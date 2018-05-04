CaminteJS is cross-db ORM for nodejs, providing common interface to access most popular database formats.
First install node.js. Then:
$ npm install caminte --save
Create CaminteJS Models in few minutes with online model creator.
Use the command line interface tool,
caminte, to quickly create an models.
$ npm install caminte-cli -g
Create structure:
$ caminte -i -a mysql
Create model:
$ caminte -m User active:int name email password note:text created:date
# with tests
$ caminte -t -m User active:int name email password note:text created:date
Create Tables:
After created models, you can enable env `AUTOUPDATE` to true, when app initialize, this try create tables structures on database.
Create model and routes:
$ caminte -c Post published:bool title content:text created:date
# with tests
$ caminte -t -c User active:int name email password note:text created:date
Create model and routes from SQL dump:
$ caminte -d dumpfile.sql
var caminte = require('caminte');
var Schema = caminte.Schema;
var schema = new Schema('redis', {port: 6379});
// define models
var Post = schema.define('Post', {
title: { type: schema.String, limit: 255 },
userId: { type: schema.Number },
content: { type: schema.Text },
created: { type: schema.Date, default: Date.now },
updated: { type: schema.Date },
published: { type: schema.Boolean, default: false, index: true }
});
var User = schema.define('User', {
name: { type: schema.String, limit: 255 },
bio: { type: schema.Text },
email: { type: schema.String, limit: 155, unique: true },
approved: { type: schema.Boolean, default: false, index: true }
joinedAt: { type: schema.Date, default: Date.now },
age: { type: schema.Number },
gender: { type: schema.String, limit: 10 }
});
// setup hooks
Post.afterUpdate = function (next) {
this.updated = new Date();
this.save();
next();
};
// define any custom method for instance
User.prototype.getNameAndAge = function () {
return this.name + ', ' + this.age;
};
// define scope
Post.scope('active', { published : true });
// setup validations
User.validatesPresenceOf('name', 'email');
User.validatesUniquenessOf('email', {message: 'email is not unique'});
User.validatesInclusionOf('gender', {in: ['male', 'female']});
User.validatesNumericalityOf('age', {int: true});
// setup relationships
User.hasMany(Post, {as: 'posts', foreignKey: 'userId'});
// Common API methods
var user = new User({
name: 'Alex',
email: 'example@domain.aga',
age: 40,
gender: 'male'
});
user.isValid(function (valid) {
if (!valid) {
return console.log(user.errors);
}
user.save(function(err){
if (!err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log('User created');
});
})
// just instantiate model
new Post
// save model (of course async)
Post.create(cb);
// all posts
Post.all(cb)
// all posts by user
Post.all({where: {userId: user.id}, order: 'id', limit: 10, skip: 20});
// the same as prev
user.posts(cb)
// get one latest post
Post.findOne({where: {published: true}, order: 'date DESC'}, cb);
// same as new Post({userId: user.id});
user.posts.build
// save as Post.create({userId: user.id}, cb);
user.posts.create(cb)
// find instance by id
User.findById(1, cb)
// count instances
User.count([conditions, ]cb)
// destroy instance
user.destroy(cb);
// destroy all instances
User.destroyAll(cb);
// models also accessible in schema:
schema.models.User;
schema.models.Post;
Now all common logic described in
./lib/*.js, and database-specific stuff in
./lib/adapters/*.js. It's super-tiny, right?
If you have found a bug please write unit test, and make sure all other tests still pass before pushing code to repo.
