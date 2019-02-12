openbase logo
callbag-subscribe

by Zebulon Young
1.5.1 (see all)

A callbag sink (listener) that connects an Observer a-la RxJS. 👜

Overview

Readme

callbag-subscribe 👜

CircleCI npm npm

A callbag sink (listener) that connects an Observer a-la RxJS.

npm install callbag-subscribe

Usage:

Simple (next only)

import pipe from 'callbag-pipe';
import interval from 'callbag-interval';
import subscribe from 'callbag-subscribe';

const source = interval( 10 );

pipe(
  source,
  subscribe( val => console.log( val ) )
);

// 0
// 1
// 2
// 3
// 4
// 5
// 6
// 7
// 8
// 9

Complete observer

import pipe from 'callbag-pipe';
import interval from 'callbag-interval';
import subscribe from 'callbag-subscribe';

const source = interval( 10 );

pipe(
  source,
  subscribe({
    next: val => console.log( val ),
    complete: () => console.log( 'Done!' ),
    error: err => console.error( err )
  })
);

// 0
// 1
// 2
// 3
// 4
// 5
// 6
// 7
// 8
// 9
// Done!

Disposal

Use the returned disposal function to terminate the subscription.

const source = fromEvent( document.body, 'click' );

const dispose = pipe(
  source,
  subscribe({
    next: ev => console.log( 'Click:', ev )
  })
);

// Do some stuff...

dispose(); // Terminate the subscription.

