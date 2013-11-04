openbase logo
caller-id

by Pixels & Bytes
0.1.0 (see all)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58.5K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

caller-id

A utility for getting information on the caller of a function in node.js

Build Status

Installation

  1. Add caller-id as a dependency to your project’s package.json
  2. Run npm install

Usage Examples

getData

getData() can be used to get raw data about a function's caller

var callerId = require('caller-id');

// 1. Function calling another function
function foo() {
    bar();
}
function bar() {
    var caller = callerId.getData();
    /*
    caller = {
        typeName: 'Object',
        functionName: 'foo',
        filePath: '/path/of/this/file.js',
        lineNumber: 5,
        topLevelFlag: true,
        nativeFlag: false,
        evalFlag: false
    }
    */
}

// 2. Method in a class calling a function
function Lorem() {}
Lorem.prototype.ipsum = function() {
    baz();
}
function baz() {
    var caller = callerId.getData();
    /*
    caller = {
        typeName: 'Lorem',
        functionName: 'Lorem.ipsum',
        methodName: 'ipsum',
        filePath: '/path/of/this/file.js',
        lineNumber: 25,
        topLevelFlag: false,
        nativeFlag: false,
        evalFlag: false
    }
    */
}

// 3. Function in an eval calling another function
function func() {
    var caller = callerId.getData();
    /*
    caller = {
        typeName: 'Object',
        functionName: 'evil',
        lineNumber: 2,
        topLevelFlag: true,
        nativeFlag: false,
        evalFlag: true,
        evalOrigin: 'eval at <anonymous> (/path/of/this/file.js:58:7)'
    }
    */
}
eval('(function evil() {' + '\\n' +
    'func();' + '\\n' +
    '})();');

getString

getString() returns a brief string representing a function's caller

var callerId = require('caller-id');

function myFunction() {
    var callerString = callerId.getString();
}

Using the same examples as above, getString() returns the following:

  1. foo
  2. Lorem.ipsum
  3. (eval)evil

getDetailedString

getDetailedString() returns a more detailed string representing a function's caller

var callerId = require('caller-id');

function myFunction() {
    var detailedCallerString = callerId.getDetailedString();
}

Using the same examples as above, getDetailedString() returns the following:

  1. foo at /path/of/this/file.js:5
  2. Lorem.ipsum at /path/of/this/file.js:25
  3. eval at (/path/of/this/file.js:58:7)

