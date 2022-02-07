openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cb

callbag-basics

by André Staltz
4.0.0 (see all)

👜 Tiny and fast reactive/iterable programming library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Callbag basics 👜

Basic callbag factories and operators to get started with. Callbag is just a spec, but callbag-basics is a real library you can use.

Highlights:

  • Supports reactive stream programming
  • Supports iterable programming (also!)
  • Same operator works for both of the above
  • Tiny! Weighs just 7kB
  • Fast! Faster than xstream and RxJS
  • Extensible: no core library! Everything is a utility function

Imagine a hybrid between an Observable and an (Async)Iterable, that's what callbags are all about. In addition, the internals are tiny because it's all done with a few simple callbacks, following the callbag spec. As a result, it's tiny and fast.

Usage

npm install callbag-basics

Import operators and factories:

const {forEach, fromIter, map, filter, pipe} = require('callbag-basics');

Try it online

Reactive programming examples

Log XY coordinates of click events on <button> elements:

const {forEach, fromEvent, map, filter, pipe} = require('callbag-basics');

pipe(
  fromEvent(document, 'click'),
  filter(ev => ev.target.tagName === 'BUTTON'),
  map(ev => ({x: ev.clientX, y: ev.clientY})),
  forEach(coords => console.log(coords))
);

// {x: 110, y: 581}
// {x: 295, y: 1128}
// ...

Pick the first 5 odd numbers from a clock that ticks every second, then start observing them:

const {forEach, interval, map, filter, take, pipe} = require('callbag-basics');

pipe(
  interval(1000),
  map(x => x + 1),
  filter(x => x % 2),
  take(5),
  forEach(x => console.log(x))
);

// 1
// 3
// 5
// 7
// 9

Iterable programming examples

From a range of numbers, pick 5 of them and divide them by 4, then start pulling those one by one:

const {forEach, fromIter, take, map, pipe} = require('callbag-basics');

function* range(from, to) {
  let i = from;
  while (i <= to) {
    yield i;
    i++;
  }
}

pipe(
  fromIter(range(40, 99)), // 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, ...
  take(5), // 40, 41, 42, 43, 44
  map(x => x / 4), // 10, 10.25, 10.5, 10.75, 11
  forEach(x => console.log(x))
);

// 10
// 10.25
// 10.5
// 10.75
// 11

API

The list below shows what's included.

Source factories

Sink factories

Transformation operators

Filtering operators

Combination operators

Utilities

More

Terminology

  • source: a callbag that delivers data
  • sink: a callbag that receives data
  • puller sink: a sink that actively requests data from the source
  • pullable source: a source that delivers data only on demand (on receiving a request)
  • listener sink: a sink that passively receives data from the source
  • listenable source: source which sends data to the sink without waiting for requests
  • operator: a callbag based on another callbag which applies some operation

Contributing

The Callbag philosophy is: build it yourself. :) You can send pull requests, but even better, don't depend on the repo owner accepting it. Just fork the project, customize it as you wish, and publish your fork on npm. As long as it follows the callbag spec, everything will be interoperable! :)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial