cam

camelcase

by Sindre Sorhus
6.2.1 (see all)

Convert a dash/dot/underscore/space separated string to camelCase: foo-bar → fooBar

71.4M

GitHub Stars

544

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

camelcase

Convert a dash/dot/underscore/space separated string to camelCase or PascalCase: foo-barfooBar

Correctly handles Unicode strings.

If you use this on untrusted user input, don't forget to limit the length to something reasonable.

Install

$ npm install camelcase

If you need to support Firefox < 78, stay on version 5 as version 6 uses regex features not available in Firefox < 78.

Usage

const camelCase = require('camelcase');

camelCase('foo-bar');
//=> 'fooBar'

camelCase('foo_bar');
//=> 'fooBar'

camelCase('Foo-Bar');
//=> 'fooBar'

camelCase('розовый_пушистый_единорог');
//=> 'розовыйПушистыйЕдинорог'

camelCase('Foo-Bar', {pascalCase: true});
//=> 'FooBar'

camelCase('--foo.bar', {pascalCase: false});
//=> 'fooBar'

camelCase('Foo-BAR', {preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true});
//=> 'fooBAR'

camelCase('fooBAR', {pascalCase: true, preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true}));
//=> 'FooBAR'

camelCase('foo bar');
//=> 'fooBar'

console.log(process.argv[3]);
//=> '--foo-bar'
camelCase(process.argv[3]);
//=> 'fooBar'

camelCase(['foo', 'bar']);
//=> 'fooBar'

camelCase(['__foo__', '--bar'], {pascalCase: true});
//=> 'FooBar'

camelCase(['foo', 'BAR'], {pascalCase: true, preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true})
//=> 'FooBAR'

camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: 'en-US'});
//=> 'loremIpsum'

API

camelCase(input, options?)

input

Type: string | string[]

String to convert to camel case.

options

Type: object

pascalCase

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Uppercase the first character: foo-barFooBar

preserveConsecutiveUppercase

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Preserve the consecutive uppercase characters: foo-BARFooBAR.

locale

Type: string | string[]\ Default: The host environment’s current locale.

The locale parameter indicates the locale to be used to convert to upper/lower case according to any locale-specific case mappings. If multiple locales are given in an array, the best available locale is used.

const camelCase = require('camelcase');

camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: 'en-US'});
//=> 'loremIpsum'

camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: 'tr-TR'});
//=> 'loremİpsum'

camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: ['en-US', 'en-GB']});
//=> 'loremIpsum'

camelCase('lorem-ipsum', {locale: ['tr', 'TR', 'tr-TR']});
//=> 'loremİpsum'

camelcase for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of camelcase and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

