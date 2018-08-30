/**
npm install callbag-for-each
const fromIter = require('callbag-from-iter');
const forEach = require('callbag-for-each');
const source = fromIter([10,20,30,40])
forEach(x => console.log(x))(source); // 10
// 20
// 30
// 40
const interval = require('callbag-interval');
const forEach = require('callbag-for-each');
const source = interval(1000);
forEach(x => console.log(x))(source); // 0
// 1
// 2
// 3
*/
// ...
const forEach = operation => source => { let talkback; source(0, (t, d) => { if (t === 0) talkback = d; if (t === 1) operation(d); if (t === 1 || t === 0) talkback(1); }); };
module.exports = forEach;