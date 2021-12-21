Create fancy log entries for errors and function call sites.
For Error:
'use strict';
const createCallsiteRecord = require('callsite-record');
function myFunc() {
throw new Error('Yo!');
}
try {
myFunc();
}
catch(err) {
console.log(createCallsiteRecord({ forError: err }).renderSync());
}
⬇
For function call up in the stack:
'use strict';
const createCallsiteRecord = require('callsite-record');
function func2 () {
(function func1 () {
console.log(createCallsiteRecord({ byFunctionName: 'func2' }).renderSync());
})();
}
func2();
⬇
Additional goodies:
npm install callsite-record
You can generate a callsite for any stack frame, not only the topmost one. Use the
isCallsiteFrame function to select
a frame. This function is called for each frame starting from the top. Return
true for the desired frame to generate
the callsite.
Example:
const createCallsiteRecord = require('callsite-record');
try {
throw new Error("We're doomed");
}
catch(err) {
const record = createCallsiteRecord({ forError: err });
}
Creates
CallsiteRecord for the function up in the call stack specified by
byFunctionName. You can optionally specify a
typeName if the function is a method. If the function is a constructor set
byFunctionName to
constructor.
Example:
const createCallsiteRecord = require('callsite-record');
(function func1() {
(function func2() {
(function func3() {
const record = createCallsiteRecord({ byFunctionName: 'func2' });
})();
})();
})();
You can specify
processFrameFn function, which will process every frame in callstack. It's usefull when you need to
enable frame processing like
source-maps-support.
Example:
const createCallsiteRecord = require('callsite-record');
const wrapCallSite = require('source-map-support').wrapCallSite;
try {
throw new Error("We're doomed");
}
catch(err) {
const record = createCallsiteRecord({ forError: err, processFrameFn: wrapCallSite });
}
(function func1() {
(function func2() {
(function func3() {
const record = createCallsiteRecord({ byFunctionName: 'func2', processFrameFn: wrapCallSite });
})();
})();
})();
Renders call site record to the string.
Example:
record.render().then(str => console.log(str));
Sync version of the
CallsiteRecord.render.
Specifies the number of lines rendered above and below the call site in the code frame. Default:
5.
Example:
console.log(record.renderSync({ frameSize: 0 }));
// > 12 | func1();
// ...
console.log(record.renderSync({ frameSize: 1 }));
// 11 |(function func2() {
// > 12 | func1();
// 13 |})();
// ...
Specifies if code frame should be rendered. If disabled only stack will be rendered. Default:
true.
Specifies if stack trace should be rendered in addition to the code frame. Default:
true.
Function that will be used to filter stack frames. Function accepts 2 arguments:
stackFrame - stack entry.
idx - index of the frame.
isV8StackFrame - if
true then
stackFrame is a V8 CallSite object.
Otherwise it's a StackFrame object.
Default:
null.
Example:
const sep = require('path').sep;
// Remove node core lib calls from the stack trace
record.renderSync({ stackFilter: frame => frame.getFileName().indexOf(sep) > -1 });
Specifies the output format of the rendering. Default:
renderers.default. You can pass your own
renderer object (example implementations) or use
one of the built-in renderers:
Provides ANSI-colored output as shown above.
Usage:
const defaultRenderer = require('callsite-record').renderers.default;
record.renderSync({ renderer: defaultRenderer });
Same as
default renderer but without colors.
Usage:
const noColorRenderer = require('callsite-record').renderers.noColor;
record.renderSync({ renderer: noColorRenderer });
Outputs HTML that can be later decorated with the CSS and embeded into the web page. Example output.
Usage:
const htmlRenderer = require('callsite-record').renderers.html;
record.renderSync({ renderer: html });