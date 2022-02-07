Basic callbag factories and operators to get started with. Callbag is just a spec, but
callbag-basics is a real library you can use.
Highlights:
Imagine a hybrid between an Observable and an (Async)Iterable, that's what callbags are all about. In addition, the internals are tiny because it's all done with a few simple callbacks, following the callbag spec. As a result, it's tiny and fast.
npm install callbag-basics
Import operators and factories:
const {forEach, fromIter, map, filter, pipe} = require('callbag-basics');
Log XY coordinates of click events on
<button> elements:
const {forEach, fromEvent, map, filter, pipe} = require('callbag-basics');
pipe(
fromEvent(document, 'click'),
filter(ev => ev.target.tagName === 'BUTTON'),
map(ev => ({x: ev.clientX, y: ev.clientY})),
forEach(coords => console.log(coords))
);
// {x: 110, y: 581}
// {x: 295, y: 1128}
// ...
Pick the first 5 odd numbers from a clock that ticks every second, then start observing them:
const {forEach, interval, map, filter, take, pipe} = require('callbag-basics');
pipe(
interval(1000),
map(x => x + 1),
filter(x => x % 2),
take(5),
forEach(x => console.log(x))
);
// 1
// 3
// 5
// 7
// 9
From a range of numbers, pick 5 of them and divide them by 4, then start pulling those one by one:
const {forEach, fromIter, take, map, pipe} = require('callbag-basics');
function* range(from, to) {
let i = from;
while (i <= to) {
yield i;
i++;
}
}
pipe(
fromIter(range(40, 99)), // 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, ...
take(5), // 40, 41, 42, 43, 44
map(x => x / 4), // 10, 10.25, 10.5, 10.75, 11
forEach(x => console.log(x))
);
// 10
// 10.25
// 10.5
// 10.75
// 11
The list below shows what's included.
The Callbag philosophy is: build it yourself. :) You can send pull requests, but even better, don't depend on the repo owner accepting it. Just fork the project, customize it as you wish, and publish your fork on npm. As long as it follows the callbag spec, everything will be interoperable! :)