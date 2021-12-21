Create fancy log entries for errors and function call sites.

For Error:

; const createCallsiteRecord = require ( 'callsite-record' ); function myFunc ( ) { throw new Error ( 'Yo!' ); } try { myFunc(); } catch (err) { console .log(createCallsiteRecord({ forError : err }).renderSync()); }

For function call up in the stack:

; const createCallsiteRecord = require ( 'callsite-record' ); function func2 ( ) { ( function func1 ( ) { console .log(createCallsiteRecord({ byFunctionName : 'func2' }).renderSync()); })(); } func2();

Additional goodies:

Use renderers for different output formats, e.g. to produce output in HTML.

Use stack filter to produce clean and beautiful stacks, e.g. removing Node lib internal calls.

Install

npm install callsite-record

API

createCallsiteRecord( { forError, isCallsiteFrame, processFrameFn }) → CallsiteRecord

You can generate a callsite for any stack frame, not only the topmost one. Use the isCallsiteFrame function to select a frame. This function is called for each frame starting from the top. Return true for the desired frame to generate the callsite.

Example:

const createCallsiteRecord = require ( 'callsite-record' ); try { throw new Error ( "We're doomed" ); } catch (err) { const record = createCallsiteRecord({ forError : err }); }

createCallsiteRecord({ byFunctionName, typeName, processFrameFn }) → CallsiteRecord

Creates CallsiteRecord for the function up in the call stack specified by byFunctionName . You can optionally specify a typeName if the function is a method. If the function is a constructor set byFunctionName to constructor .

Example:

const createCallsiteRecord = require ( 'callsite-record' ); ( function func1 ( ) { ( function func2 ( ) { ( function func3 ( ) { const record = createCallsiteRecord({ byFunctionName : 'func2' }); })(); })(); })();

You can specify processFrameFn function, which will process every frame in callstack. It's usefull when you need to enable frame processing like source-maps-support .

Example:

const createCallsiteRecord = require ( 'callsite-record' ); const wrapCallSite = require ( 'source-map-support' ).wrapCallSite; try { throw new Error ( "We're doomed" ); } catch (err) { const record = createCallsiteRecord({ forError : err, processFrameFn : wrapCallSite }); } ( function func1 ( ) { ( function func2 ( ) { ( function func3 ( ) { const record = createCallsiteRecord({ byFunctionName : 'func2' , processFrameFn : wrapCallSite }); })(); })(); })();

CallsiteRecord

Renders call site record to the string.

Example:

record.render().then( str => console .log(str));

CallsiteRecord.renderSync([renderOptions]) → String

Sync version of the CallsiteRecord.render .

Specifies the number of lines rendered above and below the call site in the code frame. Default: 5 .

Example:

console .log(record.renderSync({ frameSize : 0 })); console .log(record.renderSync({ frameSize : 1 }));

Specifies if code frame should be rendered. If disabled only stack will be rendered. Default: true .

Specifies if stack trace should be rendered in addition to the code frame. Default: true .

Function that will be used to filter stack frames. Function accepts 2 arguments:

stackFrame - stack entry.

- stack entry. idx - index of the frame.

- index of the frame. isV8StackFrame - if true then stackFrame is a V8 CallSite object. Otherwise it's a StackFrame object.

Default: null .

Example:

const sep = require ( 'path' ).sep; record.renderSync({ stackFilter : frame => frame.getFileName().indexOf(sep) > -1 });

Specifies the output format of the rendering. Default: renderers.default . You can pass your own renderer object (example implementations) or use one of the built-in renderers:

Provides ANSI-colored output as shown above.

Usage:

const defaultRenderer = require ( 'callsite-record' ).renderers.default; record.renderSync({ renderer : defaultRenderer });

Same as default renderer but without colors.

Usage:

const noColorRenderer = require ( 'callsite-record' ).renderers.noColor; record.renderSync({ renderer : noColorRenderer });

Outputs HTML that can be later decorated with the CSS and embeded into the web page. Example output.

Usage:

const htmlRenderer = require ( 'callsite-record' ).renderers.html; record.renderSync({ renderer : html });

Author

Ivan Nikulin (ifaaan@gmail.com)