Callbag basics 👜

Basic callbag factories and operators to get started with. Callbag is just a spec, but callbag-basics is a real library you can use.

Highlights:

Supports reactive stream programming

Supports iterable programming (also!)

Same operator works for both of the above

Tiny! Weighs just 7kB

Fast! Faster than xstream and RxJS

Extensible: no core library! Everything is a utility function

Imagine a hybrid between an Observable and an (Async)Iterable, that's what callbags are all about. In addition, the internals are tiny because it's all done with a few simple callbacks, following the callbag spec. As a result, it's tiny and fast.

Usage

npm install callbag-basics

Import operators and factories:

const {forEach, fromIter, map, filter, pipe} = require ( 'callbag-basics' );

Try it online

Reactive programming examples

Log XY coordinates of click events on <button> elements:

const {forEach, fromEvent, map, filter, pipe} = require ( 'callbag-basics' ); pipe( fromEvent( document , 'click' ), filter( ev => ev.target.tagName === 'BUTTON' ), map( ev => ({ x : ev.clientX, y : ev.clientY})), forEach( coords => console .log(coords)) );

Pick the first 5 odd numbers from a clock that ticks every second, then start observing them:

const {forEach, interval, map, filter, take, pipe} = require ( 'callbag-basics' ); pipe( interval( 1000 ), map( x => x + 1 ), filter( x => x % 2 ), take( 5 ), forEach( x => console .log(x)) );

Iterable programming examples

From a range of numbers, pick 5 of them and divide them by 4, then start pulling those one by one:

const {forEach, fromIter, take, map, pipe} = require ( 'callbag-basics' ); function * range ( from, to ) { let i = from ; while (i <= to) { yield i; i++; } } pipe( fromIter(range( 40 , 99 )), take( 5 ), map( x => x / 4 ), forEach( x => console .log(x)) );

API

The list below shows what's included.

Source factories

Sink factories

Transformation operators

Filtering operators

Combination operators

Utilities

Terminology

source : a callbag that delivers data

sink : a callbag that receives data

puller sink : a sink that actively requests data from the source

pullable source : a source that delivers data only on demand (on receiving a request)

listener sink : a sink that passively receives data from the source

listenable source : source which sends data to the sink without waiting for requests

operator: a callbag based on another callbag which applies some operation

Contributing

The Callbag philosophy is: build it yourself. :) You can send pull requests, but even better, don't depend on the repo owner accepting it. Just fork the project, customize it as you wish, and publish your fork on npm. As long as it follows the callbag spec, everything will be interoperable! :)