Convert object keys to camel case using camelcase

Install

npm install camelcase-keys

Usage

const camelcaseKeys = require ( 'camelcase-keys' ); camelcaseKeys({ 'foo-bar' : true }); camelcaseKeys([{ 'foo-bar' : true }, { 'bar-foo' : false }]); camelcaseKeys({ 'foo-bar' : true , nested : { unicorn_rainbow : true }}, { deep : true }); camelcaseKeys({ a_b : 1 , a_c : { c_d : 1 , c_e : { e_f : 1 }}}, { deep : true , stopPaths : [ 'a_c.c_e' ]}), camelcaseKeys({ 'foo-bar' : true , nested : { unicorn_rainbow : true }}, { deep : true , pascalCase : true });

const camelcaseKeys = require ( 'camelcase-keys' ); const argv = require ( 'minimist' )(process.argv.slice( 2 )); camelcaseKeys(argv);

API

input

Type: object | object[]

An object or array of objects to camel-case.

options

Type: object

exclude

Type: Array<string | RegExp> \ Default: []

Exclude keys from being camel-cased.

stopPaths

Type: string[] \ Default: []

Exclude children at the given object paths in dot-notation from being camel-cased. For example, with an object like {a: {b: '🦄'}} , the object path to reach the unicorn is 'a.b' .

camelcaseKeys({ a_b : 1 , a_c : { c_d : 1 , c_e : { e_f : 1 } } }, { deep : true , stopPaths : [ 'a_c.c_e' ] }),

deep

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Recurse nested objects and objects in arrays.

pascalCase

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Uppercase the first character as in bye-bye → ByeBye .

