A utility for getting information on the caller of a function in node.js

Installation

Add caller-id as a dependency to your project’s package.json Run npm install

Usage Examples

getData

getData() can be used to get raw data about a function's caller

var callerId = require('caller-id'); // 1 . Function calling another function function foo() { bar(); } function bar() { var caller = callerId.getData(); /* caller = { typeName: 'Object' , functionName: 'foo' , filePath: '/path/of/this/file.js' , lineNumber: 5 , topLevelFlag: true , nativeFlag: false , evalFlag: false } */ } // 2 . Method in a class calling a function function Lorem() {} Lorem.prototype.ipsum = function() { baz(); } function baz() { var caller = callerId.getData(); /* caller = { typeName: 'Lorem' , functionName: 'Lorem.ipsum' , methodName: 'ipsum' , filePath: '/path/of/this/file.js' , lineNumber: 25 , topLevelFlag: false , nativeFlag: false , evalFlag: false } */ } // 3 . Function in an eval calling another function function func() { var caller = callerId.getData(); /* caller = { typeName: 'Object' , functionName: 'evil' , lineNumber: 2 , topLevelFlag: true , nativeFlag: false , evalFlag: true , evalOrigin: 'eval at <anonymous> (/path/of/this/file.js:58:7)' } */ } eval('(function evil() {' + '\

' + 'func();' + '\

' + '})();' );

getString

getString() returns a brief string representing a function's caller

var callerId = require ( 'caller-id' ); function myFunction ( ) { var callerString = callerId.getString(); }

Using the same examples as above, getString() returns the following:

foo Lorem.ipsum (eval)evil

getDetailedString

getDetailedString() returns a more detailed string representing a function's caller

var callerId = require ( 'caller-id' ); function myFunction ( ) { var detailedCallerString = callerId.getDetailedString(); }

Using the same examples as above, getDetailedString() returns the following: