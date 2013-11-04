A utility for getting information on the caller of a function in node.js
caller-id as a dependency to your project’s
package.json
npm install
getData
getData() can be used to get raw data about a function's caller
var callerId = require('caller-id');
// 1. Function calling another function
function foo() {
bar();
}
function bar() {
var caller = callerId.getData();
/*
caller = {
typeName: 'Object',
functionName: 'foo',
filePath: '/path/of/this/file.js',
lineNumber: 5,
topLevelFlag: true,
nativeFlag: false,
evalFlag: false
}
*/
}
// 2. Method in a class calling a function
function Lorem() {}
Lorem.prototype.ipsum = function() {
baz();
}
function baz() {
var caller = callerId.getData();
/*
caller = {
typeName: 'Lorem',
functionName: 'Lorem.ipsum',
methodName: 'ipsum',
filePath: '/path/of/this/file.js',
lineNumber: 25,
topLevelFlag: false,
nativeFlag: false,
evalFlag: false
}
*/
}
// 3. Function in an eval calling another function
function func() {
var caller = callerId.getData();
/*
caller = {
typeName: 'Object',
functionName: 'evil',
lineNumber: 2,
topLevelFlag: true,
nativeFlag: false,
evalFlag: true,
evalOrigin: 'eval at <anonymous> (/path/of/this/file.js:58:7)'
}
*/
}
eval('(function evil() {' + '\\n' +
'func();' + '\\n' +
'})();');
getString
getString() returns a brief string representing a function's caller
var callerId = require('caller-id');
function myFunction() {
var callerString = callerId.getString();
}
Using the same examples as above,
getString() returns the following:
getDetailedString
getDetailedString() returns a more detailed string representing a function's caller
var callerId = require('caller-id');
function myFunction() {
var detailedCallerString = callerId.getDetailedString();
}
Using the same examples as above,
getDetailedString() returns the following: