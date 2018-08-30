openbase logo
callbag-for-each

by André Staltz
1.1.0 (see all)

👜 Callbag sink that consume both pullable and listenable sources

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

/**

  • callbag-for-each
  • Callbag sink that consume both pullable and listenable sources. When called
  • on a pullable source, it will iterate through its data. When called on a
  • listenable source, it will observe its data.
  • npm install callbag-for-each
  • Examples
  • Consume a pullable source:
  • const fromIter = require('callbag-from-iter');

  • const forEach = require('callbag-for-each');

  • const source = fromIter([10,20,30,40])

  • forEach(x => console.log(x))(source); // 10

  •                                       // 20

  •                                       // 30

  •                                       // 40
  • Consume a listenable source:
  • const interval = require('callbag-interval');

  • const forEach = require('callbag-for-each');

  • const source = interval(1000);

  • forEach(x => console.log(x))(source); // 0

  •                                       // 1

  •                                       // 2

  •                                       // 3

  •                                       // ...
    */

const forEach = operation => source => { let talkback; source(0, (t, d) => { if (t === 0) talkback = d; if (t === 1) operation(d); if (t === 1 || t === 0) talkback(1); }); };

module.exports = forEach;

