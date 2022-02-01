Convert object keys to camel case using
camelcase
$ npm install camelcase-keys
const camelcaseKeys = require('camelcase-keys');
// Convert an object
camelcaseKeys({'foo-bar': true});
//=> {fooBar: true}
// Convert an array of objects
camelcaseKeys([{'foo-bar': true}, {'bar-foo': false}]);
//=> [{fooBar: true}, {barFoo: false}]
camelcaseKeys({'foo-bar': true, nested: {unicorn_rainbow: true}}, {deep: true});
//=> {fooBar: true, nested: {unicornRainbow: true}}
camelcaseKeys({a_b: 1, a_c: {c_d: 1, c_e: {e_f: 1}}}, {deep: true, stopPaths: ['a_c.c_e']}),
//=> {aB: 1, aC: {cD: 1, cE: {e_f: 1}}}
// Convert object keys to pascal case
camelcaseKeys({'foo-bar': true, nested: {unicorn_rainbow: true}}, {deep: true, pascalCase: true});
//=> {FooBar: true, Nested: {UnicornRainbow: true}}
const camelcaseKeys = require('camelcase-keys');
const argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2));
//=> {_: [], 'foo-bar': true}
camelcaseKeys(argv);
//=> {_: [], fooBar: true}
Type:
object | object[]
An object or array of objects to camel-case.
Type:
object
Type:
Array<string | RegExp>\
Default:
[]
Exclude keys from being camel-cased.
Type:
string[]\
Default:
[]
Exclude children at the given object paths in dot-notation from being camel-cased. For example, with an object like
{a: {b: '🦄'}}, the object path to reach the unicorn is
'a.b'.
camelcaseKeys({
a_b: 1,
a_c: {
c_d: 1,
c_e: {
e_f: 1
}
}
}, {
deep: true,
stopPaths: [
'a_c.c_e'
]
}),
/*
{
aB: 1,
aC: {
cD: 1,
cE: {
e_f: 1
}
}
}
*/
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Recurse nested objects and objects in arrays.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Uppercase the first character as in
bye-bye →
ByeBye.
