A callbag sink (listener) that connects an Observer a-la RxJS.

npm install callbag-subscribe

Simple (next only)

import pipe from 'callbag-pipe' ; import interval from 'callbag-interval' ; import subscribe from 'callbag-subscribe' ; const source = interval( 10 ); pipe( source, subscribe( val => console .log( val ) ) );

Complete observer

import pipe from 'callbag-pipe' ; import interval from 'callbag-interval' ; import subscribe from 'callbag-subscribe' ; const source = interval( 10 ); pipe( source, subscribe({ next : val => console .log( val ), complete : () => console .log( 'Done!' ), error : err => console .error( err ) }) );

Disposal

Use the returned disposal function to terminate the subscription.