cd

callbag-debounce

by Thomas Belin
4.0.0 (see all)

Debounce ⏱ operator for Callbag 👜

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

984

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Callbag debounce

Debounce operator for Callbag

Install

npm i callbag-debounce

Example

Debounces the scroll event and runs the expensiveFunction only when there is a 60ms pause.

const { fromEvent, forEach, pipe } = require("callbag-basics");
import { debounce } from "callbag-debounce";

pipe(
  fromEvent(document, "scroll"),
  debounce(60),
  forEach(expensiveFunction)
);

Changelog

4.0.0 (21/06/2021)

BREAKING CHANGE:

  • Last value is flushed even if the stream is receiving a terminate signal before the value has been debounced (fixes #12)

Before

pipe(
  of(42),
  debounce(1000),
  subscribe(console.log)
)
// Terminates without logging anything

After

pipe(
  of(42),
  debounce(1000),
  subscribe(console.log)
)
// logs 42
// Then terminates

3.0.0 (05/03/2021)

BREAKING CHANGE:

  • Timer is cleared when stream is terminated by sink (see #13)

v2.1.0 (05/03/2018)

  • error (t === 2 && d !== undefined) signals are sent right away (previously they were delayed according to the wait parameter);
  • complete (t === 2 && d === undefined) signals are sent when the last value is debounced (previously they were debounced according to the wait parameter).

v2.0.0 (01/03/2018)

codebase migrated to TypeScript. The module needs to be imported via a named import

import { debounce } from "callbag-debounce";

previously

import debounce from "callbag-debounce";

