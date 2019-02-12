A callbag sink (listener) that connects an Observer a-la RxJS.
npm install callbag-subscribe
import pipe from 'callbag-pipe';
import interval from 'callbag-interval';
import subscribe from 'callbag-subscribe';
const source = interval( 10 );
pipe(
source,
subscribe( val => console.log( val ) )
);
// 0
// 1
// 2
// 3
// 4
// 5
// 6
// 7
// 8
// 9
import pipe from 'callbag-pipe';
import interval from 'callbag-interval';
import subscribe from 'callbag-subscribe';
const source = interval( 10 );
pipe(
source,
subscribe({
next: val => console.log( val ),
complete: () => console.log( 'Done!' ),
error: err => console.error( err )
})
);
// 0
// 1
// 2
// 3
// 4
// 5
// 6
// 7
// 8
// 9
// Done!
Use the returned disposal function to terminate the subscription.
const source = fromEvent( document.body, 'click' );
const dispose = pipe(
source,
subscribe({
next: ev => console.log( 'Click:', ev )
})
);
// Do some stuff...
dispose(); // Terminate the subscription.