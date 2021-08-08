callsites

Get callsites from the V8 stack trace API

Install

npm install callsites

Usage

import callsites from 'callsites' ; function unicorn ( ) { console .log(callsites()[ 0 ].getFileName()); } unicorn();

API

Returns an array of callsite objects with the following methods:

getThis : Returns the value of this .

: Returns the value of . getTypeName : Returns the type of this as a string. This is the name of the function stored in the constructor field of this , if available, otherwise the object's [[Class]] internal property.

: Returns the type of as a string. This is the name of the function stored in the constructor field of , if available, otherwise the object's internal property. getFunction : Returns the current function.

: Returns the current function. getFunctionName : Returns the name of the current function, typically its name property. If a name property is not available an attempt will be made to try to infer a name from the function's context.

: Returns the name of the current function, typically its property. If a name property is not available an attempt will be made to try to infer a name from the function's context. getMethodName : Returns the name of the property of this or one of its prototypes that holds the current function.

: Returns the name of the property of or one of its prototypes that holds the current function. getFileName : If this function was defined in a script returns the name of the script.

: If this function was defined in a script returns the name of the script. getLineNumber : If this function was defined in a script returns the current line number.

: If this function was defined in a script returns the current line number. getColumnNumber : If this function was defined in a script returns the current column number

: If this function was defined in a script returns the current column number getEvalOrigin : If this function was created using a call to eval returns a string representing the location where eval was called.

: If this function was created using a call to returns a string representing the location where was called. isToplevel : Is this a top-level invocation, that is, is this the global object?

: Is this a top-level invocation, that is, is this the global object? isEval : Does this call take place in code defined by a call to eval ?

: Does this call take place in code defined by a call to ? isNative : Is this call in native V8 code?

: Is this call in native V8 code? isConstructor : Is this a constructor call?