Get callsites from the V8 stack trace API
$ npm install callsites
import callsites from 'callsites';
function unicorn() {
console.log(callsites()[0].getFileName());
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/callsites/test.js'
}
unicorn();
Returns an array of callsite objects with the following methods:
getThis: Returns the value of
this.
getTypeName: Returns the type of
this as a string. This is the name of the function stored in the constructor field of
this, if available, otherwise the object's
[[Class]] internal property.
getFunction: Returns the current function.
getFunctionName: Returns the name of the current function, typically its
name property. If a name property is not available an attempt will be made to try to infer a name from the function's context.
getMethodName: Returns the name of the property of
this or one of its prototypes that holds the current function.
getFileName: If this function was defined in a script returns the name of the script.
getLineNumber: If this function was defined in a script returns the current line number.
getColumnNumber: If this function was defined in a script returns the current column number
getEvalOrigin: If this function was created using a call to
eval returns a string representing the location where
eval was called.
isToplevel: Is this a top-level invocation, that is, is this the global object?
isEval: Does this call take place in code defined by a call to
eval?
isNative: Is this call in native V8 code?
isConstructor: Is this a constructor call?