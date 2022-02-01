openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ck

camelcase-keys

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.1 (see all)

Convert object keys to camel case

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.7M

GitHub Stars

505

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

camelcase-keys

Convert object keys to camel case using camelcase

Install

$ npm install camelcase-keys

Usage

const camelcaseKeys = require('camelcase-keys');

// Convert an object
camelcaseKeys({'foo-bar': true});
//=> {fooBar: true}

// Convert an array of objects
camelcaseKeys([{'foo-bar': true}, {'bar-foo': false}]);
//=> [{fooBar: true}, {barFoo: false}]

camelcaseKeys({'foo-bar': true, nested: {unicorn_rainbow: true}}, {deep: true});
//=> {fooBar: true, nested: {unicornRainbow: true}}

camelcaseKeys({a_b: 1, a_c: {c_d: 1, c_e: {e_f: 1}}}, {deep: true, stopPaths: ['a_c.c_e']}),
//=> {aB: 1, aC: {cD: 1, cE: {e_f: 1}}}

// Convert object keys to pascal case
camelcaseKeys({'foo-bar': true, nested: {unicorn_rainbow: true}}, {deep: true, pascalCase: true});
//=> {FooBar: true, Nested: {UnicornRainbow: true}}

const camelcaseKeys = require('camelcase-keys');

const argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2));
//=> {_: [], 'foo-bar': true}

camelcaseKeys(argv);
//=> {_: [], fooBar: true}

API

camelcaseKeys(input, options?)

input

Type: object | object[]

An object or array of objects to camel-case.

options

Type: object

exclude

Type: Array<string | RegExp>\ Default: []

Exclude keys from being camel-cased.

stopPaths

Type: string[]\ Default: []

Exclude children at the given object paths in dot-notation from being camel-cased. For example, with an object like {a: {b: '🦄'}}, the object path to reach the unicorn is 'a.b'.

camelcaseKeys({
    a_b: 1,
    a_c: {
        c_d: 1,
        c_e: {
            e_f: 1
        }
    }
}, {
    deep: true,
    stopPaths: [
        'a_c.c_e'
    ]
}),
/*
{
    aB: 1,
    aC: {
        cD: 1,
        cE: {
            e_f: 1
        }
    }
}
*/
deep

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Recurse nested objects and objects in arrays.

pascalCase

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Uppercase the first character as in bye-byeByeBye.

camelcase-keys for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of camelcase-keys and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial