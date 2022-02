A callbag listener sink which is also a listenable source, and maintains an internal list of listeners. Use this like you would use RxJS Subject.

npm install callbag-subject

example

First call makeSubject to create a subject which is then a normal callbag, so:

Call it with args (1, data) to send data into the subject

to send data into the subject Call it with args (2, err) to send an error into the subject

to send an error into the subject Call it with args (2) to make the subject complete