.create(cb) User.findById( 1 , cb) User.count([conditions, ]cb) user.destroy(cb); User.destroyAll(cb); schema.models.User; schema.models.Post;

Package structure

Now all common logic described in ./lib/*.js , and database-specific stuff in ./lib/adapters/*.js . It's super-tiny, right?

Contributing

If you have found a bug please write unit test, and make sure all other tests still pass before pushing code to repo.

Recommend extensions

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 by Anatoliy Chakkaev <mail [åt] anatoliy [døt] in>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Resources