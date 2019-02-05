AngularStrap is a set of native directives that enables seamless integration of Bootstrap 3.0+ into your AngularJS 1.2+ app.

With no external dependency except the Bootstrap CSS Styles, AngularStrap is lighter and faster than ever as it does leverage the power of ngAnimate from AngularJS 1.2+!

AngularStrap is tested against the latest patch release of the 1.2, 1.3, 1.4 and 1.5 branches.

If you don't want to use ngAnimate , you will have to include a tiny ngAnimate mock.

Looking for maintainers!

We're currently looking for aspiring maintainers to tackle issues and pull requests!

I (mgcrea) have not worked on any Angular.js v1 codebase for more than a year now. For me it's time to move on!

If you have an ongoing project depending on AngularStrap, and would like to become a contributor, please chime in on issue #2256

Documentation and examples

Check the documentation and changelog.

Communication

If you need help , use Stack Overflow. (Tag 'angular-strap')

, use Stack Overflow. (Tag 'angular-strap') If you'd like to ask a general question , use Stack Overflow.

, use Stack Overflow. If you found a bug , open an issue.

, open an issue. If you have a feature request , open an issue.

, open an issue. If you want to contribute, submit a pull request.

Quick start

Install AngularStrap with Bower.

$ bower install angular-strap --save

Include the required libraries in your index.html :

< script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-animate/angular-animate.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-strap/dist/angular-strap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-strap/dist/angular-strap.tpl.min.js" > </ script >

Inject the mgcrea.ngStrap module into your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngAnimate' , 'mgcrea.ngStrap' ]);

Developers

Clone the repo, git clone git://github.com/mgcrea/angular-strap.git , download the latest release or install with bower bower install angular-strap --save .

You will need to have bower installed globally into your node environment.

$ npm install -g bower

AngularStrap is tested with karma against the latest stable release of AngularJS.

AngularStrap uses gulp@4.0, you must use the local gulp instance with $(npm bin)/gulp for it to work (or use an alias).

$ npm install $ bower install $ cd docs $ bower install $ cd .. $ npm test $ npm run test :watch

You can build the latest version using gulp .

$ $(npm bin)/gulp build

You can quickly hack around (the docs) with:

$ $(npm bin)/gulp serve

You can browse to http://localhost:9090/dev.html to work on a specific directive.

Contributing

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Please check the Contributing Guidelines for more details. Thanks!

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

Copyright and license