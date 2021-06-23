Debounce operator for Callbag
npm i callbag-debounce
Debounces the
scroll event and runs the
expensiveFunction only when there is a 60ms pause.
const { fromEvent, forEach, pipe } = require("callbag-basics");
import { debounce } from "callbag-debounce";
pipe(
fromEvent(document, "scroll"),
debounce(60),
forEach(expensiveFunction)
);
BREAKING CHANGE:
Before
pipe(
of(42),
debounce(1000),
subscribe(console.log)
)
// Terminates without logging anything
After
pipe(
of(42),
debounce(1000),
subscribe(console.log)
)
// logs 42
// Then terminates
BREAKING CHANGE:
error (
t === 2 && d !== undefined) signals are sent right away (previously they were delayed according to the
wait parameter);
complete (
t === 2 && d === undefined) signals are sent when the last value is debounced (previously they were debounced according to the
wait parameter).
codebase migrated to TypeScript. The module needs to be imported via a named import
import { debounce } from "callbag-debounce";
previously
import debounce from "callbag-debounce";