Callbag debounce

Debounce operator for Callbag

Install

npm i callbag-debounce

Example

Debounces the scroll event and runs the expensiveFunction only when there is a 60ms pause.

const { fromEvent, forEach, pipe } = require ( "callbag-basics" ); import { debounce } from "callbag-debounce" ; pipe( fromEvent( document , "scroll" ), debounce( 60 ), forEach(expensiveFunction) );

Changelog

BREAKING CHANGE:

Last value is flushed even if the stream is receiving a terminate signal before the value has been debounced (fixes #12)

Before

pipe( of ( 42 ), debounce( 1000 ), subscribe( console .log) )

After

pipe( of ( 42 ), debounce( 1000 ), subscribe( console .log) )

BREAKING CHANGE:

Timer is cleared when stream is terminated by sink (see #13)

error ( t === 2 && d !== undefined ) signals are sent right away (previously they were delayed according to the wait parameter);

( ) signals are sent right away (previously they were delayed according to the parameter); complete ( t === 2 && d === undefined ) signals are sent when the last value is debounced (previously they were debounced according to the wait parameter).

codebase migrated to TypeScript. The module needs to be imported via a named import

import { debounce } from "callbag-debounce" ;

