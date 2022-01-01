Convert a dash/dot/underscore/space separated string to camelCase or PascalCase:
foo-bar→
fooBar
Correctly handles Unicode strings.
If you use this on untrusted user input, don't forget to limit the length to something reasonable.
$ npm install camelcase
If you need to support Firefox < 78, stay on version 5 as version 6 uses regex features not available in Firefox < 78.
const camelCase = require('camelcase');
camelCase('foo-bar');
//=> 'fooBar'
camelCase('foo_bar');
//=> 'fooBar'
camelCase('Foo-Bar');
//=> 'fooBar'
camelCase('розовый_пушистый_единорог');
//=> 'розовыйПушистыйЕдинорог'
camelCase('Foo-Bar', {pascalCase: true});
//=> 'FooBar'
camelCase('--foo.bar', {pascalCase: false});
//=> 'fooBar'
camelCase('Foo-BAR', {preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true});
//=> 'fooBAR'
camelCase('fooBAR', {pascalCase: true, preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true}));
//=> 'FooBAR'
camelCase('foo bar');
//=> 'fooBar'
console.log(process.argv[3]);
//=> '--foo-bar'
camelCase(process.argv[3]);
//=> 'fooBar'
camelCase(['foo', 'bar']);
//=> 'fooBar'
camelCase(['__foo__', '--bar'], {pascalCase: true});
//=> 'FooBar'
camelCase(['foo', 'BAR'], {pascalCase: true, preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true})
//=> 'FooBAR'
camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: 'en-US'});
//=> 'loremIpsum'
Type:
string | string[]
String to convert to camel case.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Uppercase the first character:
foo-bar →
FooBar
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Preserve the consecutive uppercase characters:
foo-BAR →
FooBAR.
Type:
string | string[]\
Default: The host environment’s current locale.
The locale parameter indicates the locale to be used to convert to upper/lower case according to any locale-specific case mappings. If multiple locales are given in an array, the best available locale is used.
const camelCase = require('camelcase');
camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: 'en-US'});
//=> 'loremIpsum'
camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: 'tr-TR'});
//=> 'loremİpsum'
camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: ['en-US', 'en-GB']});
//=> 'loremIpsum'
camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: ['tr', 'TR', 'tr-TR']});
//=> 'loremİpsum'
