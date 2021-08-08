openbase logo
callsites

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Get callsites from the V8 stack trace API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.5M

GitHub Stars

215

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Install

$ npm install callsites

Usage

import callsites from 'callsites';

function unicorn() {
    console.log(callsites()[0].getFileName());
    //=> '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/callsites/test.js'
}

unicorn();

API

Returns an array of callsite objects with the following methods:

  • getThis: Returns the value of this.
  • getTypeName: Returns the type of this as a string. This is the name of the function stored in the constructor field of this, if available, otherwise the object's [[Class]] internal property.
  • getFunction: Returns the current function.
  • getFunctionName: Returns the name of the current function, typically its name property. If a name property is not available an attempt will be made to try to infer a name from the function's context.
  • getMethodName: Returns the name of the property of this or one of its prototypes that holds the current function.
  • getFileName: If this function was defined in a script returns the name of the script.
  • getLineNumber: If this function was defined in a script returns the current line number.
  • getColumnNumber: If this function was defined in a script returns the current column number
  • getEvalOrigin: If this function was created using a call to eval returns a string representing the location where eval was called.
  • isToplevel: Is this a top-level invocation, that is, is this the global object?
  • isEval: Does this call take place in code defined by a call to eval?
  • isNative: Is this call in native V8 code?
  • isConstructor: Is this a constructor call?
