Callbag sink that consume both pullable and listenable sources. When called

on a pullable source, it will iterate through its data. When called on a

listenable source, it will observe its data.



npm install callbag-for-each



Examples





Consume a pullable source:



const fromIter = require ( 'callbag-from-iter' );

const forEach = require ( 'callbag-for-each' );



const source = fromIter([10,20,30,40])



forEach( x => console .log(x))(source);









Consume a listenable source:



const interval = require ( 'callbag-interval' );

const forEach = require ( 'callbag-for-each' );



const source = interval(1000);



forEach( x => console .log(x))(source);







const forEach = operation => source => { let talkback; source(0, (t, d) => { if (t === 0) talkback = d; if (t === 1) operation(d); if (t === 1 || t === 0) talkback(1); }); };

module.exports = forEach;