Convert a dash/dot/underscore/space separated string to camelCase or PascalCase: foo-bar → fooBar

Correctly handles Unicode strings.

If you use this on untrusted user input, don't forget to limit the length to something reasonable.

Install

npm install camelcase

If you need to support Firefox < 78, stay on version 5 as version 6 uses regex features not available in Firefox < 78.

Usage

const camelCase = require ( 'camelcase' ); camelCase( 'foo-bar' ); camelCase( 'foo_bar' ); camelCase( 'Foo-Bar' ); camelCase( 'розовый_пушистый_единорог' ); camelCase( 'Foo-Bar' , { pascalCase : true }); camelCase( '--foo.bar' , { pascalCase : false }); camelCase( 'Foo-BAR' , { preserveConsecutiveUppercase : true }); camelCase( 'fooBAR' , { pascalCase : true , preserveConsecutiveUppercase : true })); camelCase( 'foo bar' ); console .log(process.argv[ 3 ]); camelCase(process.argv[ 3 ]); camelCase([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); camelCase([ '__foo__' , '--bar' ], { pascalCase : true }); camelCase([ 'foo' , 'BAR' ], { pascalCase : true , preserveConsecutiveUppercase : true }) camelCase( 'lorem-ipsum' , { locale : 'en-US' });

API

input

Type: string | string[]

String to convert to camel case.

options

Type: object

pascalCase

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Uppercase the first character: foo-bar → FooBar

preserveConsecutiveUppercase

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Preserve the consecutive uppercase characters: foo-BAR → FooBAR .

locale

Type: string | string[] \ Default: The host environment’s current locale.

The locale parameter indicates the locale to be used to convert to upper/lower case according to any locale-specific case mappings. If multiple locales are given in an array, the best available locale is used.

const camelCase = require ( 'camelcase' ); camelCase( 'lorem-ipsum' , { locale : 'en-US' }); camelCase( 'lorem-ipsum' , { locale : 'tr-TR' }); camelCase( 'lorem-ipsum' , { locale : [ 'en-US' , 'en-GB' ]}); camelCase( 'lorem-ipsum' , { locale : [ 'tr' , 'TR' , 'tr-TR' ]});

