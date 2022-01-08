camaro is an utility to transform XML to JSON, using Node.js binding to native XML parser pugixml, one of the fastest XML parser around.
Transform XML to JSON.
Written in C++ and compiled down to WebAssembly so no re-compilation needed.
It's pretty fast on large XML strings.
worker_threads pool (Node >= 12).
Pretty print XML.
|300 KB XML file
|100 KB XML file
|60 KB XML file
|7 KB XML file
XML file is an actual XML response from Expedia API. I just delete some nodes to change its size for benchmarking.
For complete benchmark, see benchmark/index.md.
rapidx2j or
xml2json no longer works on Node 14 so I remove them from the benchmark.
yarn add camaro
# npm install camaro
You can use our custom template format powered by XPath.
We also introduce some custom syntax such as:
#, that means it's a constant. E.g:
#1234 will return
1234
lower-case,
upper-case,
title-case,
camel-case,
snake-case,
string-join or
raw. Eventually, I'm hoping to add all XPath 2.0 functions but these are all that I need for now. PRs welcome.
The rest are pretty much vanilla XPath 1.0.
For complete API documentation, please see API.md
Additional examples can be found in the examples folder at https://github.com/tuananh/camaro/tree/develop/examples.
const { transform, prettyPrint } = require('camaro')
const xml = `
<players>
<player jerseyNumber="10">
<name>wayne rooney</name>
<isRetired>false</isRetired>
<yearOfBirth>1985</yearOfBirth>
</player>
<player jerseyNumber="7">
<name>cristiano ronaldo</name>
<isRetired>false</isRetired>
<yearOfBirth>1985</yearOfBirth>
</player>
<player jerseyNumber="7">
<name>eric cantona</name>
<isRetired>true</isRetired>
<yearOfBirth>1966</yearOfBirth>
</player>
</players>
`
/**
* the template can be an object or an array depends on what output you want the XML to be transformed to.
*
* ['players/player', {name, ...}] means that: Get all the nodes with this XPath expression `players/player`.
* - the first param is the XPath path to get all the XML nodes.
* - the second param is a string or an object that describe the shape of the array element and how to get it.
*
* For each of those XML node
* - call the XPath function `title-case` on field `name` and assign it to `name` field of the output.
* - get the attribute `jerseyNumber` from XML node player
* - get the `yearOfBirth` attribute from `yearOfBirth` and cast it to number.
* - cast `isRetired` to true if its string value equals to "true", and false otherwise.
*/
const template = ['players/player', {
name: 'title-case(name)',
jerseyNumber: '@jerseyNumber',
yearOfBirth: 'number(yearOfBirth)',
isRetired: 'boolean(isRetired = "true")'
}]
;(async function () {
const result = await transform(xml, template)
console.log(result)
const prettyStr = await prettyPrint(xml, { indentSize: 4})
console.log(prettyStr)
})()
Output of
transform()
[
{
name: 'Wayne Rooney',
jerseyNumber: 10,
yearOfBirth: 1985,
isRetired: false,
},
{
name: 'Cristiano Ronaldo',
jerseyNumber: 7,
yearOfBirth: 1985,
isRetired: false,
},
{
name: 'Eric Cantona',
jerseyNumber: 7,
yearOfBirth: 1966,
isRetired: true,
}
]
And output of
prettyPrint()
<players>
<player jerseyNumber="10">
<name>Wayne Rooney</name>
<isRetired>false</isRetired>
<yearOfBirth>1985</yearOfBirth>
</player>
<player jerseyNumber="7">
<name>Cristiano Ronaldo</name>
<isRetired>false</isRetired>
<yearOfBirth>1985</yearOfBirth>
</player>
<player jerseyNumber="7">
<name>Eric Cantona</name>
<isRetired>true</isRetired>
<yearOfBirth>1966</yearOfBirth>
</player>
</players>
...